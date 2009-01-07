BREAKING NEWS: Chucky Atkins Traded for Johan Petro

Chucky Atkins finally got his wish – he’s going to get out of Denver. Atkins, who’s been frustrated by a lack of PT for a long time now, is headed to Oklahoma City in exchange for Johan Petro.

“I think that I deserve to play some, and obviously if they’re making a trade for me, then they plan on using me,” Atkins said this afternoon.



“The thing that kind of hurts was that I never got an opportunity. Injuries can happen to anybody, and Anthony Carter stepped in and did what he was supposed to do to keep this team afloat. No hard feelings. That’s just the name of the game.”

The only problem for Atkins is that he might not see much more time in OKC. He’s headed for a reserve role there, as he’ll be charged with spelling Russell Westbrook when he needs a breather.

And on the other side of things, Petro could contribute in Denver. Though he’s not the physical b

Source: Denver Post