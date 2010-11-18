Breaking News: Greg Oden (knee) will miss the rest of the season

As Billy Hoyle told Gloria after he’d proven White men can’t jump: “It, uhhh, it happened again.”
It would be another microfracture knee surgery for Portland Trail Blazers center Greg Oden, and it means Oden will miss the rest of this season — the second time he’s missed an entire campaign since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2007.
Oden — who had microfracture surgery on his right knee three years ago — was recovering from a fractured left kneecap he suffered last December, and his return date was being put somewhere around Christmas. But today’s announcement of left knee microfracture surgery means the Blazers will again have to adjust to life without the player who was once considered a franchise cornerstone.
Marcus Camby has been starting at center in Oden’s absence, averaging 7.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game and making several clutch plays down the stretch in close contests. But Camby is 36 years old and has an injury history of his own. Portland is also missing backup center Joel Przybilla, who tore up his knee last season.
When Oden got hurt last year, I wrote a column wondering if Oden would want to continue playing basketball. Now that he faces another major knee surgery, the question has to be asked again.
“Look at it this way,” I wrote last December. “You’re 21 years old, an intelligent and studious guy who would’ve gotten into a great college even if you couldn’t play ball, but your body may be falling apart. You’ve got a few million dollars in the bank already and a few million more coming to you in guaranteed money even if you never play another game. Obviously you can earn several more million playing ball and will get to do something you love, but at this rate you could become one of those 40-year-olds who can barely walk without pain and might not be able to teach your kids how to play the sport you love. Given all that, is the prospect of going back to college, finishing your degree and getting a “regular” job going to look at least slightly attractive?”
Different year, same crossroads.
Cot damn oden not again
I think it’s safe to say portland wishes they could do the 2007 draft over again.
I feel bad for him… Good luck Greg!
That being said, you should give up ballin’…
dam smh i feel really bad for him…i hope he can put this all behind and have the great career hes capable off…Honestly for him to keep coming back just shows how strong of a kid he is and hopefully his body can eventually repay his hard word
I am portland, in reference to PJ at number 1 post, and for the longest time people have wanted to redo the draft. I am in the minority that i do not want to redo the draft. However, now I must say the second worst part is, he will never have the chance to prove people that he was the correct pick (as I still beleive he was, and anybody who knows basketball knows too). And in case you couldn’t figure out worst part, its that a young man can be so crippled.
@ big mike
cosign like a mofo. Aint no amount of paper worth your health. He’s on the path to having serious mobility issues at extremely young periods of his life. Dude’s not even 30 yet !
I feel for that franchise. First roy,now this…
man, i feel really bad for greg. keep ya head up boy
Damn.
Damn GO, I’ve remained supportive of you, but wow…. I don’t want to say call it quits but you will miss two years of basketball by the time you come back (including the lockout) If you come back make sure its for you and not against your best interests.
As a young man with a body of an old man, don’t exacerbate the shit.
just retire, it will only get worse at this point
How do you spell bust
So damned sad. Wow what can you say?? I hope he comes back but if its gonna do more damage i dunno…
And this is where I write how kid is a bust and how the Blazers made a mistake drafting him…
Or not.
Gotta give it to the kid. He has gone through SO much. He’s young, with so much potential, but injuries just derailed him.
I have always been critical of Oden, but at this point, I’ll pass. Keep your head up, GO.
Maybe, just maybe… Someday, you’ll dominate.
PS: Damn, am I writing this dramatic shit? LOL.
Sad news yes but its not like we didnt expect this to happen. Portland is a cursed team
I forgot to add:
It seems like he is passing “IT” to B-Roy… He might be contagious… My bad.. Sorry Greg…
Ohio State sucks, good
Can’t do anything but to wish him well at this point..
Hate to hear this bust talk when he never had the chance to prove himself.. :(
i feel sorry for this guy…
he’s only 21 years old?
he could’ve gotten the “Jack” disease,you guys know that movie?
it’s not even a little funny anymore
damn he might be eligible for ROY next year right? lol
damn I wish him the best. it takes a strong minded individiual to come back. now let’s hope he goes back to being 250/260 get’s signed by phoenix and destrys everybody as a rebounding shotblocking 7 foot more advanced version of amare stoudamire. Please phoenix. Make it happen
Maybe one day, he’ll be all healthy, like Big Z, after his ankle surgeries?
MAYBE, HOPEFULLY!!
of course he’s coming back.
he wouldn’t have to get the surgery UNLESS he planned on playing ball, he could have continued as is without surgery if he’s not playing.
Phoenix would be a good spot. Then again so would chicago.
poor guy. i still wanna see a healthy oden ball in the league. need to ship him over to the suns and see if their training staff can get him in playing shape.
im w/ Big Mike- feel bad for the guy, but he should really just give up….
People that insist on making jokes at this point should feel like the douchebags they are…
the ghost of sam bowie….
I feel bad for Oden.
@ Post 5: Get real. In retrospect, Kevin Durant, whom arguably today now is the best player in the NBA, would have been a better pick even if Oden were entirely healthy, given Oden’s limited game skills and Durant’s unbelieveable skills. (Don’t argue team “needs” over vastly superior talent.)
Hopefully, Oden can come back, like big Z who was sidelined for several early years with major surgery (or even Camby!), but then has held up real well. But I think that unfortunately is unlikely. Way, way too early to give up on career though, but I just don’t think this guy will ever have as good a pro career as oft injured big guys like Yao or even Sam Bowie.
Last time i didn’t agree that Oden should hang it all up. After this crap, though…
He’s gotta realize that the odds of him making significant money is this league have gotten really slim. I’d probably try to stick it out if I were him, but I’d also be lining up some potential backup career plans for real.
If he’s being realistic with himself he’s gotta know that a job is in his future.
Poor dude. He’s a real baller, if this happened to any of y’all, you’d hope people would take it easy on you at this point!
Maybe dude is basketball’s Benjamin Button…
Best wishes Greg.
Not a “bust” in my book. Busted his butt in rehab and did nothing reckless or ill advised to get these injuries. Produced well when he did play.
It is not a coincidence the Trailblazers have the most number of BIGS getting hurt, there training staff must not know how to properly train them. This is way to many injuries to this guy in a short amount of time, start looking at doing your conditining at Duke, or perhaps LA. You will never play the way Portland is doing you.
This is horrible news, I liked the kid in college and he seems like a genuine nice guy. Even though I’m not a Blazer fan, you can’t help not rooting for this guy since he’s one of the good guys.
Good luck and speedy recovery!
Sam Bowie all over again? I can remember back, as young as I am, when Portland chose Sam Bowie over Michael Jordan; Sam also had knee problems and never reached his potential. Having said that, I was born in the Buckeye State, therefore I support Oden, but Portland, is there something in the drinking water up there?
this is an eerie way of trying to be eligible for next year’s Rookie of the year race AGAIN. There is gotta be an easier way than this?
I hope he is finishing up some accouting/business/financial planning classes while he is hurt.