Breaking News: Chauncey Billups Replaces Chris Paul In All-Star Game

You kind of saw this coming. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Marc J. Spears via his Twitter feed, Chauncey Billups was named the West’s All-Star reserve to replace the injured Chris Paul. While cases could have been made for Aaron Brooks, Monta Ellis and even Andre Miller, the League made the right call.
What do you think? Should Billups have been named the replacement?
That’s an easy pick.
Finally they do something right, now who’s gonna replace Pierce?..
Monta Ellis and Aaron Brooks got snubbed again. No need to replace Pierce. He will be back playing next week.
If Pierce can’t play, then I would go with JSmoov. Lee and Bogut might be more deserving, but JSmoov plays the same position.
@ IG – Hard to make a case that Ellis and Brooks got snubbed AGAIN. Sure, Brooks has had an amazing season, but isn’t all the hype around Houston because they’re doing it with a bunch of role players? Ellis is putting up great numbers but he seems more like a product of Nellie ball, rather than a star. Plus, I don’t think either of them are better than Nash, Williams, Roy or Paul/Billups. I guess if Roy has to miss with because of his hammie, you could consider one of them, but Boozer and Kaman are having all star caliber years as well, and deserve some consideration.
I think Chauncey should have been named to the team originally, however things always work themselves out in the end.
I’m happy :-)
Now if only gasol, horford, iverson, and garnett could conveniently get hurt so that the real all stars can take their place, then the world would be a better place.
@ IG
Hard to argue cuz he would own those 2 in a playoff game.. plus the man been playing some of the best ball of his career..
Couldnt argue with either 3 tho.. this is when records come into play.. but gotta give Brooks props for being the main guy on that team and keeping them above .500
I hate it when people say: “oh he’s just the product of the system, or a teammate” cheap way to dismiss someone with no basis. Monta Ellis, awesome offense, 3rd in the league in steals” Watch his hilight reel on you tube. He should be in the all star game, hands down.
@ Jim Rose
If you think he should be in the game “hands down,” then u probably don’t watch a lot of basketball. A lot of pure scorers can play with 4 D-leaguers and score 30 a game. He’s having a great year, but over Chancey/ Nash/ Roy and others? No chance.
Everybody is a “product of a system” in some way unless they’re completely un-coachable. Besides, nobody is a complete player by the time they make the NBA. At the start of their careers, it’s all about potential.
Duncan is great, but can you say that Pop’s system never maximized his talent? Can you say Kobe never benefitted at all from Phil’s triangle that gets Kobe isolations mid-range? What if a young Shaq was stuck in Nellie-ball and never got the rock on the block? Or if Phoenix never had the 7-seconds-or-less philisophy, would Nash have had as many assists and transition opportunities? If Melo never bought in to Karl’s “easy lay-ups and close-in buckets” philosophy, would he score as much as he does if he had to do everything from the outside?
Monta has been a monster scorer since high school. That was the hype on him, that he could score against anybody. It was just a knee injury that dropped him to the 2nd round of the draft, but everyone still knew he had enough God-given talent in his 6-2 frame to draft him straight out of high school. Now that he’s doing exactly what is expected of him, why is it such a bad thing?
Monta is a gunner. That was always his role. Scoring is his job. He will still score if he was on any other team; if anything Nellie-ball has just unleashed his game, maximized his abilities.
Not saying that he’s an all-star, but he is spectacularly talented. Just like everybody else, he has his own style, and just like everybody else, he benefits from being in a coaching system that suits his style of play.
The way injuries are racking up for most of the L’s perennial All-Stars, there will be less “snubs” in this year’s ASG…
Billups belongs in there. He has played like
a champ all season. Good choice.