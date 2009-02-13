Breaking News: Jermaine O’Neal Traded For Shawn Marion

02.13.09 10 years ago 37 Comments
J.O. on the move

According to ESPN The Magazine‘s Ric Bucher, the Toronto Raptors have agreed to send Jermaine O’Neal and Jamario Moon to the Miami Heat in exchange for Shawn Marion and Marcus Banks. While the deal is still pending league approval, according to sources, if approved, it would be announced later this afternoon.

More analysis to come, but what is your initial reaction?

Source: ESPN

