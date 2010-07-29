Breaking News: Eddie House To The Heat

The Miami Heat continue to make all the right moves. Looking to add players that can knock down shots and handle themselves in the rotation, Pat Riley has done it again. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Heat have agreed to a two-year, $2.8 million deal with sharpshooter Eddie House. But the big winner here is not whom you’d expect.

In case you forgot after Eddie got traded from the Celtics, Jaelen House (Eddie’s son who had his own series on Cartoon Network) normally sat on the bench with the team. Add a ton of wins to LeBron‘s pre-game antics, and this kid could have the best year of his life.

What do you think? How good will the Heat be next season?

