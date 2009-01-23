Breaking News: Grizzlies Fire Marc Iavaroni

You lucked out Lawrence Frank, Marc Iavaroni beat you to it. After an underwhelming 11-30 start, the Grizzlies sent Iavaroni packing, further reinforcing my point that losing will not be tolerated.

Team spokesman Dustin Krugel confirmed Iavaroni’s dismissal Thursday night but would not say who would coach the Grizzlies on Friday night against the Knicks. General manager Chris Wallace was traveling to New York. Iavaroni led the Grizzlies to a 22-60 record last season in his first year as an NBA head coach.

Looking at Memphis’ current assistant coaches, Wallace could choose between Johnny Davis, Kevin O’Neill, Andy Greer, David Joerger and Ron DuBois.

Source: The Associated Press