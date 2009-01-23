Breaking News: Grizzlies Fire Marc Iavaroni

You lucked out Lawrence Frank, Marc Iavaroni beat you to it. After an underwhelming 11-30 start, the Grizzlies sent Iavaroni packing, further reinforcing my point that losing will not be tolerated.
Team spokesman Dustin Krugel confirmed Iavaroni’s dismissal Thursday night but would not say who would coach the Grizzlies on Friday night against the Knicks. General manager Chris Wallace was traveling to New York.
Iavaroni led the Grizzlies to a 22-60 record last season in his first year as an NBA head coach.
Looking at Memphis’ current assistant coaches, Wallace could choose between Johnny Davis, Kevin O’Neill, Andy Greer, David Joerger and Ron DuBois.
Who do you think will be named the Grizzlies interim coach?
Source: The Associated Press
I hate the whole interim coach thing, it’s stupid. There’s plenty of good coaches available, why wast a half of a season with a guy who has an ok chance of being retained as an assistant if he’s lucky and a reasonable to mediocre roster to work with. Some one can do something that might be exciting with this team this season. I just can’t/won’t believe that all these coaches are being fired this season and no team has any idea of who they want to hire as a new coach. How many more good coaches will be available between now and the offseason? Maybe a couple?
another crappy front office decision, oh well. I wonder how much Chris Wallace gets paid to know nothing; well not nothing, he knows to accept any deal that has kevin mchale on the other end
according to my watch y’all are 10 secconds late.
It’s a shame. he got an almost new team this year without a point guard. Must they feel sorry drafting mike conley.
who are they gonna hire? paul silas? john lucas? those are guys who know how to work with young players
this is bad news for terry porter. yup i said it. terry porter. I posted here a few weeks ago when the board was discussing the suns and most ppl wanted to fire terry porter.
I said that wont happen untless/until the grizz fire marc ivaroni. reason being…since the suns players cant have mike d’antoni for a coach (dont know why the guy is a loser), then they’d all want marc ivaroni
now that marc ivaroni is available….expect rumblings out of phoenix to be players upset with coach terry porter and wanting to have him replaced with their former assistant coach
I love how if a team’s players are losing games, the coach gets fired. that’s the NBA player’s assoc being all strong. you can’t fire a player, but you can fire the coach.
the coach isn’t the guy who didn’t d up his man in the 4th quarter, or who missed all those free throws. i guess i’m just spoilled being a jazz fan, the ownership has had the coaches back. sure, maybe jerry has coached for too long, but at least he never got fired for a poor start with a crappy roster.
but that’s the nba today, if you are a coach you can be fired, even if you are doing your job. crazy. who’s had their job the longest after sloan, pop and phil jax? that kid in NJ? george karl?
Dumb dumb dumb. Not saying that Iavaroni was the man, but who are they going to get that’s better? Just saying that Sam Mitchell would have more wins than Jay Triano at this point, dig?
Bring back Hubie Brown. How did he coach them to the playoffs? Oh wait…that was before they traded for Kwame Brown. Different players now…..
It’s not breaking & mos def. not News
I’d like to see Paul Silas take the reigns of a team again. He is one of the best coaches for young players.
GO GET AVERY! If the Grizzlies want to stay anywhere near Memphis, they’ve got to make something positive happen.
LL
Get the little general
Iavaroni to the Raps?