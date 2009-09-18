Breaking News: Delonte West Arrested (UPDATED)

According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Delonte West was arrested last night for weapons possesion near his offseason home in Maryland. The Cavs guard was pulled over for an unsafe lane change on his motorcycle. Police found two hand guns and a shotgun with West.

Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer

UPDATE:

According to Matt Zapotosky of The Washington Post, Delonte was driving a three-wheeled motorcycle when he cut off the Prince George’s County cop.

The officer pulled him over, and West told the officer that that he was carrying a handgun in his waistband. That prompted the officer to call for back up, and investigators found that West was actually carrying three guns â€” a Beretta 9mm in his waistband, a Ruger .357 strapped to his leg and a shotgun in a guitar case slung over his back, said Maj. Andy Ellis, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Police Department.

As of now, it is still unclear where West was going or why in the world he was armed.