Breaking News: Chauncey Billups Replaces Chris Paul In All-Star Game

You kind of saw this coming. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Marc J. Spears via his Twitter feed, Chauncey Billups was named the West’s All-Star reserve to replace the injured Chris Paul. While cases could have been made for Aaron Brooks, Monta Ellis and even Andre Miller, the League made the right call.

