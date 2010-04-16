Breaking News: Doron Lamb Headed To Kentucky

If you missed it on National Signing Day, John Calipari is rebuilding another monster at Kentucky. Right after five of his underclassmen went pro, he immediately landed Brandon Knight, the top senior PG in the country, and Michael Gilchrist, maybe the top player period in the 2011 junior class. In addition to them, Calipari has two blue chip commits in swingman Stacey Poole and Turkish big man Enes Kanter. It’s time to add one more. While All-American senior shooting guard Doron Lamb is formally announcing his decision tomorrow at the Jordan Brand Classic, we already know what it’s going to be. Doron Lamb is headed to Kentucky.

Choosing Kentucky over finalists Kansas, UConn, Arizona and West Virginia, we have confirmation from multiple sources that Lamb’s decision came down to the Wildcats and the Jayhawks, with him ultimately choosing to play next season in Lexington.

After the former Bishop Loughlin (Brooklyn, N.Y.) standout spent the last two seasons at Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), the New York native is making the right decision to head to Kentucky. Calipari, along with assistants Rod Strickland and Orlando Antigua, are new York guys, and Strickland is also an Oak Hill alumnus. The three of them paid a visit to Lamb at school last week and also met with his parents in New York.

At 6-4, 185 pounds, Lamb will fit in perfectly alongside Knight in the backcourt – akin to Eric Bledsoe playing alongside John Wall. And depending on where the chips fall, he could also be playing with explosive guard Josh Selby, who will also be announcing his decision tomorrow at the Jordan Brand Classic.

