Breaking News: Chris Paul Traded To The Los Angeles Clippers

There was probably more than a good reason the Hornets held Chris Paul out of Media Day today in New Orleans, and now we know. According to multiple outlets, the NBA has reached an agreement to trade CP3 to the Clippers for Eric Gordon, Chris Kaman, Al-Farouq Aminu and Minnesota’s unprotected 2012 first-round pick.
According to sources, the Clippers will also receive two future second-round picks. With the deal expected to be approved Wednesday night, it appears things just got interesting in the Western Conference. Does this mean the Lakers respond by landing Dwight Howard? I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.
Update: According to TNT’s David Aldridge, Paul has committed to picking up his $17.7 million option for the 2012-13 season, giving the Clippers at least two full years with him and Blake Griffin together. He also notes that it’s likely that the Hornets will flip Kaman and his $12.7 million expiring contract for additional assets.
What do you think of CP3 on the Clippers?
how does CP, chauncey and eric bledsoe minus eric gordon work out?
Shoulda dumped Mo Williams and kept Gordon.
and mo williams
To top the trade off, CP3 can become a FA in 2 years… WTF.. Bad deal by Clips
Chauncey plays two-guard (he’s strong enough and a good enough outside shooter) and Bledsoe comes off the bench. Not that complicated.
AB,
Chauncey isnt a legit 2 Guard, he is a PG.. Not athletic enough to be a 2 guard. This deal is worse than the 1st deal, getting Scola, K-Mart II and Odom..
@Big Mike — And Blake’s knees could also fall apart in two years. You gotta take your shot now.
damn. thats a lot to give up for just 2 years of CP3. maybe even just 1, since all of 2013 might be another circus of ‘why isnt he signing the extension yet?’, ‘where is he trying to force his way to?’, etc. etc.
Chauncey could play the 2 or be used as trade bait. There’s no way around it. Lakers shouldn’t have traded Odom for a pick that’s prolly gonna be 25th or so.
@AB- I get what you’re saying. I think they’re rather small in the back court. CP3 will mask some of it with his talent. Its a big risk without the sign and trade.
Whatever Chauncey gives up in athleticism and height at the two, he’d compensate with craftiness, passing ability, shooting ability, strength and defense. You don’t have to be D-Wade to play the two. People also said B-Roy wasn’t athletic enough, same for Kevin Martin.
Who the hell starts at 2 guard for the Clips now???
Is Paul really worth THREE starters AND a first round pick??
Paul and Griffin are gonna be real Payton/Kemp like with the alley oops. By the end of the year that highlight reel is gonna be CRAZY.
Btwn CP3, Griffin and Jordan I think thats enough talent to get them in the playoffs. The undersized back court may hurt them depending on who they match up with in the playoffs tho. Cant wait to see this team play.
Also I think Eric Gordon was gonna blow up this year. He was killin teams before he got hurt last season. Kinda wack we won’t see him thrive in L.A now.
@Tee- Billups can’t be traded ’til next year
@AB- i see chauncey playin’ the 2guard spot in spurts, def in crunchtime. but for a full game, for a full season? who’s the backup? i don’t think 3 small PGs can be your entire backcourt rotation
Bad deal …i wouldnt trust DeAndre Jordan for more than 20mins a game…he great as a backup ..alright as a starter..Butler comin off knee surgery ..should of kept Aminu for insurance..Eric Gordon is a top 2 sg under 30(Evans)…not far fetch for him to be a top 3 sg n 2-3yrs
wow, 2 of the most exciting players in the league on the CLIPPERS!!! I’m excited to watch, but have a feeling of uneasy dread.
We should have a poll on which player blows out his knee first
who cares who starts at the 2 and Gordon is way overrated
Clippers gave up too much
Whoa, $h!t just got real in the West Confr. The Clippers are fantastically retarded though. I can’t believe they gave up Eric Gordon for two years of CP3. They could’ve traded for Steve Nash and got the exact same production (maybe a better fit) and would’ve given up a lot less. But it’s the Clippers, and I’m hoping that in two years Blake Griffin wants to win a Chip…because Chicago will have jusssss the right fit for him. While the CLippers will fall completely apart in two years.
Mo Williams is gone. Amnesty for sure…
CP3, Billups, MoWilliams,Bledsoe. David Kahn’s dream team :)
The moves are not done yet. Watch for another trade for a big. Good back up bigs will be begging to come to LA clips! Who woulda thought that would ever happen?
Yeah wow that was SO much better than trade with Houston and LA. Now two teams can be mediocre instead of just one. Waste of talent letting Paul to go the Clippers.
CP3 + Quake Griffin = 2011 version of Gary Payton & Shawn Kemp? One can only dream…
LA Clippers could boast a starting lineup like:
Chris Paul
Randy Foye
Caron Butler
Blake Griffin
DeAndre Jordan
They’ll win some games, especially with Chauncey Billups, Eric Bledsoe, Mo Williams coming off of the bench. They may not be done yet, either.
This is a good trade for both teams. Much better long term for the Hornets than the previous deal. Can’t wait to watch the Griffin and Jordan dunk show with CP3 as the maestro.
Tell me again, why is CP3 so great, that Billups, Williams or Bledsoe couldn’t do the same, if not better?
Score? Throw lobs? Play defense?
Bad move by the Clips.
@Jah
I think it’ll be more like
Paul
Billups
Butler
Griffin
Jordan
with the bench looking like
Foye
Mo Will
Bledsoe
Gomes
They’ll have a $h!t bench. but if they put Billups on the bench he would cry like a b!tch. He’s already crying before he was traded.
Why the Clippers are stupid?
CP – only willing to sign til 2013. What a d!ck!
Billups – at 6’3 and unathletic will be forced to play SG or be a back up. He is only useful with the ball in his hands. He’s not a spot up player. And no way Chris Paul gives up that ball.
Butler – tore up his knee at age 30-31. It’s over for him. I have some faith in him, but he has no idea it’s over. He’ll almost certainly come out trying to prove that “he’s back” instead of just playing his role as a defender and slasher.
Mo Williams, Bledsoe, Foye – why are they still there? Why not include them in this deal?
Eric Gordon – I wouldn’t have mind so much if they had traded EG knowing that CP3 was going to sign for 5yrs or more. Because that’s how long EGordon was going to sign for in LA. This was just E40 dumb right here.
They’ll be a good team. They’ll be a playoff team. With all that extra cap space hopefully they make some trades and fill out the roster with a more logical team. If they do that, and everyone accepts their role, and Blake takes it to that next level, in 2yrs they could be a championship team.
At the very least, it’ll be exciting to watch them play for the next 2 years.
Oh and the major factor people are forgetting is Vinny Del Negro is a terrible coach. Let us not forget that.
Who cares if the clips don’t win a chip with cp3 and blake? They’re relevant now and very compelling to watch. Can’t wait for the season to start
Wow, I like this, the Clippers just became even more exciting than before.
BUT why did they have to give up Eric Gordon? It would have been a whole lot better to send off Eric Bledsoe and Mo Williams with Kaman and Aminu. Must be a salary issue or something, nevertheless the Clippers should have fought to keep Gordon in L.A.
But I’m loving this no matter what. Chris Paul playing with Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, with Caron Butler and Chauncey Billups in the mix. If they can put one more trade together and shed some guys from the PG position and get a good wing player they will be much much better.