Breaking News: David Lee Is Left Off The All-Star Team

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News is reporting that David Lee will not be representing the Knicks at the All Star Game next month. A source told Isola that the 6-9 forward will not be one of the Eastern Conferences reserves that will be officially named later tonight.

Lee is averaging 19.4 ppg and 11.4 ppg for the Knicks, who are 18-26. If the Daily News is right, then this will mark the ninth straight year the Knicks have not sent a player to the All-Star Game. In 2001, both Latrell Sprewell and Allan Houston made the All-Star team.

Source: New York Daily News