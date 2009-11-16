Breaking News: Grizzlies and Iverson Agree To End Contract

While earlier today Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley was saying that Allen Iverson had to decide by the end of the week whether he’d play or retire, it appears the verdict is in: He’s out. According to the Twitter feed for the Memphis Commercial Appeal‘s Grizzlies blog, The Memphis Edge, Memphis and Iverson have agreed to end the contract. Sources say Iverson will be waived.
We’ll keep you posted as more details unfold, but what’s your initial reaction?
Source: @CAGrizBlog
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
This just shows that Iverson (and me) is a damn fool. This was his chance at redeeming his name, even though people were blaming him for what happened in Detroit, people were starting to come out and say that Iverson was lied to in Detroit and that maybe he just needed a chance to prove himself. So iverson should have realized that when nobody wanted him but Memphis, that this was his best chance to prove the doubters wrong again, and show that he wasn’t as difficult as he had been made out to be.
Too bad AI couldn’t even last one game before p[roving all the haters wrong.
I’m mad cuz I’ve been defending that man this whole season and I’ve been an Iverson hater since his days in Philly when people tride to say that he was better than my boy Kobe. For me to do a 180 and support him is something I never thought I would see.
My Initial Reaction??
Guess the crybaby got his way..
Not a shock. Marbury 2.0, seems like. When the end comes, it comes fast.
AI, please just go away.
How does the money work if he gets waived? Will he pretty much be a free agent that anyone can sign?
I Hope Its not the End… it will be a sad ending…
Love U A.I!!!
In an ideal world there are a few real options for Iverson:
-Sixers: (as was written in a previous Dime post last week), start off the bench behind Lou Williams, then be bumped to the starting lineup after clearly being the better player.
-Bobcats: i know they just got [former] Capt Jack but AI and Larry Brown share a history that would be great in helping revive the ‘cats attendance.
-Knicks: AI can start, get ample shots, and bring some excitement to the garden that is seriously lacking for a 1-9 squad.
Wow, that was quick.
BOOOOO Iverson
Sucka for real!
ehhhh its best for both sides. i dont think his career over tho…..
My initial reaction is sadness. I never liked him in his prime and his game has always had holes that mostly grew out of his ego. However, he was one of the greats, not just in terms of the way he played but in terms of his attitude. I’m thinking he’s done with the league.
He’s done! He was @ the 12 hotel here in ATL ON sat with a group full of babes who were not his wife .I can see his bankruptcy story coming sometime in the next three years ..This is soo sad , but with no real guidance , its hard to listen to people ..
I think that if iverson was willing to get waived, that means that probably some teams have been in contact with his agent about his services, otherwise he really retired.
YES! Now he can get picked up by a real team…
Hall of famer that doesn’t necesarily help win games. He’s 6 ft 165lbs. There will never be another player his size that will be a 30ppg guy and a triple double threat every single night and nobody ever played any harder than AI. People complain about his ego but how else is a little midget going to put up numbers like that in the NBA? For instance, Brandon Jennings is trying to do his best Iverson impersonation.
Damn it Iverson. You messing everything up now. Who’s going to sign you now? Correction: What playoff team or championship caliber team is going to sign you? I hope nobody does. Correction: I hope AI does not get a ring. He doesn’t deserve it at this point.
damn…i’m really just tryna figure out whats next for allen. i love the way he lays it all out on the court, but this is getting to point where it seems it’ll really be beyond fixing. i’ve never seen him as a cancer before, but when the GRIZZLIES can’t make it work, then who will? someone in another thread said he’s gonna end up like spree. at the time i wasnt sure if that correlation was accurate, but its kind of along those lines now. who’s gonna wanna touch him? it just seems like after all he’s done to contribute to the league over his tenure, he’s doing just the same amount on the other end of the spectrum to ruin it. its almost like he cares so much about getting his way, any team won’t benefit. how come guys like manu, JET, jamal, etc… can come off the bench for the better of the team, but allen is so adamant in his approach to make sure that doesnt happen to him? its crazy man. and its just kinda sad to see a guy we all held in such a high esteem fall so far b/c of himself.
on a brighter side, maybe haddadi gets some tick now. lol
I think the Griz might still be liable for his contract unless he gets picked up by another team…at least that’s how it is on nba live.
What are the rules regarding AI training with a team?
I bet he sits till the all star break the waits for a stating guard to go down then seps in for a half season.
What a disaster.
Good now go to a place where you know beyond a shadow of a doubt you will start and go to a place where you will likely get a ring.
LA and Cleveland need to ya boy ON!
He should go play in Europe for a year and then come back next year.
Quit comparing Brandon Jennings to AI…maybe his skill level and size, but attitude wise they’re polar opposites. Everything Jennings says is all about the team and winning, none of this “I” shit.
for once i agree with lakeshow. your not supposed to let the cry babies get their way, how else are they supposed to learn?
i dont understand…didnt AI and the Griz discuss whether or not AI would be starting before they signed the contract??? Didn’t the Griz realize that AI wanted to start and that he’d throw a fit like he did in Detroit if he didn’t? Didn’t AI make it clear that he didn’t want to ride on the bench?
