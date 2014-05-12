Breaking News: Cavs Fire Coach Mike Brown

Cleveland has fired head coach Mike Brown again after the Cavs had one of the most disappointings season in the NBA this year. In his second stint as the team’s head coach, Brown guided the franchise to a 33-49 season, riddled with setbacks and injuries and inconsistency. They went on to miss the playoffs in one of the worst conferences of the past decade.

Brown lasted just one season after being rehired last spring. He clashed with star Kyrie Irving, and the team not only didn’t live up to expectations, they did so as perhaps the most dysfunctional team in the league.

“Mike worked hard over this last season to move our team in the right direction,” Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert said in a team statement. “Although, there was some progress from our finish over the few prior seasons, we believe we need to head in a different direction. We wish Mike and his family nothing but the best.”

No coach in the league has had worse luck than Brown over the past few years, getting the shaft from LeBron, then earning death stares from Kobe and a quick exit in Los Angeles, and now garnering the hatchet a second time in Cleveland. It remains to be seen where he will end up next season.

