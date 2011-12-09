Breaking News: Grant Hill To Re-Sign With The Phoenix Suns

12.09.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

Sorry Knicks fans, but you lose again. While New York was Grant Hill‘s first choice, the Knicks lost their $5 million mid-level exception in the forthcoming Tyson Chandler deal. And although they looked into a sign-and-trade with the Suns, Hill isn’t going anywhere. According to Paul Coro of The Arizona Republic, Hill agreed today to re-sign with the Suns for a one-year, $6.5 million contract.

Here are the details:

The Suns increased the offer from $5 million to $6.5 million on Thursday with Hill being pursued by New York, Chicago, San Antonio and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Spurs offered him two years and the Clippers offered him more money but the Knicks’ and Bulls’ one-year offers were tempting because of the quality of teams and Hill’s relationship with Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni.

While it would have been great to see Hill play for a contender, you can’t argue with him wanting to return to Phoenix.

What do you think? Smart move by Hill? Smart move by the Suns?

