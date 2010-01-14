Breaking News: Gilbert Arenas Charged With Gun Possession

Gilbert Arenas has officially been charged with felony gun possession according to the Washington Post. The charge was filed by the U.S. Attorney’s office of the district. Arenas is charged with carrying a gun without a permit outside of his home or business. Last week, Arenas was suspended indefinitely by the NBA for that gun-toting incident which occurred on Dec. 21.
Yesterday, authorities searched the apartment for a gun of the other person involved in this situation, Javaris Crittenton. It was also reported this week that Arenas’ lawyers have been trying to work on a plea that will spare Arenas of spending time in jail.
Those lawyers working for Gil best be accepting Cash in Advance…
Good job DC police keeping the streets clean from rogue millionaires! It’s kind of sad that he had to get charged like this, he did something extremely extremely stupid, but it’s not like him going to jail will do anything good for anyone. Well, except for the Wiz, who get out of his huge contract…
The Wizards management just got there wish. Arenas just cemented his status for the brain dead hall of fame
The wizards are happy back stabbers the only thing good that will come from this is gil ending up with a contender……once this blows over im sure teams will jump to sign him…(he aint gonna make as much money though that is for sure)
Some folks learn by observation. Some folks learn by reading. Gilbert Arenas had to pee on the electric fence for his own self… Too bad he didn’t shoot himself in the leg…
“Yesterday, authorities searched the apartment…”
Which apartment? Come on Dime, stop hurting yourself with slack journalism. I only criticise because I care.
Once in prison, got a feeling he will not shoot everytime he touches the ball.
@ 5: “the apartment…of the other person involved in this situation, Javaris Crittenton.”
Not looking good for Arenas…
Worst case scenario….What’s he looking at for jail time if the lawyers can’t get a plea deal??
Coop.. Finish reading the sentence!
Yesterday they searched Crittenton? Yeah, like he hasn’t had time to get rid of it by now.
@10 Well he is a pro athlete. Im surprised it wasnt framed above the mantle scripted with, ” the gun that I pulled in a retaliatory manner that almost killed Arenas in the Wiz locker room on so and so date…..as a joke “
Oh I forgot to add in that enscription, ” Fuck the police! “
Yeah, because Crittenton is dumb enough to hold onto all his guns and keep them in his apartment weeks after this investigations started.
Arenas bout to get Plaxico’d..
And considering his attitude they are going to LOVE giving it to him..
Talk about getting dick slapped with all shaft..
Why does Gilbert Arenas get more attention about his case of 3 unloaded but registered guns in an NBA locker and gets up to 5 years in prison, but Delonte West speeds, cuts off a police office, and has 3 loaded guns and says he has them “for protection cause people are after him” which means he was ready and willing to use them. Arenas had empty guns in a locker. Media should downplay the situation and so should Stern and the Washington State DA. If Arenas gets more jail time/serious consequences than Delonte West then there is no justifiable excuse other than Stern and Wizards management wanted to see Arenas go down….
@15 Because Delonte wasnt in Washington D.C. , which is as bad as being in NY city with firearms ( loaded or not ) fool. If it was Atlanta he would have got an award….
@dk lmfao so true hahahaha. same in PR
Sad … I would rather go to jail for jumping into the stands and hitting a fan…
take a stab in the dark at what the consequences would be for yourself if you get caught with illegal firearms at your place of employment?
you’re gonna get ur dumb ass fired and have any employment contract torn up. no surer thing in this world.
anyone crying fowl over ‘poor gil being made a scapegoat’ here needs their head read. it’s reassuring to see justice being done, sporting superstar or not.
I think it was the great cactus jack who said “Bang Bang!”
The Wiz aren’t off the hook on the contract until conviction. And I agree with machineflesh @19. If I did this I’d be axed with cause. If my job had a guaranteed contract it would be voided. If I was stupid enough to tweet a confession to this crime I would likely be prosecuted (I’m in Atlanta, so I’d get an award instead). If you add to the equation being a public figure with the whole episode playing out in the media then prosecution was inevitable because to not prosecute would appear that they were giving him preferential treatment for being an NBA player. He might not do jail time, but how can they not get a conviction? Also, he’s previous weapons misdemeanor conviction won’t look good if admissible.
I hope he gets no jail time for this, and I’m confident he’ll get on with another team once the legal situation is cleared up.
$25,000 vs. $90,000,000….
He’ll be convicted this week, he wont get jail time and he will be on another team most likely next season but right now, this so needs to be on FML….
“take a stab in the dark at what the consequences would be for yourself if you get caught with illegal firearms at your place of employment?
you’re gonna get ur dumb ass fired and have any employment contract torn up. no surer thing in this world.”
not if you make your company millions and millions of dollars. then it would most likely be swept under the rug.
If Gil had never been hurt, and was still playing at that elite level of 4 years ago, and this happened, we would have never heard about it. Straight up.
“Arenas is charged with carrying a gun without a permit outside of his home or business”
is the locker room still his business?
just saying he technically works there. haha
but sill, i agree with #19
if i got caught at my place of work with a gun i would be fired and the cops would be there to escort me. im tellin ya, guns arent a joke, and as much as i like gil as a person, you went tooooo far!
Tip, without a comma it states they’re looking for Crittenton’s gun but not where.
Taj, I did. It’s wrong.
Arenas could end up being a real cheap steal that turns somebody into a contender. If things get bad enough, a 4 or 5 seed team could grab him for one year at the veteran minimum and really make their opponents pay.
Don’t drop the soap Gil… might give you a flashback to when Lebron rolled up behind you on foul-line.