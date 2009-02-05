BREAKING NEWS: Elton Brand Out for Season

02.05.09 10 years ago 27 Comments
EB’s year is done

Philly’s $80 million man, Elton Brand won’t be able to prove his worth to the City of Brotherly Love this season, as he is going to get season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum.

According to Comcast SportsNet-Philadelphia, Brand will have a torn labrum repaired and will not return until next season.

Though Sixers fans might have steam blowing out of their ears that millions of dollars have been wasted this season, they aren’t too upset that Brand won’t be in the lineup. He’s been a big disappointment and the Sixers have been better without him.

Source: The Sports Network

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP