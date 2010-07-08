Breaking News: Jermaine O’Neal To Boston

Yesterday, reports were that Jermaine O’Neal had narrowed his choices down to Denver, Boston and Dallas. Well, O’Neal has now decided to sign with the Celtics according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports on Twitter. This move gives the Celtics insurance with Rasheed Wallace retiring, and also a replacement for Kendrick Perkins to start the season.

What do you think?

Follow Daniel on Twitter at @dgm591.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.