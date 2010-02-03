Breaking News: Chauncey Billups Replaces Chris Paul In All-Star Game

#Chris Paul
02.03.10 8 years ago 13 Comments

You kind of saw this coming. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Marc J. Spears via his Twitter feed, Chauncey Billups was named the West’s All-Star reserve to replace the injured Chris Paul. While cases could have been made for Aaron Brooks, Monta Ellis and even Andre Miller, the League made the right call.

What do you think? Should Billups have been named the replacement?

Other All-Star Stories:
This Will Be The Last All-Star Game That Won’t Feature Brook Lopez
2010 NBA All-Stars Officially Announced
adidas TS Supernatural – NBA All-Star Edition

