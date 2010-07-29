Breaking News: Eddie House To The Heat

The Miami Heat continue to make all the right moves. Looking to add players that can knock down shots and handle themselves in the rotation, Pat Riley has done it again. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Heat have agreed to a two-year, $2.8 million deal with sharpshooter Eddie House. But the big winner here is not whom you’d expect.
In case you forgot after Eddie got traded from the Celtics, Jaelen House (Eddie’s son who had his own series on Cartoon Network) normally sat on the bench with the team. Add a ton of wins to LeBron‘s pre-game antics, and this kid could have the best year of his life.
What do you think? How good will the Heat be next season?
good move. Is he going to play as a point guard or as a shooting guard?
Ring chasing mother fucker…
We’ll see if last year was a sign of things to come, he was terrible.
Sephy Hambaz
He’s good enough to spread the offense. House, Miller, Bron, Wade, Bosh = pretty damn hard to guard.
How good will the Heat be? Vegas isn’t having them the early favorites for nothing. Not saying it’s all but certain… but shit, this is a pretty damn fine team… even with just seeing it on paper.
It’s like the Heat want to assemble the biggest douchebags and put them on one team
IGP
Boston are still the douchebag champs of the league…KG, PP and Rondo alone are enough to win a “douche off” with the cast of Jersey Shore. Throw in assholes like Glenn Davis, and they are unbeatable. Top 4 douchebags in the league almost, right there.
Miami is going for it as best they can. Pat Reilly is an incredible pitch and stitch man…
I think people are mad, because Miami isn’t their favorite team…If you are not the Lakers or Celtics you have to look at Miami’s recent years and feel that your team may have less titles in two years than a franchise that has existed for half as long…
I just love the game, so Eddie getting open shots and drilling them is fun to watch no matter what. I also like that they are filling voids. Miami is a large target and put themselves as the 2nd if not the top “must see” team this year.
At this stage I couldn’t put it past Pat to get Eddie Curry for two pieces of lint and talk him into being a productive player…if he can keep him from being arrested, away from fast food places, and away from limo drivers that is :-)
Great move. Hope house regains his 2008 form again.
having your best year at that age fucks up your life. He’ll be throwing parties and doing drugs at age 13, going the route of home alone star kevin whose name i could never spell.
Another great move by Pat..
Eddie is a very good 3point shooter.. no loss in this move
Aye im happy for the BAYBOY..
Good signing by the Heat.. not just a shooter but a spark off the bench..
I still say they need to trade for Deron Williams and Dwight Howard..
Then Lebron might FINALLY have a “decent” crew to win a ring with..
Excuse me
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.. The 3rd ring might be the sweetest of the 3peat..
Damn why didnt we bring Riles into the organization again??
Dude is a winner on EVERY level.. Asshole lol
damn. this bench is beginning to form. i’d put lebron at the point and let the rest fall into place:
pg: lebron
sg: wade
sf: miller
pf: bosh
c: joel
bench: udonis, z, arroyo, house, chalmers, juwon howard
plus: 2 of 3 2nd round draft picks they have are ready to play right now.. damn it, pat.
go bulls!
what are you talking about in the last paragraph?
@#2
Is that supposed to be an insult?
now the Heat need to add some DEFENSIVE players.
they would win a series right now against atlanta, orlando and chicago. however, i think Boston would out-muscle them.
and even though the Celts lost tony allen, they have defensive players to help them win games.
do you think the heat (right now as they are) can win games (or a series) off their defense?!!?
I DONT THINK SO.
I aint hating, but they need to add some defensive players. they need one on the perimeter and one down low for the paint.
No defense…
How funny will that be when the Heat lead the league in scoring with 110 points per game, but they’ll suck because they’ll give up 115 per game…
Remember what happens when you load a team with All Stars. Just watch any All Star game…NO DEFENSE AT ALL!
Check out this end-of-game lineup:
House
Wade
Miller
Lebron
Bosh
You’ve got three of the best one on one guys in Wade, Lebron and Bosh and two of the best 3 point shooters spotting up. Not to mention the Heat also have James Jones, another fantastic 3 point shooter, if Miller’s not shooting well.
This team is SCARY good.
@ heckler
pat knows what he’s doing. what do you think those secound round draft picks were for? he got the paint covered. and as far as perimeter defense, i wouldn’t be surprised to see another player sign up with the heat soon. I know their phones are going off the hook right now… patience young grasshopper. Believe in the RILEY! lol
@IGP
lol man, you are readin my mind.
+ jamaal douche tinsley is still a free agent, hey pat, one
more to go.
IF…..LeBron would develop a killer post-up game (HE’S 280 FREAKIN’ POUNDS AT PG!!!!), it’s a wrap. The biggest thing that Miami has going is that they can create so many mismatches. But that means everyone is going to have to expand their games a bit. When your stars can play multiple spots, it’s over.
I’m assuming Eddie House didnt take any new pictures while being a Knick?
LeBron just needs 1/5 of the moves Kobe has and abuse all the smaller PG’s in the league. On defense though fast guards will give Bron fits seeing as he couldn’t guard Rondo/Rose in the playoffs. Crunch time with House,Wade,Miller,Bron and Bosh is going to be one of the top in league.
Still would have preferred Scheyer to him seeing as Scheyer can handle and pass it better but hey thems the breaks I guess. Always the Israeli league.
This is a great “under the radar” move which could pay huge dividends. In fact House could end up playing major minutes for this team if Wade or LBJ end up assuming more of the point guard duties and Chalmers and Arroyo are not up to the task of hitting open jumpshots.
Big T, House already won a ring with Boston, so do your fucking homework before you run your mouth. Be a little more bitter, please.
the heat were one of the better defensive teams last year. some of yall need to watch heat games instead of just by going off what other people say.
yea dude the defensive in allstar games is “bad” becouse none of the allstar players can actually play defense and has nothing to do with the fact that it is a show off game for entertaiment
ha ha. nice touch.
House can shoot 3s, he maybe a douche, but he can contribute
still think that Heat need a center with a Kendrick Perkins type(plus a smile)
dont know if Joel Anthony,Magloire,Juwan,or big Z can be that kind of player.
but the rest of their bench are pretty good already.
@ Heckler
maybe a Matt Barnes type? or Raja Bell? yeah seems like it.
Wow. I am already impressed by their roster. That’s an excellent move. They know they need outside shooters as their superstars are going to get double and triple team defense so they have to kick it out to an outside shooter. That’s what happened when the celtics won, they had eddie house and posey to drill the 3s and that made the big difference, when they lost them the next year and even this year they could not score from open position or inside becos of defense. Miami all the way, not sure if they will win next year against the lakers, too early to say, but we will see them play during the regular season so then we could say…now keep in mind that they have to learn to play together and that may take some time, hopefully only a few months, but for now on paper they look scary, I am sure Kobe is worried about doing his repeat….he must think this is a conspiracy against him…which it is….Go Heat and Lakers, let’s the best team win.
Great Point T.I.! People dont even realize that we were top 2 in defense last year with Orlando being number 1. Lebron and Wade are lock down defenders by themselves and will cheat off of there man to help whoever is at Point with weak side blocks all night long. Wade and Lebron will be betting each other everynight to see who will have the most blocks between them but i think Joel Anthony will lead that Catergory because the guy is a mini Zo part 2.0 especially once his minutes go up. Its going to be the greatest show on earth and all i have to say is get your popcorn ready. After the games im taking my talents to SOUTH BEACH which is a hit down here in south florida lol. I still hope Riley signs Desaen Butler because i know this kid could take James Jones position as back-up to Lebron easily and he was a top 10 pick before he tore hi knee…