Breaking News: Doc Rivers Will Return As Boston’s Head Coach Next Season

At this point in the offseason, we may not know what will happen with Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, but one thing has been confirmed by Boston GM Danny Ainge: Doc Rivers will be coaching the Celtics next season.

Danny Ainge confirms that Doc Rivers is returning next season as #celtics coach. "We've got a coach everybody would love to have." — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 16, 2013

“Yeah (he’ll be back), Doc and I are talking about our team next year,” Ainge told The Boston Globe‘s Gary Washburn. “(No suspense) from my perspective. We’ve got a great coach. We’ve got a coach everybody would love to have and he’s got three years left on his contract and I think Doc likes Boston, too. Coaches get tired, though. It’s a hard job.

“You guys are the only one (who made it an issue).”

Is this surprising? Not really. Rivers has developed into a fabulous coach who truly understands the city of Boston. While there was speculation involving Brooklyn and, incredibly, the Clippers, everyone figured that out of the Celtics’ “Big Three” of Rivers, Garnett and Pierce, the coach was the most likely one to come back.

That leaves the two future Hall of Fame players. Pierce believes he won’t be back, although we’ve yet to hear anything definitive on the subject from Boston’s management. And Garnett isn’t ready to commit one way or another right now. Eventually, the dominoes will start to fall. Rivers was only the first piece.

Is this the right move?

