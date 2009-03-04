Breaking News: Joe Smith to sign with Cavs

03.03.09 9 years ago 17 Comments

ESPN.com is reporting that free agent Joe Smith has told the Cavs that he plans on signing with them when he clears waivers tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Cavs didn’t make any major moves before the trade deadline (i.e. – moving Wally’s monster expiring contract for pieces), but this is probably the best move they can make at this point isn’t it? Especially after Ben Wallace‘s injury, they’re dying for frontcourt help.

