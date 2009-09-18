Breaking News: Delonte West Arrested (UPDATED)

According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Delonte West was arrested last night for weapons possesion near his offseason home in Maryland. The Cavs guard was pulled over for an unsafe lane change on his motorcycle. Police found two hand guns and a shotgun with West.
Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer
UPDATE:
According to Matt Zapotosky of The Washington Post, Delonte was driving a three-wheeled motorcycle when he cut off the Prince George’s County cop.
The officer pulled him over, and West told the officer that that he was carrying a handgun in his waistband.
That prompted the officer to call for back up, and investigators found that West was actually carrying three guns â€” a Beretta 9mm in his waistband, a Ruger .357 strapped to his leg and a shotgun in a guitar case slung over his back, said Maj. Andy Ellis, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Police Department.
As of now, it is still unclear where West was going or why in the world he was armed.
Damn Delonte aint playing with the stick up boys.Try to rob him if you want you gonna catch something.
Ain’t no doubt that these punkass losers dont be realizin it ain’t useful to be packin’ all the time y;all. Punkass cats be earnin’ them millions but cant be careful baout this shit. Cat’ be a dumbass loser y’all.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The Real Tyrone
Why the heck these guys do this…. Instead of being all thug, cant they just focus on basketball and get LeQueen a ring?
The way I see it.Its either get arrested like this,pay bail then spank the case.Or end up like Darrent Williams,Sean Taylor, Paul Pierce,or any famous athlete caught without a gun in philly.Dead and gone or damn near dead and gone.
This aint no surprise… Any ball player who smokes weed carries a gun. And Delonte was high as a Kite at KFC doing his freestyle. Homeboy was BAKED
Delonte West is the most annoying person to listen to talk. He destroys the english language.
@doc — Hey, Delonte knows it’s rough out here. They’re gonna have to start calling Delonte “Bernie Goetz”
lol-i dig it
Two guns and a shotgun….on a motorcycle?
He must have looked like the bad dude from Raising Arizona
the REAL tyrone strikes again!!!
I love it.
Anyway, what’s with this gay ass myspace picture of Delonte West? I’m sure you guys can find a better picture. Perhaps with a shirt on and a ball.
And how the hell is he carrying a shotgun and two handguns on his bike? that shit would almost have to be in the open for everyone to see. The handguns he could hide, but a Shotty?
Yeah he was on some other shit.How was he hiding a big ass shotty on a bike?Sawed off or not unless he had on a dam trench you can see that.
He might’ve found that chick address that put that shit on his lip.
didn’t telfair had that much influence with delonte ’til now…
***didn’t know*** DOH!!!
Do you think he was riding away from a murder? I wonder if he killed someone? If that’s true he might miss the upcoming NBA season.
U would like that wouldnt you Dan Dickau.You still aint getting a run.
“don’t confuse me with marbury b***h, run up on me at the light u could lose ya life”
Delonte’s motto.
I only read Dimemag.com to read Tyrone’s comments!
That pic is mad funny; “clink-clink”!
What is he the terminator? Was he being chased by a Semi?
Seriously, how do you not get caught with all that shit on bike?
On a motorcycle.. Can somebody give this guy the number of Jay Williams? aaaaand Plaxico Burress
Daaaammmn!! Delonte don’t play… Thats more ammunition than the Canadian army, right there!
That’s some “Desparado” type Shit!!!
That man was bout to do SOMTHIN.. Unless he just copped them but when you buy something like that you got a car, truck or van with you..
He was about to hit up something.. And he had the motorcycle to make it out gone like fast??
Shhhhhhiiiiiitttttttt.. Delonte was about to put in some straight hood work..
Guys, Delonte may be in some serious trouble here if it was a murder he was running from. Perhaps this isn’t the forum for jokes.
Do you guys think he killed someone?
The real travesty here is flipping Tyrone..omg.. this guy cant be serious.
now this is the kind of retarded crap the league should fine players for.
I don’t think this is what Lebron meant when he said he wanted to surround himself with weapons…
Maybe he was just headed to a team buffet dinner and wanted to get something to eat. You know Shaq don’t allow cuts.
First of all are any of you surprised?????? No… I don’t think so. Second if he had just killed someone and was getting rolled do you think he would have stopped???? HEll no he would been tearin up the streets trying to get away probably lettin a few fly at the cops.
Oh and when he is doin time I believe we will be hearing clips of him saying things like “You better have my Corn-Bread and “I got soap on a rope, I got soap on a rope.”
Ignorant idiot, dude needs help and a few hugs.
