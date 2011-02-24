Breaking News: Gerald Wallace Traded to Portland

WOJ is KILLING it today. His Twitter account has been ground zero for every bit of breaking NBA trade deadline news. One of the many deals he broke this afternoon actually looked to be dead right up until the 3p.m. deadline. At the last minute though, the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Bobcats pulled off a deal to send former All-Star Gerald Wallace to the Great Northwest.

Wojnarowski first reported that the Bobcats are sending Wallace to Portland in exchange for Joel Przybilla and future 2nd round pick. CBS’ Ken Berger then came in to report that instead of the future 2nd rounder, it’s actually two future first round picks.