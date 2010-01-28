Breaking News: David Lee Is Left Off The All-Star Team

#New York Knicks
01.28.10 9 years ago 35 Comments

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News is reporting that David Lee will not be representing the Knicks at the All Star Game next month. A source told Isola that the 6-9 forward will not be one of the Eastern Conferences reserves that will be officially named later tonight.

Lee is averaging 19.4 ppg and 11.4 ppg for the Knicks, who are 18-26. If the Daily News is right, then this will mark the ninth straight year the Knicks have not sent a player to the All-Star Game. In 2001, both Latrell Sprewell and Allan Houston made the All-Star team.

Source: New York Daily News

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSAllan HoustonDAVID LEELatest NewsLATRELL SPREWELLNEW YORK KNICKSReal Stories

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP