Breaking News: Greg Oden (knee) will miss the rest of the season

As Billy Hoyle told Gloria after he’d proven White men can’t jump: “It, uhhh, it happened again.”

It would be another microfracture knee surgery for Portland Trail Blazers center Greg Oden, and it means Oden will miss the rest of this season — the second time he’s missed an entire campaign since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2007.

Oden — who had microfracture surgery on his right knee three years ago — was recovering from a fractured left kneecap he suffered last December, and his return date was being put somewhere around Christmas. But today’s announcement of left knee microfracture surgery means the Blazers will again have to adjust to life without the player who was once considered a franchise cornerstone.

Marcus Camby has been starting at center in Oden’s absence, averaging 7.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game and making several clutch plays down the stretch in close contests. But Camby is 36 years old and has an injury history of his own. Portland is also missing backup center Joel Przybilla, who tore up his knee last season.

When Oden got hurt last year, I wrote a column wondering if Oden would want to continue playing basketball. Now that he faces another major knee surgery, the question has to be asked again.

“Look at it this way,” I wrote last December. “You’re 21 years old, an intelligent and studious guy who would’ve gotten into a great college even if you couldn’t play ball, but your body may be falling apart. You’ve got a few million dollars in the bank already and a few million more coming to you in guaranteed money even if you never play another game. Obviously you can earn several more million playing ball and will get to do something you love, but at this rate you could become one of those 40-year-olds who can barely walk without pain and might not be able to teach your kids how to play the sport you love. Given all that, is the prospect of going back to college, finishing your degree and getting a “regular” job going to look at least slightly attractive?”

Different year, same crossroads.