HOW THEY LET THIS HAPPEN AGAIN?! holy cow…..someone needs to get fired..AI already did..
Can’t see him in the NBA anymore. Poor A.I, I feel bad for the guy. Europe would be a great idea though, his game fits the description.
In AI’s interview with ESPN last month he discussed that nothing really chnaged in his game between Denver and now. In Detroit then traded him and stuck him to the bench when a crappy coach (even Tay, RIP, and Dumars agree) messed up the rotation.
Thats not AI’s fault. That does not make him a bench player. Iverson may not be the fastest in the league anymore.. but he’s still prob top 15 ball handlers and can still get off any shot he wants. He can still be a starter and avg 18+ ppg.
The question is what team has a legit open starting slot for him?
#2 and #13 nailed it. AI is garbage!
Jennings already directs an offense better then Iverson, the comparison is retarded. AI is a 2 guard; Jennings is a 1
Only in mempis this happens. The worst franchise in sports. Took your coach over AI
@12
by triple double, u mean points, assists and turnovers rite?
@14
Huh? AI going to Memphis was always going to be a disaster, theres just not enough ball to go around. I am amazed that ppl actually thought that deal would work.
@24
At this point in the season, every team thinks they are a chance to make the playoffs (see. Kings who are 5-4), combined that with AI’s reputation and the undeniable fact that he has bein on 3 different teams since 06…its understandable why ppl don’t want to take a chance with him
So what’s waived mean? Does that mean he’s trying to sign elsewhere or that he’s intending to retire?
just bring him to Toronto so we can lose games 140-135 instead of 120-115
A.I. is simply too damn hardheaded and egotistical. Yeah he put up good scoring numbers during his career. But he’s always been a 1 playing the 2 spot. I watched Larry Brown turn Chauncey into a legit 1 and if A.I. didn’t listen to LB after all of their years together then it probably should be over for him. LB is one of the best ever.
Uncoachable is what comes to mind. LB tried him at the 1 and nobody else got the ball! He’s got so much skill (shoot, drive, pass, steal), but he’ll never be a winner unless he learns how to run a team as the QB.
I guess if you’re him though, he had a lot of fun in the league and made enough money that he can spend the rest of his days being the A.I. that he loves to be. And he’ll never have to listen to anybody.
It wasnt a matter of if but when this would happen in this situation. Charlotte just got Captain Jack. They should give AI a call.
No one is going to touch Iverson. Him and his ego can cuddle up and watch “For The Love of Ray J 2”. Sprewell should be ecstatic, Iverson just took his jackass crown.
@air 23…I hear you that boy A.I. like – “Wait till I get my MONEY RIGHT then you CAN”T TELL ME NOTHIN RIGHT”
All you dude’s hating on Iverson sound mad gay.
Iverson legacy – FAIL
Been a huge Allen Iverson fan for 14 years, but at this point I’m not sure he himself gives a shit anymore. If he does and feels he’s got shit to prove (and that’s what his fanbase realy is hoping for) than there’s no doubt he deserves another chance.
BTW people compare A.I. to Jennings not because their attitudes are similar, but because of the speed, flair and raw excitement both posess on the floor. That’s clear as hell to me, and I see more similarities between the two. Hell, Brandon’s shoe adds to me look like AI’s from year 2 or 3 in the L..
I hope something else works out for him. l’d really hate to see him go this way.
WE LOVE YOU AI!!!!!!!!!!
donnie walsh confirmed interest in allen iverson!
Can’t wait for another Iverson article on Dime on how he can still help a number of teams in the NBA right now. Start typin Dime!
yooo denver can sign my boy or maybe cleveland or da lakers or da nets…..
@quest??? why the hell not, the knicks are just a sideshow this year anyways…might as well put AI in blue and orange to keep New Yorkers entertained for the next 6 months.
YES! Now he can get picked up by a real team…Grizz are a joke of a franchise. And Detroit used AI as scapegoat.
AI to Cavs makes most sense to me. He needs to go to a contender.
Maybe a return back to Philly. Or even Denver they could get rid of Anthony Carter and make the Pistons look like chumps.
Cuban should sign him for Dallas .. he’s surely better than Beaubois (rookie starting for Josh Howard who’s injured all the time). If Howard comes back, he and Beaubois and JJ should play in the second five.
I am a huge allen iverson fan.I think memphis was stupid to have a superstar player like a.I sitting on the bench when their not winning games.that was not the right fit for him.now hopefully miami heat will snatch him up because that is the perfect team for him.god bless.
I’m confused. Which one is the punchline? the Grizzlies or Iverson?
i’m sure someone said it already, but the knicks should def pick him up on a 1 year or whatever minimum and run with it. as it currently stands i have lost good will towards the organization, AI in NY would at the very least give something for ny fans to look towards