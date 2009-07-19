Breaking News: Jamario Moon Signs Offer Sheet With The Cavs

Watching every other team in both the Eastern and Western Conference continue to improve, the Cavs finally stepped up and made another move, this time signing the Heat’s Jamario Moon to an offer sheet.
Although the full details of the offer sheet are unlikely to be known until Monday, when the contract is submitted to the league office, sources told ESPN.com that the deal Moon signed Friday spans at least two years.
As a big fan of Moon, this is a great bargain signing for a team in desperate need of toughness. Adding Moon alongside the recent signing of Anthony Parker brings two guys that can flank LeBron James, Mo Williams and Shaquille O’Neal, while not demanding any of the touches.
What do you think?
Source: ESPN.com
I think Miami better keep Jamario. Especially if they don’t land either Boozer or Odom. Get in Riley’s ear Dwayne!!
nice!!! move by the cavs. but it doesn’t make them any better than the lakers and boston did this summer even orlando
So long as someone keeps him from coming back to the Raptors I’m happy. Good luck Cleve!
A nice steal if the deal goes through but again this team is not gonna have any type of chemistry, by mid-season shaq and lebron gonna b bumping heads and the rest of the teammates are gonna b put in a position 2 choose sides……..—BOLD PREDICTION—1st rnd exit for the cavs.
jamario is terrible…cant dribble so his athleticism is useless. cant shoot so he doesnt take any…actually he takes alot of contested threes…
actually. Jamario is REALLY good. he can play D. shoot when open. severly athletic.
Jamario will slide in nicely as the Cavs starting small forward in 2010. ;)
I’m a little bothered by the lack of moves by the Lakers. The Ron Ron move was HUGE, and it’s a huge upgrade over Ariza, but now they’re just standing still.
Right now, on paper, Boston is the best team.
Jamario will slide in nicely as the Cavs starting small forward in 2010
LFan what exactly do you expect them to do? They’re negotiating with Odom, have used their MLE and are way over the cap. Magic isn’t real, see?
Ariza, Odom, and Brown — Ron-Ron and Brown. Just waiting on Odom!
Moon is a nice piece off the bench who will replace Sasha Pavlovic and [probably] Wally. He plays solid (but not lockdown) D, has some good athleticism to catch lobs. However he’s 29, cant shoot, pass or dribble. Cavs arent getting any young pieces to convince LeBron to stay. Heat dont need to match.
Year of getting ex-raps?…
Trust me, as a Raptors fan, this is not a notable signing. Moon has very impressive athleticism but does not use it adequately in driving to the net or playing defense or rebounding. He DOES enjoy taking long range shots, though, which infuriated his coaches in Toronto. It’s probably not a good idea for a would-be contender to continue to take leftovers from an inferior team . . . .
nice pickup. moon gives solid shot blocking from the sg/sf pos. also would be entertaining to watch lebron and moon have dunk contests in practice.
YAWN!!! Who cares about Jamario Moon?
yeh, this is not a good signing. if you have ever seen moon play the whole season in toronto (or miami), he’s been very frustrating or dissapointing. I agree with all the negative comments about him and if I were to add one more thing is that he’s soft. he seems like a nice guy but I sure don’t want him on my raptors again.
hmm… so the Cavs plan to keep Bron is to recruit the wings from the team with the weakest 2s and 3s in the league last season?? ferry for executive of the year!!
If they think signing all these bums is gonna keep Bron in town they got another thing coming.
So apparently Dime forgot the Cavs signed Shaq, Varejao, and Parker before signing Moon. Shaquille O’Neal is a C, played for the Lakers for a while, won three titles there, then won another in Miami. Ever heard of him.
Oh, but let me guess: the Magic swapped Hedo for an aging Vince Carter who has done everything but not win in the playoffs, and they’ve gotten better. Let’s forget that Hedo was the mismatch for ORL vs. Cleveland.
Also, forget that Rasheed could care less about the game anymore and is well on his way out. And please don’t mention that KG has a serious knee issue.
Man, you guys are the worst.
Pointless…
Toughness? Jamario Moon?
the cavs should’ve signed Marquis Daniels instead…
Hell yea this is a big deal!!! Now the Cavs have quite possibly the best pre-game dunk contest in the League!!!
….But seriously, Moon? They might as well sign Darvin Ham too!
defense? moon? he has an annoying habit to try to block EVERY shot… they say he got a low basketball IQ too.
Its a nice pickup,
the Cavs have taken two starts from a raps playoff team and added them as backups. Some very solid help for Lebron. A shooting guard who can drill shots but isnt athletic, and a super athletic guy who can’t really shoot. Graet bench players.
not that i care too much, but it blows my mind that moon has this reputation for not having any handle. wasn’t this guy on the globetrotters?
THE BOSTON CELTICS ARE STILL THE TEAM TO BEAT IN THE EAST.
Rajon Rondo, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Rasheed Wallace are a problem for every other team — to ever play basketball.
Jameer Nelson, Vince Carter, Rashard Lewis, Brandon Bass and Dwight Howard will cause headaches, but they won’t get past Boston IMO. Better bench than Boston, though.
Mo Williams, Delonte West, LeBron James, Anderson Varejao and Shaq are a force, and I’m sure Shaq won’t hurt chemistry (he’s concerned about his legacy here!), but we’re not sure if they’ll have what it takes in the backcourt/perimeter to deal with Orlando and Boston.
Lakers vs. Spurs (Western Conference Finals)
Celtics vs. Magic (Eastern Conference Finals)
Its simple, these four teams have the most hunger coupled with the most starting 5 & bench talent! SO ALL DEBATES AND DISCUSSIONS CAN END NOW!
Any combination could be in the finals! And depending on wat combination (which i will not get into, not enough time in the day) will determine the 09-10 NBA Champions!! NUFF SAID!
sometimes I forget how dumb some people are.. reading some post here refreshed my memory again..
Notice how insecure anti-cavs people are.. They are afraid to accept the fact that the cavs are getting better every minute because of these additions to their rosters.. Hey you all anti cavs winers.. Yeah better be afraid! because cavs are getting better and better without losing anybody precious..
Enough your stupidity already! Jamario Moon will be taken by any team if given the same chance that the cavs has, and I would choose moon against, Wally S anytime or even gibson! Haha! continue to be afraid!