Breaking News: Detroit To Re-Sign Tayshaun Prince

I wanna know, is anyone not surprised by this? I think we could poll the entire basketball nation, and perhaps 90 percent of you would’ve said “Yeah, Tayshaun is gone” at the start of free agency talks. But Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports is reporting that Tayshaun Prince will re-sign with the Pistons for four year and $27 million-plus. Um… excuse me? Detroit became such a basketball wasteland in the past two seasons that pretty much everyone assumed mass changes were in order. This is certainly a step in a different direction.
Of course, Prince wasn’t getting more money anywhere else, and there is the fact that Detroit hired a new coach this summer in Lawrence Frank. That pleases everyone, especially the veterans. Ben Gordon for one, texted me earlier this summer and said he was very excited to start over. So in a way, I guess the organization is starting over, and that begins from the top. As Yahoo! Sports reported, Frank, the new owner Tom Gores and a longstanding relationship with GM Joe Dumars brought Prince back again.
So how does this affect Detroit? Prince will continue to do what he’s always done for them. But at nearly 32 years old, how much longer can he keep this up? Detroit certainly thinks he can for at least four more years, and they made this their No. 1 priority to bring him back. Will it get them to the playoffs? No way. But I think Prince still has a little left in the tank, and some unfinished business in Detroit.
Is this a good move for both parties?
So instead of being a great role player for a championship caliber team, he is going for the money and staying put? I guess that makes sense…
Tayshaun definitely has compromising photos of Dumars in a safe deposit box somewhere in downtown Detroit.
@Aron Phillips hahaha ZING!
How about Chandler signing with New York. ESPN is reporting that NY is nearing a deal with Chandler and in order to sign him, they will need to get rid of Billups and Turiaf. What’s more surprising is the article said NY is considering trading Amare to New Orlean for Chris Paul. Tell me that’s not a more breaking news.
Makes me think they have lost hope in Daye. Its not a bad deal for Tayshaun or the Pistons.
The bigger signing IMO was the Pistons locking up Jerebko for 4 years for 16 mil.
This is plain stupid. Detroit signing for 4 years? Hope that works out for you.
What a waste, some contender can sign him for about the same deal and have a great defender/ 3rd scorer/ class act in the locker room. free tay!
This makes absolutely no sense to me. Sad to say, I think Prince is throwing away the rest of his career (barring a trade). Detroit has one of the most dysfunctional rosters in the league.
Interesting move, I thought his career was pretty much over, guess the Pistons think otherwise. Daye’s development probably didn’t help.