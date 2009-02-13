Breaking News: Jermaine O’Neal Traded For Shawn Marion

According to ESPN The Magazine‘s Ric Bucher, the Toronto Raptors have agreed to send Jermaine O’Neal and Jamario Moon to the Miami Heat in exchange for Shawn Marion and Marcus Banks. While the deal is still pending league approval, according to sources, if approved, it would be announced later this afternoon.
More analysis to come, but what is your initial reaction?
Source: ESPN
they should have keep Moon
Raptors get some hella cap space…very good for them.
Heat get the big man they need…and not a bad 3 to help with the grit work…well done for both sides.
TO is finished. Marion sucks
this is another o’neal for marion trade. kinda weird but i just hope jermaine can stay healthy.. i like moon too hes a good athlete. for toronto, marions a wing and still good. and banks is just banks. hopefully jermaine can resurrect himself
Prepare to see JO suddenly “breakout”.
Miami makes out like bandits in the trade getting rid of Banks’ toxic contract, acquiring a legit big to pair with Beasley AND getting a starting quality SF back in the deal, Moon. Toronto basically gets cap relief a year earlier.
Ok a few questions-
1. Now that Marion and Banks have been together in Vegas, Phoenix, Miami and now Toronto are they officially common law partners?
2. How does Miami pull the trigger the day after Marions game winner??? That cold!
3. Is Miami now a contender???
4. Has Toronto just thrown in the towel for the season??
Ok, thats all
Marion will start playing at a high level again due to the fact he’ll be running with calderon he needed a true pg
Well the Raps are officially starting over, again. It’s rebuilding time again
and @ cid: Moon is balls. he has no basketball smarts at all. I’m more than happy he’s gone.
Marion needs Calderon.
Marion might start gunning so that he can draw interest from the sort of teams he wants to join. With everyone saving money for luxury tax or the huge upcoming free agent class, not too many places will give him what he wants unless he really starts to impress.
As a longtime, diehard raptor fan, I’m disheartened to see us trade the biggest post player we’ve had in years. But his injury-prone nature made it near impossible to develop any kind of consistency. Marion is a wild card, who knows how he’ll contribute. Toronto needs to run now, and run alot!
TO – Throws in the towel, gets cap relief. Marion will walk.
Moon is not a starter in the L, only on the Raps. I love Moon fan fave in TO BUT every wing(on the Raps) is playin better than him.
JO will not resurge in MIA inititally yes-after about 10games highly unlikely. Raps fans shoulda listened to all the Pacer fans from the get go.
Banks a servicable back up to Jose, Parker cant play the point all the time.
Miami had to get a big man plain and simple.
Yao out of all people has been eating Miami for breakfast this year.
Pure playoff move because they know they wasn’t going anywhere without at least a decent big.
Toronto still has an outside chance at an 8th seed ( I think they may do it too) and has good talent if they are waiting for the future.
Love trades!
.is this the first time a player gets treded after a game winning shot(dunk)?
GoEasy i totally agree with u but they dont need Bank at all . Bank really suck. Moon bring some hight light naw mean. I just hope they can make the playoff yeah im talking about playoff ….
Banks must have a serious attitude problem. He has the tools, but always seems to get in the dog house everywhere he goes..
Let’s look at it like this.
This is probably the best thing for Toronto right now. Their season, by the looks of their record, has gone to shit anyway. They’re getting like $17 million in cap relief… That’s pretty nice. Marcus banks probably won’t last too long, but he’ll be a ‘back-up’ for Ukic- if Calderon stays out eve longer.
Miami on the other hand has the highest and lowest reward. On the high- end, they get a no-injuries from O’Neil and have a solid post presence that can block shots rebound and on the odd day, score points. He’ll provide the resistance for D-Howard, Josh Smith (see that huge block?) Ilgauskis(?), and KG. He might not win in every battle, but he’ll keep them down as much as possible. Jamario moon could maybe take the starting spot in Miami’s line up. Just don’t let him shoot any threes…
Mario Chalmers
Flash
Moon
Haslem
O’neil
THAT is a much better looking line-up for the playoffs
Calderon/Ukic
Anthony Parker/ Kapono
Marion
Bosh/humphries
Meatball-head
Each team will stay exactly where they are. Two above average players making superstar money is barely a blockbuster.
If anything, this makes Toronto marginally better, since they don’t lose anything in JO and finally get a decent SF. Miami probably doesn’t get much better, since JO is even more of a bum than Marion is.
Great deal for Rap’s and Heat, Rap’s going on a run 2nd half..finally a true 3 to match up defensively and allows them to transition on O. Great athlete or not MOON doesnt have it and it’s like he smoked himself stupider over the summer..he’s been a liability all year long on both sides of the court.
Atta go B.C!
Miami just robbed Toronto.
Marion is jumping ship at the end of the season and then Toronto is stuck with Banks’ contract.
They should’ve kept Moon. Moon will definitely do good beside D-Wade and O’Neal has been playing good defense all year and only getting better on Offense.
Toronto just got robbed.
With Calderon’s injuries this year, wouldn’t they have been better off keeping TJ Ford this season?
While I did like JO in Toronto, it seemed is time was up. Dude will get after it in Miami on the defensive end and have his offensive games like he did here, maybe even more so with less comp upfront to get minutes.
Marion hopefully will be happy rejoining Colangelo, and if we can successfully platoon Kapono/Parker at the SG spot, the starting lineup rounds out nicely.
Banks is the ugliest part of the deal, and I have to think BC has some sort of game plan. Especially with Roko developing very quickly, I can’t see Banks getting much tick. And with that contract, ya, here’s hoping.
