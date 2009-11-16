Breaking News: Grizzlies and Iverson Agree To End Contract

While earlier today Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley was saying that Allen Iverson had to decide by the end of the week whether he’d play or retire, it appears the verdict is in: He’s out. According to the Twitter feed for the Memphis Commercial Appeal‘s Grizzlies blog, The Memphis Edge, Memphis and Iverson have agreed to end the contract. Sources say Iverson will be waived.

We’ll keep you posted as more details unfold, but what’s your initial reaction?

