Updated: John Salmons Traded To The Bucks For Hakim Warrick & Joe Alexander

Last night, word broke that John Salmons was being shipped to Milwaukee in return for Kurt Thomas and Francisco Elson – a deal that saw the Bucks really giving up nothing to get a starter in Salmons. Today, the Associated Press is reporting that the Bucks have instead agreed in principle to a trade that would send Hakim Warrick and Joe Alexander to the Bulls for Salmons. This deal, I’m not that big a fan of.

Just like Thomas and Elson, the contracts of Warrick and Alexander both expire at the end of the season, freeing up space for the Bulls to pursue marquee free agents in the offseason. But to get back a guy like Salmons, who’s only averaging 12.7 points per game this season, that seems like a little much.

Still, Thomas is most likely on his way out of Milwaukee, as he’s the type of guy that contender’s crave for a title push. Plus, the fact that Warrick was included in this deal instead of Thomas, leads me believe that Tyrus Thomas is being traded later today as well.

What do you think of this deal?

Other NBA Trade Rumors:

– Amar’e Stoudemire’s Agent: “Not sure that he will be traded at this point”

– The Sixers Turn Down Amazing Offer

– Mike Conley On The Block

– Spurs Trying To Move Richard Jefferson

– Nate Robinson To The Celtics

– Troy Murphy To The Bucks

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.