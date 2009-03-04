ESPN.com is reporting that free agent Joe Smith has told the Cavs that he plans on signing with them when he clears waivers tomorrow (Wednesday).
The Cavs didn’t make any major moves before the trade deadline (i.e. – moving Wally’s monster expiring contract for pieces), but this is probably the best move they can make at this point isn’t it? Especially after Ben Wallace‘s injury, they’re dying for frontcourt help.
Breaking News: Joe Smith to sign with Cavs
is this really breaking news?
seriously?
is it really?
this is gonna be an underrated move come playoff time
this team really should have went after tim thomas or charlie villanueva
either of them can play that role donyell marshall did off the bench a few yrs ago.
Breaking News: I’m about to crash for the night
Great move. He is a big body, a veteran, and he can knock down the open J.
good call Ross
yess sir. Joe was a fan favorite and its great to see him back.
Also, we essentially got Mo Williams for Damon Jones hahah
If only Danny Ferry and Mike Brown could go teach our Clowns how to build a team and play some d-fense.
Nice move by Joe. It was the best fit. If he somehow decided to go to the Lakers, they would have just sat him on the bench
Oh gosh…Cavs-Spurs finals rematch?
Lakers are gonna have a tough time in the playoffs without another reliable big. Teams are loading up on the front line just for them
i like this. smith is very underrated. had a bunch of 30 point games with the bulls last time he got any significant burn. This makes the cavs legit, that’s how much he can help. tim t, chucky v, and donny got nothing on joe.
i think gooden should have been a better fit.
I wonder how much Phil Jackson’s mindgames and Kobe’s tendency to berate guys out on the floor are hindering the Lakers’ ability to pickup a piece that might help them in the playoffs.
Obviously Phil is a great coach and Kobe a great player, and the chance to win a championship is pretty tantalizing, but I can’t help but wonder how much a guy would want to put up with that stuff when he could go to another contender (Cavs, Spurs?) and avoid it a little bit more.
Thats a big move for the playoffs.
Biggest case of a hero-to-zero-to-hero turnaround ever?
Seriously, Joe was considered a huge bust after being drafted #1 and then signing that illegal contract with the Wolves. Now he is one of the most respected vetran bigs in the game.
This is a good move…but I think the Cavs would have been better off signing Drew Gooden.
I agree that Gooden would have been a good sign, but Joe Smith is a better vet and will help JJ Hickson out a lot more than Gooden. Gooden going to the Spurs is major…
Spurs vs Cavs rematch??
That is going to be a good Final four to watch
Spurs vs Lakers
Celtics vs Cavs
It is all about who is healthy and who can win on the road.
lebron wouldnt want drew gooden back. drew gooden was the center piece in the lebron james vs deshawn stevenson saga.
lebron started it by talking shit about stevenson in the locker after a game to his teammates. since stevenson and gooden are boys (from their teen yrs + the whole beard growing thing), drew gooden told deshawn everything lebron was saying about him. so is drew gooden a snitch?
perhaps.
so stevenson took it personal the next time the wiz/cavs played and called lebron ‘overrated’.
so in essence….drew gooden is in part responsible.
and dont think lebron doesnt know that. he knows now he cannot trust drew gooden.
therefore, the cavs would NEVER have made a run at drew gooden since he was bought out