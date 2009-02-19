Breaking News: Chris Wilcox Traded To The Knicks

After a rumored three-team deal, the Knicks and Thunder have swapped Malik Rose for Chris Wilcox. Becoming available once the trade for Tyson Chandler was voided by Oklahoma City, Wilcox is earning $6.75 million this season, while Rose is making $7.65 million, both players with expiring contracts.

With both contracts coming off the books this summer, besides saving a little under $1 million, perhaps Donnie Walsh sees Wilcox fitting into the Knicks future plans. But with pending deals on the horizon for Nate Robinson and David Lee (assuming they don’t get traded in the next hour), Wilcox could just be on loan for the rest of the season.

What do you think of this deal?

Source: ESPN