He’ll be alright. He did look ready to move on somebody.
Or maybe he really was movin’ out, ya dig?
I doubt it. Besides, others done worse.
One. He’s a millionaire, so he probably got licenses for them thangs.
Two. He can afford a good lawyer.
Three. Most importantly —– the cops gave him ROR, dawg. ROR – with shotguns and 9’s and rugers while driving an atv, recklessly —- and all he got was ROR?????
He’ll spank that then he’ll come to camp and spank Candace Parker’s bro for the starting gig.
Shit on a serious note..
Were the guns registered?? Cuz if they aint he got some serious trouble on his hands..
On a funny note a token black guy shouldve popped up outanowhere and said “uh uh ni$$a dont do that! thats 5-10!”
“I don’t think this is what Lebron meant when he said he wanted to surround himself with weapons…”
Win.
Seriously, though, three guns on a motorcycle??
It must hurt to be known as “Candace Parkers Brother”..
I dont see the problem here. He had guns and he is grown…….Is it illegal in OH?
Trust me, he needs to be strapped at all times when he is in P.G county
“I got eleven mac eleven’s, about eight thirty eights, nine nine’s, ten mac ten’s the shit never ends”
He was bumpin that old biggie on his ipod as he got pulled over. Shottie in the guitar case!???? thats gangsta shit antonio banderas type shit right there. And he’s 2nd cousins wit T.I so i think they got the same guns dealer too
@Dan Dickau I have a friend in Maryland i called and he said he heard Delonte murdered three white people. He gone done messed up now. Hate when white people try to keep us down.
He had two burners and a shotty on a bike? That’s some GTA stuff right there. However, the way these atheletes have been caught out there these days, can’t say I blame him.
LOL @ 12. I think we all read that and said the same thing, “On a MOTORCYCLE?”
Dime, yall are wrong for that pic yall posted of Delonte. Have you ever noticed that when somebody gets arrested for some dumbness in the news, the news reporters always find the most goonish pic of them?
I do the same thing after watching the Terminator.
hahaha… 3 guns? omg, maybe a serious case of Schizophrenia?
Delonte: There chasing me…
Cop: Who’s chasing you, there’s nobody here!
Delonte: no really, there comming to get me, can’t you see them??
What a great way to end my day…Im rolling over here
the bad dude from Raising Arizona (classic movie btw)
Was a Semi Chasing him? (awesome again)
The bitch who put that shit on his lip (cold blooded pimpin)
ALL THAT ON A MOTORCYCLE…no shit, homeboy was ready to put in SERIOUS work…Maybe he works for the Real Thug Tyrone
Damn son went straight desparado wit the gun in the guitar case lol I agree wit doc though, as quickly as people say “oh athletes shouldn’t carry guns” you can point out cases where people targeted athletes. Hell people rolled up in springs house and killed him. The guy from the bills had people spray paint his front lawn. And you hardly hear about athletes goin out shootin people….well not countin ray carroth
@Rico
Thanks for the info. This is devastating to hear. I can’t believe he murdered three people. He’s definitely going to miss at least one season.
Guys, let’s everybody keep Delonte and his family in our prayers tonight, he’s going to need all the support he can get.
God Bless,
Dan Dickau
damn. he went all el mariachi on us…
yall hilarious… dat Jay Z “la la la” line, and herpes line lol
well everyone has already busted out the movie references I would have made.
Has there been any news if these were unregistered weapons? I highly doubt Delonte is dumb enough to tell an officer he is carry an unregistered hand gun in his waist. People are well within there rights to carry a gun, and rich people do get put in the crosshairs, but 3 guns! really delonte!?!?! was the third in case the sidearm got stolen? I guess i should have 2 spare tires in the back of my car from now on
i keep reading people talking about things like he might get shot or robbed so he needs to carry? i mean damn i live in houston which has a pretty high crime rate, i drive a nice truck, and i have never had a problem. wouldnt it be a better idea to rather then be carrying ridiculous guns, just stay away from those areas of town? i mean damn you have made millions, you dont need to hang out in the ghetto. hell i am a white guy who has lived in a 3rd world country driving a nice BMW and was never once even looked at wrong. it is all about looking for trouble and carrying 3 guns, HE WAS LOOKING FOR TROUBLE. i hope he gets plaxicoed or vicked in this one, make an example out of his dumb ass.
Dan Dickau… Your hilarious!!!!
WOW. My man was rollin with 3 pieces on a bike?!? With all that money, he couldn’t pay Tyrone to go shoot em up? Now that’s a fool