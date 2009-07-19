Breaking News: Jamario Moon Signs Offer Sheet With The Cavs

Watching every other team in both the Eastern and Western Conference continue to improve, the Cavs finally stepped up and made another move, this time signing the Heat’s Jamario Moon to an offer sheet.

Although the full details of the offer sheet are unlikely to be known until Monday, when the contract is submitted to the league office, sources told ESPN.com that the deal Moon signed Friday spans at least two years.

As a big fan of Moon, this is a great bargain signing for a team in desperate need of toughness. Adding Moon alongside the recent signing of Anthony Parker brings two guys that can flank LeBron James, Mo Williams and Shaquille O’Neal, while not demanding any of the touches.

What do you think?

Source: ESPN.com

