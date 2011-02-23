Breaking News: Deron Williams To New Jersey

Well this is crazy! Just a day after the Nets missed out on another big player acquisition, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Nets have traded for Deron Williams, while sending Derrick Favors, Devin Harris and two first-round picks to the Jazz. New Jersey will also send Troy Murphy to Golden State, and the Warriors will send Dan Gadzuric and Brandan Wright to the Nets.

While we knew about the Murphy trade to Golden State, being able to acquire Williams after another All-Star selection from Utah is a huge move for Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov. Evident throughout the ‘Melo trade talk, Favors was always in play.

UPDATE: The Nets will send $3 million to the Jazz also, a source said, as part of the trade.

UPDATE: The Jazz will get the Nets’ 2011 first-round pick and Golden State’s 2012 pick that Nets own, league source says.

What do you think of this deal?

