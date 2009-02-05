BREAKING NEWS: Elton Brand Out for Season

Philly’s $80 million man, Elton Brand won’t be able to prove his worth to the City of Brotherly Love this season, as he is going to get season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum.
According to Comcast SportsNet-Philadelphia, Brand will have a torn labrum repaired and will not return until next season.
Though Sixers fans might have steam blowing out of their ears that millions of dollars have been wasted this season, they aren’t too upset that Brand won’t be in the lineup. He’s been a big disappointment and the Sixers have been better without him.
Source: The Sports Network
Can you say Injury Prone? Injury Prone.
Damn, this guy is now officially irrelevant. Sucks what injuries can do to a guy.
Can you say worst signing of the year?
This killed a team that was poised to break through to contender status.
ray allen replaces jameer nelson in the allstar game!
oh, yes. bad news for the sixers.
well, not really.
Hey Jameer. Ya see that there…you might as well get that surgery, my man. Why waste your time trying to heal for the playoffs.
Hey Otis. Do you really feel good with this being blared from the PA announcer during the playoffs? “Starting at PG for your Orlando Magic…ANTHONY JOHNSON!!!”
Hey, Elton. Dude, you just pissed on my fantasy squad. Thanks, bro.
Hey, whoever the Philly GM is. Guess he wasn’t that big of a steal after all!
damn. i know we all like elton, but this shit is gettin sad. as for the sixers, i really dont think this will hurt them that much.
they are a speed team and they can play fast without brand.
Hard to feel that sorry for dude. I still feel he left B-Diddy hanging.
Still I don’t wish season ending injury on no one.
Fantasy Doc betta start handing out meds quick.
Wonder if fans will start giving him the hate as they do McGrady?
WOOOOOOOOW…
living in philly i def hear THE DISCONTENT that people have with brand and how he makes the sixers worse…
We’ll see how this plays out, maybe the sixers make another run similar to last years second half
kobeef..this just may make sixers good again,now get mo cheeks back and roll to playoffs like last year
i guess this is just a sign of karma for brand screwing over the clippers
A Sixers run like last year is now guaranteed. Team plays 10X better without Brand. Unfortunately, they’ll get bounced by the Celts, Magic, or Cavs.
Can I take Jameer’s place in the Skills Challenge? Let me participate in something….
As much as I like brand as a player, he didn’t fit in with philly and philly could have done with out him. They should have gone out and got bayless. But philly will still make the playoffs
IG, that’s exactly why you need Brand in the playoffs. He’s been unfairly criticized here in Philly, and I’m not willing to label him a bust yet.
Running and gunning will get you to the playoffs with this squad, but you need a low post presence to set up the half court offense properly.
Id hit dat!
BREAKING NEWS!!!
Mo Williams selected to replace Jameer Nelson in Skills challenge.
Gilbert Arenas. Elton Brand. Corey Maggette. Baron Davis. Monta Ellis.
These were all free agents that cost hundreds of millions of dollars to the teams that signed them this past offseason that haven’t lived up to their contracts due to injuries. Can anyone think of more players?
In the past year, J-Rich didn’t really live up to the hype in Charlotte. Same with JO in Toronto. Those were trades – any other stinkers that you guys can think of?
I guess everyone is trying to be like the Celtics and sign and/or trade a bunch of guys then pin all of their hopes on them…
@Dag, u mention J rich, but not kidd for devin harris? lol
-Dag
Roger Mason was a better signing then all of these cats. That is why the Spurs contend for a championship every other year.
Fuck him.
Worst. signing. EVER???. period. Man, this season, alright, they’ll be ok. But I have to wonder how the Sixers will deal with this in a few years time when that cap room becomes precious. But, like I said, this season they will be better for it…but, damn…long term…= no good.
[hotnewsgeek.blogspot.com]
This is bad. I wonder what will happen to the 76ers. :(
IG – I’m a Wizards fan and I was pissed that Mason left.
Bron – Kidd is still performing at a high level. In fact, for now, I think that he’s outplaying Devin Harris, who was wildly overrated at the beginning of the season.
Before his injury, had the Sixers adjusted to having Brand around? No. Would they have? Probably.
Are they better off without him? Hell no. If you think this gives them a better chance to win in the playoffs, losing a walking double-double, you don’t know the game.
Wow, this is going to get ugly in Philly. When he returns, if he doesn’t fit in with team & get his 20-10 numbers…. he’ll be untradeable. Elton you should have just signed a 1 or 2 year deal and played with the Pistons!
Yo um, KnicksFan84, you’re DANGEROUSLY close to copying my exact name for the ultimateknicks.com forums. I suggest you change that shit, bra.
Jimmy Jetpack… get a life on the sn. Different site means you don’t get name. It’s 2009, you want the name, get a copyright!