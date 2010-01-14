Breaking News: Gilbert Arenas Charged With Gun Possession

Gilbert Arenas has officially been charged with felony gun possession according to the Washington Post. The charge was filed by the U.S. Attorney’s office of the district. Arenas is charged with carrying a gun without a permit outside of his home or business. Last week, Arenas was suspended indefinitely by the NBA for that gun-toting incident which occurred on Dec. 21.

Yesterday, authorities searched the apartment for a gun of the other person involved in this situation, Javaris Crittenton. It was also reported this week that Arenas’ lawyers have been trying to work on a plea that will spare Arenas of spending time in jail.