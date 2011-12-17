Breaking News: Jeff Green will Have Heart Surgery, Miss Entire NBA Season

The Boston Celtics just released a statement regarding Jeff Green:

Jeff Green will undergo surgery on Jan. 9 after an aortic aneurysm was detected in his physical. He will miss the 2011-12 season.

This is frightening on many levels, but beyond all things basketball, let’s hope that Jeff comes out of this ok. Reportedly, doctors think he will be able to play next season, but for a team legacy that will always be intertwined with the tragedy of Reggie Lewis, Green’s condition will always be in the back of everyone’s mind.

In terms of the current team and what they need to do in the short-term, the Celtics are undoubtedly on the hunt for a small forward/power forward. They were pretty thin at that spot before this news, and now they are in a danger zone. Free agent pickings are slim.