As for Moon and people in Miami being high on him. All I can say is enjoy the honeymoon. Yes, he’ll catch the awe-inspring alley oops, and he’s great in the fast break, but in the half court is where his weaknesses are incredibly exposed, and considering Miami is one of the worst fast breaking teams in the L, I doubt Moon will have much of an impact. He’s a great guy, and a great story. But he’s at best your 8th guy.
Hopefully for the Raps we’ll now get to see Nathan Jawai on the court a bit more, see if he can play in the L.
is it only me that wonders if moon is that much worse than marion was for miami??
I was a huge fan of Moon’s…but over the last 30 games or so he’s been absolute garbage. He will knock off that one amazing dunk per game that keeps you watching him, then jack up some horrible shots like he is gunning to be the next “Bad Porn”.
IF the Raps can resign Marion for 8-10mil/year, this is a great trade for them. Even if they can’t, the contract is expiring and if Marion blocks even one shot from the outside this year, he will have been more effective than the mighty combo of Parker/Kapaono defending the outside shot. I think this essentially works out as TJ Ford for Marion, definitely a good trade.
If BC works out a trade to somehow get Amare for Bargs, Parker and some other garbage…TO will be pretty damn good on paper.
moon is terrible…. so soft that his nickname should be sharmon ultra. he thinks he’s a shooter, will never drive, doesnt defend, just wants to block shots. miami fans will hate him
At this stage, marion and moon basically do the same things for you… great trade for Miami
good deal on both sides. Even if JO has been playing better lately, JO leaving opens up the center spot for Bargnani. Bargnani is faster than most centers but the forwards are running around him. Moon was getting outplayed by Kapono and Graham anyway. Now if Marion plays like he did in Phoenix, TDot could make a run for playoffs… Miami gets a real BIG and hopefully this should keep Mark Blount off the floor.
GREAT deal for the Raptor’s.
Miami is now taking on all the risk. Bosh and JO clearly did not work. Now we have the defensive slasher for this year and 17 million in cap space next year.
How did the Raps lose in this trade again?
I actually like this trade for TO. I liked what JO did in his short time but with the emergence of Bargs it seemed like he was on the way out. Let hope Bargs keeps up his play. Colangelo will look like a genius. They get a proven backup point guard instead of Will Solomon and Roko Ukic. Banks at least has played some minutes behind Steve Nash, and thats not all that bad. Shawn Marion gives them the ability to be able to guard people and get out and run, get in passing lanes and create some easy offence. I started off as a fan of Jamario but his lack of basketball IQ makes me so angry when he’s on the floor. In my opinion he was playing his way back to the Globetrotters. JO brought some toughness inside which will be missed.
@control: it actually works ot to Charlie V for Marion
Reading all the comments, its interesting to see people’s takes on Banks and Moon. The Miami fans love Moon, while some of the Toronto fans are high on Banks being a solution as the backup PG.
I wonder how the same fans will feel when those guys are curiously sitting on their new respective benches for LONG stretches of time. I mean when Chris Quinn is taking your minutes, it’s bad news.
I actually like Moon as a person, so I won’t shit on him. But every Raps fan will say I told you so down the road to the Miami fans who are high on him initially.
@Melo2TDot
You’re right, and all this nonsense could’ve been avoided had we just kept Charlie V.
If only Jose had developed a year early, lol.
Interesting to see this go down now. Last night when Beasley was going on his own 8-0 run against the Bulls, one of the announcers started buying into the Marion trade rumors. I don’t know if Miami is any better off with this trade; the team goes from “needs a starting caliber C” to “needs a starting caliber SF.” Is that progress? In addition, I don’t think it was the best idea to trade away Banks, because Miami needs to avoid having Wade at the point. However, all things considered, and assuming good health (which may be a stretch), Miami will put a very interesting product on the court next season after a full training camp. Chalmers and Beasley in their second year, Wade, JO in his final year before the decline really kicks in, and a hopefully rejuvenated Haslem make for an intriguing starting 5. Unfortunately, a 2nd string of Chris Quinn, D Cook, Moon, Joel Anthony and Jamaal Magloire makes me want to throw up.
serviceable sf are easier to find than serviceable big men, shoot the heat got wright, moon and beasly to play sf
Miami plays defense already. He’ll definitely help anchor the middle. Michael Beasley will have more minutes and touches to do his “thang” as well. I just hope that Jermaine O’Neal doesn’t have any health scares.
Toronto just got more dangerous. When finally healthy, I mean. I can see them scoring a LOT more points now. Let’s see them get a coach that’ll let them run and gun!
PG – Jose CalderÃ³n
SG – Anthony Parker
SF – Shawn Marion
PF – Chris Bosh
C – Andrea Bargnani
Funny some of you think Miami got a steal…let’s think about this logically for a second.
All biased aside, Jermaine O’Neal is a great player, 5 years ago. I saw him when he was first with the Blazers, and he was developing nicely. They traded him off though, and since then, he peaked early and then got injured. He’s not really athletic, and with the injuries he’s had, that combination means one thing. The end.
Marion is a great player if he’s got Steve Nash, ie, a point guard who can create for him…oh wait! Toronto has Jose Calderon! GREAT trade for Toronto if Jose can stay healthy and Bargnani can keep up his above normal play. They can now run, and Kapono can stretch the floor with his shooting. Now all they need is Mike D’Antoni and there you go!
Miami will get better because JO will take some heat off of Wade, but let’s really face it, they’re not going to become a deep playoff team from this trade.
The winners of this trade in the long run is Miami due espically when O’neal’s contract runs out in 2010 so they can resign Wade and make a good offer to either Bosh , James, Anthony or Stoudamire imagine the possibilities