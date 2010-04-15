Breaking News: Clippers Fire Kim Hughes; L.A.’s Next Move

In an unsurprising move today, Kim Hughes has been fired as interim coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced. Missing the postseason for the 15th time in 17 years, what else did you expect? But there is light at the end of the tunnel. Just like the Knicks’ adding Mike D’Antoni and the Nets apparently offering Coach K unprecedented money, the Clippers have a chance now to bring on a coach that can attract a top-level free agent to play alongside a very promising nucleus of Baron Davis, Eric Gordon, Chris Kaman and Blake Griffin. And after finishing with fewer than 30 wins for the third consecutive year, they need all the help they can get.
“We think our situation is extremely attractive, both from the standpoint of the talented and popular core of players who are already under contract, as well as the salary cap flexibility we have created for this summer,” stated Clippers’ President Andy Roeser. “Los Angeles is a great city, we have total support from our ownership, our facilities are state of the art and we are blessed with a tremendous fan base.”
And according to the Clippers, a search for a new coach has already begun. While there are no leading candidates, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, Dallas assistant Dwane Casey has emerged as the top candidate for the job. The Clippers aren’t ready to go there:
In order to maintain the ability to take advantage of the widest sample of available and quality coaches, there will be no stated completion timetable. When and if it is deemed appropriate, the Clippers’ Communications Department will issue official progress updates. Any speculative information concerning the search which appears in the news media or emanates in a form not directly attributed to the Los Angeles Clippers should not be considered valid or reliable.
What do you think? Who should the Clippers hire as their next coach?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
They should hire Byron Scott.
I would gladly take that coaching position… that Davis/Gordon backcourt, a post up 5 in Kamen that an rebound and defend along with a hungry and apparently on his way back to health Blake Griffin… where do I sign?
The one problem with the Clippers: Donald Sterling is the worst owner in sports history. Never has a guy been more out for money than him…
@ENEW
if youre going to be the coach, you should probably know how to spell your players’ names.
Control is dead on. I wouldn’t go near the Clippers until Sterling is gone. Just a racist egomaniac who likes the fame that comes with being an owner.
62 wins – 0 Losses for the 2009-10 NBA Season!
Sports Handicapper genius made $185,819.80
in March 2010 alone with his sport picks.
How does he do it? This guys story is simply
unbelievable ‘John’ wins an astounding
97% of his NBA and MLB sports bets
consistently, averaging $70,000
every week! You have to See This!
[www.LasVegasSportsBettingGuru.com]
Don Nelson…sports wouldn’t get any better! I love living in Warrior land because they respect Clipper fan!
If the Clippers can hire a good coach like Byron Scott, Avery Johnson,Jeff Van Gundy,or Vinny Del Negro if he gets fired from the Bulls.Attract a big name free agent such as Lebron James or D.Wade they will be playoff bounf for sure and maybe a championship.Peep the roster if the basketball gods shine there lights on the Clips.
pg.Davis
sg.Gordan
sf.James
pf.Griffin
c.Kayman
6th man pg.Blake
sg/sf.Outlaw/Butler(whicheever one they resign)
pf.Smith
c.Jordan
That’s a solid 9 man rotation with the best player in the game..