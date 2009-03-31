BREAKING NEWS: John Calipari Takes Kentucky Job

It’s official, Coach Cal‘s going to Lexington. As we wrote earlier, he could end up having a flat-out ridiculous squad when March Madness rolls around if everything works out. One more time, here’s Calipari’s ideal situation:

* Kentucky’s two recruits, Rivals’ No. 22 overall C Daniel Orton and No. 32 overall SG/SF Jon Hood don’t ditch the program now that Billy Gillispie‘s gone.

* Rivals’ No. 3 Xavier Henry and No. 2 DeMarcus Cousins de-commit from Memphis and follow Cal to Kentucky.

* This one’s far less likely, but still part of the “ideal” situation. Rivals’ No. 1 prospect John Wall decides that he was leaning towards Memphis because of Calipari, and is willing to go to Kentucky because Cal is there.

* Calipari convinces Jodie Meeks to stay in Lexington for his senior season to improve his draft stock. While he’s at it, maybe he could convince Patrick Patterson to hang around for another year too.

That would give Kentucky Rivals’ No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 22, No. 32 recruits in the nation. Could that mean eight years, $35 million and a national championship in year one?

