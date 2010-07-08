Breaking News: Jermaine O’Neal To Boston

#Boston Celtics
07.08.10 8 years ago 20 Comments

Yesterday, reports were that Jermaine O’Neal had narrowed his choices down to Denver, Boston and Dallas. Well, O’Neal has now decided to sign with the Celtics according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports on Twitter. This move gives the Celtics insurance with Rasheed Wallace retiring, and also a replacement for Kendrick Perkins to start the season.

What do you think?

Follow Daniel on Twitter at @dgm591.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDimeMagJermaine O'Neal

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP