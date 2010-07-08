Breaking News: Jermaine O’Neal To Boston

Yesterday, reports were that Jermaine O’Neal had narrowed his choices down to Denver, Boston and Dallas. Well, O’Neal has now decided to sign with the Celtics according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports on Twitter. This move gives the Celtics insurance with Rasheed Wallace retiring, and also a replacement for Kendrick Perkins to start the season.
Might as well have taken Shaq.
hahahaha
so between KG and J O’neal there is about 0.75 good knee. ha
He’ll start and play for a top4 seed – thats what he wanted. How much for 2 year contract??
Damn J O’Neal fell off so much. I remember when I was in college ’02-06 when this dude was like the man. Females were drooling over this dude.
NOW… LMAO!!!
It’s so sad honestly, this dude WAS a franchise player at one point. Damn. He really needs a ring bad. He should have signed up with the Lakers for vet minimum.
Damn sure dont help them on the boards..
Boston Celtics: Where Over-the-hill Big Men Go To Die
Signed for insurance… I’m assuming he’s signing for the vet minimum.
I actually like it.
At least he won’t have to stay in shape all season. Then all of a sudden come playoff time, he’s ready to go. WIN and WIN
Love it! He won’t (shouldn’t anyway) cause the chemistry problems Shaq may’ve and he’ll help fill in while Perk’s out. I wonder how he and Perk get along though. Those 2 almost threw down a couple times over the past few years on the court. neither one would back down though. Loved it…
HOW MUCH THOUGH? If this was for the full mid-level, I’m pissed. If it was just partial and we can still get someone for more than the minimum, I love it.
good move, he can still be useful on a quality team
@JAY
if youre right about that vet minimum contract.. then i would have to agree.. its a good deal. but otherwise.. i dont like it. celtics need some youth in that roster.
I like this for Boston; I really think he’s better than his last few years indicate. He’ll be solid for them this year.
I think he’s a solid pick up, on the decline but can still help the squad. Its crazy how much he fell off but serious knee injuries are no joke; I’m coming back from a torn acl and I’m a shell of my former self even in rec pick up its gotta be much harder against top athletes…
Full MLE, 2 years for almost 12million. Oh well, I’d rather not have the full MLE on him, but considering what Haywood is getting in Dallas, this deal is acceptable.
i was hoping jermaine oneal would land on the Nuggets.
they really need a big to produce for them off the bench.
oh well.
he plays for 30 games, cruises for 20 games, sits out hurt for 30 games, providing half of kendrick’s defensive effort, tops….and that is his ceiling! is that all 6 mill/yr buys anymore? pretty sad.
Another creaky old dude on that roster? Make room on the training table, the guy will get hurt as it won’t be a contract year until yr 2 of the deal. 2 yrs full midlevel, wow!
I hope sheed doesn’t retire, that boy is better than JO.
After how bad they made JO look in the 1st round im surprised Boston went after this guy.
Wow, I am PeeOhh, and remember when he was stuck on the bench behind Sheed and Brian Grant. We then shipped him off, cause he wasn’t gonna get in in front of those two. And now years later he is replacing Sheed in Boston.. Only in the NBA…
P.S. I still would rather have Sheed!!!!!
Danny Ainge must in denial about KG, Peirce and Allen being old.I know they need a big but signing a guy who should have retire a few seasons ago? Jermaine turned out to be very good in Indy but spent too much of his injury free years on the bench in Portland, even though he’s still kinda young
Don’t call JO old, he’s just 31 (two months older than Kobe. He’s had some knee problems and other issues but can still benefit the team. I think the Celtics will be happy with JO playing 25 mins a night, putting up 9/6 and a block here and there.