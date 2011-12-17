Breaking News: Jeff Green will Have Heart Surgery, Miss Entire NBA Season

The Boston Celtics just released a statement regarding Jeff Green:
Jeff Green will undergo surgery on Jan. 9 after an aortic aneurysm was detected in his physical. He will miss the 2011-12 season.
This is frightening on many levels, but beyond all things basketball, let’s hope that Jeff comes out of this ok. Reportedly, doctors think he will be able to play next season, but for a team legacy that will always be intertwined with the tragedy of Reggie Lewis, Green’s condition will always be in the back of everyone’s mind.
In terms of the current team and what they need to do in the short-term, the Celtics are undoubtedly on the hunt for a small forward/power forward. They were pretty thin at that spot before this news, and now they are in a danger zone. Free agent pickings are slim.
we all knew green had some heart problems, but damn….
get well soon, anyways
too bad for jeff but at least they discovered it on time and he will have best medical care he can get. but another bad news for him is that 9mill contract will be voided due to failed medical
@catdaddywhack
I see what you did there
travis outlaw gotta be in. Maybe a last ditch play for Dalembert. Btw the trade just got worse.
hope he recovers as soon as possible. i also hope he can resume his nba career and be able to compete at the highest level he is capable of. with that said, the thunder dodged a 9 million dollar bullet.
control going thru that time of month. everything pisses him off, even my name. she/he’s always going to be heated. that ho
Boston is curse at SF –
Len Bias – dead (drugs)
Larry Bird – early retirement (back)
Reggie Lewis – dead (heart)
Paul Pierce – stabbed (very well could have died)
Jeff Green – out for season, possibly forever (heart)
Damn, get well soon, Jeff.
The Celtics are gonna struggle this year. I see a first round exit in their future.
^it doesn’t take ms. cleo to believe that big freeze
James Posey
Feel bad for Jeff Green. Watching Knicks and Nets. Can anyone tell me why Amare and Carmallo bother to get back after a bucket or miss? They certainly don’t really need to do they.
and the lakers continue to make OFFENSIVE moves. i told u guys to keep track of the guys mitch kupchak signs, and now he gets another offensive minded player in troy murphy. interesting. i know my team. u guys don’t
Troy Murphy is definitely an offensive move, Beiber, offensive to my basketball sensibilities. Maybe this is just the effect my team has on players but he was frickin’ TERRIBLE with the Nets last season. No defense whatsoever.
Good luck to him but I see this signing being pretty ineffective.
Feel bad for everyone involved.
The Perkins trade now looks awful. The Celts had a chance to make one last big run and instead they killed their team chemistry in hopes of reloading for the future.
@ DWP
hehehe