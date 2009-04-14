Breaking News: Isiah Thomas Accepts FIU Job

Well this escalated quickly. Last night I saw the crawl along the bottom of ESPN that said “Florida International University trying to hire Isiah Thomas as head coach,” and immediately hit the crew with a “WTF?” email. I thought it was kind of funny, at best a stunt by FIU to at least show potential recruits that they’re trying to do big things in the college basketball world.

And then this hit a few minutes ago:

Former New York Knicks coach Isiah Thomas has accepted Florida International’s offer to coach its basketball team, a source close to the situation told ESPN.com’s Andy Katz. An official announcement is expected later Tuesday. Thomas’ representative was in South Florida to finalize the deal, the source said. A source said Thomas was intrigued by FIU’s location in South Florida, its growing football program and its over 30,000 students. The source said Thomas was looking for a fresh place to start and that, despite other previous NBA and college opportunities, this is the one that finally piqued Thomas’ interest. Florida International coach Sergio Rouco was fired Monday, and sources confirm that FIU athletic director Pete Garcia made calls within the conference recently to check on the viability of hiring Thomas. The Sun Belt has recently become a second-chance destination. Florida Atlantic hired former St. John’s coach Mike Jarvis and Arkansas State hired former LSU coach John Brady.

It’s actually not THAT bad of an idea. To quote SMACK this morning:

Speaking of bad coaching, Florida International University is reportedly talking to Isiah Thomas about becoming the program’s next head coach. That’s actually not a bad move for Zeke. He’d be in his element on the recruiting/scouting trail, using his charm and stature to convince not-quite All-American high schoolers to come to FIU, and he’d have automatic authority amongst the youngsters and in a place without high expectations. No one’s ever said Isiah doesn’t know the game and doesn’t know talent; he just needs to be kept far, far away from things like salary caps and semi-attractive female employees. So maybe going to a college campus in Florida isn’t the best idea after all …

