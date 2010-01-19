Breaking News: Jim Calhoun Is Taking A Medical Leave

ESPN.com is reporting that UConn head coach Jim Calhoun is taking a medical leave of absence, effective immediately. The school announced this decision this afternoon. Details of Calhoun’s medical condition has not been released. UConn’s Athletic Director Jeff Hathaway said assistant coach George Blaney will temporarily take over.

“It is my recommendation that coach Calhoun take a medical leave from his coaching position to address some temporary medical issues, none of which involve any previous medical conditions that he has dealt with,” said his physician, Dr. Peter Schulman of the University of Connecticut Health Center.

The Huskies are currently ranked 21st in the nation and have an 11-6 record. They’ve also lost three straight and host the No. 1 ranked Texas on Saturday.