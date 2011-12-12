Breaking News: Clippers Claim Chauncey Billups Off Of Waivers

After talks fell apart for Chris Paul, what did the Los Angeles Clippers do? They went to the waiver wire for a new PG. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, every team in the league was just notified that the Clippers registered the winning waiver bid for five-time All-Star Chauncey Billups.
“If I get claimed by a team I don’t want to play for, I would absolutely consider retirement,” Billups said Sunday. “The game’s been really good to me, and I don’t want anyone to feel bad for me. I’ve made a lot of money, and I’ve saved most of it. I don’t need the money now. I want to be able to play for something, a championship, and I want to be able to have my own destiny in my hands. If I don’t, then retiring might have to be a decision I make.”
Will Billups be excited to throw alley-oops to Blake Griffin? That’s yet to be see. But you have to think the Clippers got some sort of word from Chauncey’s camp that he’d be down to move to L.A. before making a bid. And if not, tough luck – the new amnesty clause rules don’t allow him to be traded until after the season.
If no teams had put in a bid, Billups would have cleared waivers today at 6 p.m. EST. At that point, the Heat, Magic and Mavs were all widely believed to be his top suitors.
What do you think? Smart move by the Clippers?
Great move by the Clips.
Chauncey/Mo/Bledsoe, EG, Butler/Aminu, Griffin and Kaman/Jordan should be a playoff squad.
Might wanna amnesty Mo now tho…
billups is my favorite pg. I dont know how i feel about him on the clips
he’ll play. the clipps are gonna be fun to play with especially playing in LA
Blake’s workouts will get Mr. Big Shot dunking again. Great signing for the Clippers. This signing just sealed the Clippers for a deep playoff run.
Mo Williams may be on his way out.
Why waste an amnesty on Mo Williams? Trade him to Minnesota.
mo for beasley!
this makes no sense at all. do they know Billups is only slightly better than Mo at this point in their careers lol. Oh man the Clippers are idiots lol. This is beyond stupid
He shows up for sure. The retirement talk was to scare away crappy teams. No way he is walking away from $14 mill.
@9 exactly, I don’t care how much money you claim to have saved during your career. $14.2M is still $14,200,000. Not really playing the mentor role. On Sportscenter every night. The team could make a run and this would be one last time at the rodeo.
Chauncey, mo, ej, Bledsoe. Keep it that way. Don’t bend over to Stern.
Veteran champion point guard on a young team, good pickup, maybe bledsoe and gordon will learn a thing or two.
ummmm Chauncey gets the 14 mill whether he plays or not. That’s from his previous contract. He gets to sign a new one with the Clips…
@Kdizzle, from what I understand. If he signs for $6M then NY has to pay the remaining $8.2M but that $8.2M won’t count against NY’s salary cap. So the player still gets paid, the releasing team gets cap relief, and the receiving team gets a cheap player.
@Kdizzle, if a player retires then he walks away from the remainder of his contract. The Clips have claimed his contract, if he want’s to earn any part of it I would think he needs to play.
Ah man. Billups to Orlando would have been great. That would have a boost having Chauncey run point for the Magic.
