BREAKING NEWS: Elton Brand Out for Season

Philly’s $80 million man, Elton Brand won’t be able to prove his worth to the City of Brotherly Love this season, as he is going to get season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum.

According to Comcast SportsNet-Philadelphia, Brand will have a torn labrum repaired and will not return until next season.

Though Sixers fans might have steam blowing out of their ears that millions of dollars have been wasted this season, they aren’t too upset that Brand won’t be in the lineup. He’s been a big disappointment and the Sixers have been better without him.

Source: The Sports Network