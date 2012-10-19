Breaking News: Dirk Nowitzki Out Six Weeks; Mavs are in Serious Trouble

Baaad breaking news for the Dallas Mavericks just hit the basketball wires – after lots of rumors and worry about his knee, it looks like Dirk Nowitzki is going to miss significant time.

Chris Sheridan just tweeted the following:

BREAKING NEWS: #Mavericks announce Dirk has scope on right knee, out 6 weeks #NBA

Other reports have already speculated that he will likely be out longer than six weeks, which means a Dirk-less Mavs squad for more than 20 games to start the season. It looks like the offensive burden falls on O.J. Mayo and Elton Brand … what could possibly go wrong?

