Breaking News: Chris Paul Traded To The Los Angeles Clippers

There was probably more than a good reason the Hornets held Chris Paul out of Media Day today in New Orleans, and now we know. According to multiple outlets, the NBA has reached an agreement to trade CP3 to the Clippers for Eric Gordon, Chris Kaman, Al-Farouq Aminu and Minnesota’s unprotected 2012 first-round pick.

According to sources, the Clippers will also receive two future second-round picks. With the deal expected to be approved Wednesday night, it appears things just got interesting in the Western Conference. Does this mean the Lakers respond by landing Dwight Howard? I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Update: According to TNT’s David Aldridge, Paul has committed to picking up his $17.7 million option for the 2012-13 season, giving the Clippers at least two full years with him and Blake Griffin together. He also notes that it’s likely that the Hornets will flip Kaman and his $12.7 million expiring contract for additional assets.

What do you think of CP3 on the Clippers?

