Breaking News: Chris Wilcox Traded To The Knicks

After a rumored three-team deal, the Knicks and Thunder have swapped Malik Rose for Chris Wilcox. Becoming available once the trade for Tyson Chandler was voided by Oklahoma City, Wilcox is earning $6.75 million this season, while Rose is making $7.65 million, both players with expiring contracts.
With both contracts coming off the books this summer, besides saving a little under $1 million, perhaps Donnie Walsh sees Wilcox fitting into the Knicks future plans. But with pending deals on the horizon for Nate Robinson and David Lee (assuming they don’t get traded in the next hour), Wilcox could just be on loan for the rest of the season.
What do you think of this deal?
Source: ESPN
why?
Wilcox will upgrade Knicks slightly short-term…They are hurting for big bodies not named David Lee…
Good move for the Knicks. Wilcox is at least useful for playing basketball. Rose was making a lot of dough to change lightbulbs around MSG.
yawn
So OKC went from wanting to get better…to, Malik Rose.
Ummmmmmm…okay.
and then there was Curry…
at least the knicks get a big body to help on the boards. since zach randolph left, no one rebounds except for david lee.
if wilcox can’t get boards, then he’d be useless in ny too. its sad when lil nate robinson has to average 9rebs (last 3 games avg) off the bench.
malik rose was useless. he gonna get waived and re-sign in SanAn.
Maybe they came to their senses, and realized that the only way to improve after the Chandler issue was to go at the lottery, lol.
Knicks make another deal:
Tim Thomas, Jerome James and Anthony Roberson to Chicago for Larry Hughes
You nailed it Scott. Someone high up said let’s just tank another season, get another good rookie and keep our salary low. Turf toe is no reason to void a trade unless you got scared of the money.
donnie walsh just punked jim paxson on that NY/Chi trade. he sold them on jerome james somehow. paxson better step down after agreeing to that deal.
as for donnie walsh…
he should look to move quentin richardson and eddy curry next. trade em for some team dancers
@ Heckler
I can pretty much foresee that James will not be a Chicago bull after this season concludes. This was simply a way to turn Hughes’ 12 mil coming off in 2 years…to 6 mil off this season and 6 mil off next season.
Chicago still has to decide to do something with Gordon. Either signing him, or a sign and trade…I doubt they let him walk. They have a little room now to do that now. Especially with Hinrich getting the boot to, which will come this summer as well.
Chitown did this strictly for the money. Hughes was in the doghouse anyway, and they had just traded for Salmons.
Wilcox may replace Lee, it may be cheaper to sign him than Lee. I think he’s better than Lee (at least defensively and he can slam dunk off the pick and rolls with Chris D.)
Walsh should get Executive of the Year off of moving Jerome “Big Snacks” James alone but then he got more talent on the team by moving players that weren’t even playing. Go NY!, Go NY!, Go!
malik rose will get hangnail and the trade will get rescinded.
the $$$ was a wash for both teams.
tim thomas traded for hughes
I like this for the Knicks, who are apparently trying to win some more games this season.
Wait, a trade that helps in the short term while not crippling the team financially long term?! Weird!
What the hell are the Thunder thinking? Malik Rose? Has he even played in the NBA in the last two years?
My blind guess would be this is either a locker room trade for the Thunder or a favor to San Antonio. Maybe both.