Breaking News: Gerald Wallace Traded to Portland

WOJ is KILLING it today. His Twitter account has been ground zero for every bit of breaking NBA trade deadline news. One of the many deals he broke this afternoon actually looked to be dead right up until the 3p.m. deadline. At the last minute though, the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Bobcats pulled off a deal to send former All-Star Gerald Wallace to the Great Northwest.
Wojnarowski first reported that the Bobcats are sending Wallace to Portland in exchange for Joel Przybilla and future 2nd round pick. CBS’ Ken Berger then came in to report that instead of the future 2nd rounder, it’s actually two future first round picks.
Charlotte’s officially rebuilding now. At least Gerald can see the playoffs now, he deserves that much.
What about the O.J. Mayo for Josh McRoberts and a 1st round pick? Too late the hero?
That’s all the Bobcats got for there ONLY allstar? Wow.
i can dig it … it sucks we lost size in the frontcourt, and i actually really like the vanilla gorilla, but we can at least play good small ball now with a good tough nose defender. good trade blazers!
p.s. (losing two first rounders sucks though)
looks like brandon roy’s days are numbered…
Yea they make a lot of leverage with that now having Roy, Crash and LA wow they can make moves or just play-out with what they have.
Impressive specially considering all they did was get rid of Joel mostly.
colton, brandon roy is a 2 gaurd. and wesley matthews is used to coming off the bench. theres no way they are goin to move their young core of aldridge, roy, and matthews. the thing they definitley lacked was scoring off the bench. with G-Dub in town it gives them defense at the 3, while batum and matthews can come off the bench and do their thign. only person thats getting moved anytime soon for next season is Rudy fernandez, especially after he stated he wanted a trade early in the season
man shit is going down this week
my bad meant hakasan
@sean.dynastybball
no
what the fuck mj
Wow MJ. You traded him to rebuild. Well guess what, ever since we were made, we have been “rebuilding”. We are finally good and you have to trade our only all-star. Next thing you know, you will trade Boris diaw and Stephen Jackson. Whats wrong with you?
Woj is garbage. Feels like about half his articles these days are expose-format character attacks with little but his own angry assumptions about young, wealthy people from poor backgrounds to back them up. That or wildly overstating a case. Between W and Kelly Dwyer they have two of the worst journalists I’ve read on any topic.
Meanwhile in Charlotte, Stephen Jackson has just completely destroyed and set ablaze to the Bobcats training facility locker room.