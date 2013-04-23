Breaking News: Charlotte Bobcats Fire Mike Dunlap

Well that was quick. After just one season on the job – and a rotten 21-61 record (even thought that somehow tripled last year’s win total) – the Charlotte Bobcats have fired head coach Mike Dunlap.

Here’s the statement from the team:

Charlotte Bobcats President of Basketball Operations Rod Higgins announced today that the team has relieved Mike Dunlap of his duties as head coach. The search for his successor will begin immediately. “Rich Cho and I conducted our season-ending review and met with Coach Dunlap to reflect on this season. As an organization, it was decided that we needed to make a change with the head coach position,” Higgins said. “We want to thank Mike for his contribution and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

As of just a few days ago, Dunlap was talking to the media about the pieces that need to be added to continue improvement.

So who’s next? Does Mike talk to this guy?

