Breaking News: Gilbert Arenas pleads guilty to gun charge

Gilbert Arenas has officially entered a “guilty” plea in a Washington D.C. courtroom to his single felony count of carrying a pistol without a license.
Without a jury trial, Arenas is expected to be sentenced on March 26. Despite Gil being a repeat offender (he was convicted of a gun charge in 2003), the prosecution reportedly recommended a lower-end sentence; the minimum being six months in jail and the max being five years.
“He accepted full responsibility for his actions, acknowledged that those actions were wrong and against the law, and has apologized to all who have been affected by his conduct,” Gilbert’s lawyer, Ken Wainstein, said in a statement. “Mr. Arenas appreciates the professionalism of the authorities handling this matter.”
A guilty plea to a gun offense is classed as a contract violation isn’t it? So the Wizards might actually get to void his contract now then presumably?
So dude already has a previous weapons charge, supposedly already wants to keep his kids away from guns, and does it by taking unregistered firearms into the District and worse, into David Stern’s world?
Is he trying to throw his life away?
Damn, is he really that stupid?
What a moron. If a janitor or secretary did this at their job they’d be fired right away. Gil is now talking about how the Wiz should keep him on a shorter leash, so it’s their fault.
Don’t feel bad at all about this guy losing it all. Idiot.