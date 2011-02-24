Breaking News: Gerald Wallace Traded to Portland

#Portland Trail Blazers
02.24.11 7 years ago 15 Comments

WOJ is KILLING it today. His Twitter account has been ground zero for every bit of breaking NBA trade deadline news. One of the many deals he broke this afternoon actually looked to be dead right up until the 3p.m. deadline. At the last minute though, the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Bobcats pulled off a deal to send former All-Star Gerald Wallace to the Great Northwest.

Wojnarowski first reported that the Bobcats are sending Wallace to Portland in exchange for Joel Przybilla and future 2nd round pick. CBS’ Ken Berger then came in to report that instead of the future 2nd rounder, it’s actually two future first round picks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSCHARLOTTE BOBCATSDante CunninghamDimeMagGerald WallaceJoel PrzybillaPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSReal Stories

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP