Updated: John Salmons Traded To The Bucks For Hakim Warrick & Joe Alexander

Last night, word broke that John Salmons was being shipped to Milwaukee in return for Kurt Thomas and Francisco Elson – a deal that saw the Bucks really giving up nothing to get a starter in Salmons. Today, the Associated Press is reporting that the Bucks have instead agreed in principle to a trade that would send Hakim Warrick and Joe Alexander to the Bulls for Salmons. This deal, I’m not that big a fan of.
Just like Thomas and Elson, the contracts of Warrick and Alexander both expire at the end of the season, freeing up space for the Bulls to pursue marquee free agents in the offseason. But to get back a guy like Salmons, who’s only averaging 12.7 points per game this season, that seems like a little much.
Still, Thomas is most likely on his way out of Milwaukee, as he’s the type of guy that contender’s crave for a title push. Plus, the fact that Warrick was included in this deal instead of Thomas, leads me believe that Tyrus Thomas is being traded later today as well.
What do you think of this deal?
As a Bulls fan this deal works for me..
I can actually say the Bulls did a good job..
THIS DEAL SUX for the Bulls!!!! Hakim Warrick shouldnt even be in the league! and Joe Alexander!! WTF…. I thought the Kurt Thomas and Elson Deal would have sucked but this is the worst case senario. Its just like when we gave up Ben Gordon for nobody, same damn deal!
T-Mac is coming to the Bulls — just you watch.
Well…maybe not.
The Front Office is really pissin me off!!
@ Jah: Who the hell wants a injury prone washed up TMac?! He’s not worth the money or the headache
This is a filler trade, BUlls are def moving Tyrus now that they have Warrick. I liked the other proposed trade better but I agree with the above post, the Bulls will jump the knicks in the 20 mil expiring contract sweepstakes also known as TMac. As a Bulls fan and lifetime MAc fan ID be excited if they somehow pull this off
Ha! perfect trade. Now that’s what i’m talking bout. Loved 3 stacks when he was in chicago, but Hakim Warrick is actually the type of player the Bulls could use. though skinny, he can get buckets on his own close to the basket. Plus he’ll finish anything thrown at the rim. It makes losing Tyrus much easier.
@DIME,
Who the hell told you that Kurt Thomas is “the type of guy that contender’s crave for a title push”…seriously?
How well did Kurt do guarding Tim Duncan in the 99′ finals? HE WAS THE REASON THE KNICKS LOST! that’s how he did. Camby was playing his ass off, trying to guard HOFers and doing a good job on each one. But as soon as he went to guard David Robinson, the Spurs threw the ball down low to Timmy and he murdered Kurt (and Larry Johnson).
Kurt hasn’t done a f^king thing to warrant so much respect as a veteran you need to win. Not in Phx,NY, Mia, not in any place he’s been. He is just a solid player thats all. Damn sure happy he ain’t in Chicago. Actually we could have used his hard fouls, lol. I take everything back!
I like this better than the Thomas & Elson trade. It’s nice to know that if they ever let go of Tyrus they have a carbon copy player replacement in Alexander. Guy with godly athleticism that doesn’t know how to play the game. Sigh.
@Ses,
Go play in traffic! you have no idea what you are talking about.
Guess I am the only one who is missing the big picture huh?! I understand that we have to make a push for Free agent this summer, but we’re still in playoff contention now! what about now?! 10ppg 4rpg from Warrick doesnt seem like it will cut it.
Why would go after TMac when you can have Wade or someone else who you KNOW can contribute and not be side lined for an entire season (AGAIN). He’s on his way out, cant you guys see that!
@ Chitown
Who hasnt Timmat beasted on the way to chips lol your talking about the best PF in the HISTORY OF BASKETBALL.. Kenny arms are too short to box with god on that one lol
Good trade for the Bucks.. Got a bonafide scorer in Salmons who started to dwindle after a good push in Sac.. Should free up even more room for BJ to operate..
Hmmmmmm Chicago?? we’ll just see what Vinny does with Warrick.. it could be worth or it might not be.. depends on the coaching on that one.. Alexander is still raw.. This is where Bulls fans will see if Vinny is a good coach or not..
@Chicagorilla
BTW…Tried playing in Traffic, the trill is overrated!
Only time will tell, if I know what I am talking about! But I can assure you, this trade will hurt us not help
The idea is to make trades to better the team, not just clear up cap room. We still have 30+ games left in this season, thats where my focus right now…What if the Free agency pool falls thru and we get no one?! we just tanked a season for nothing!
@ SES.
” Why would go after TMac when you can have Wade or someone else who you KNOW can contribute and not be side lined for an entire season (AGAIN). He’s on his way out, cant you guys see that! ”
T-Mac’s contract is up after this year bud. It’s not always about trading for quality players. Now that Sac-town has T-Mac, regardless of whether or not he plays well… $21 Million is freed up for free agents this off-season. Learn the business side of the NBA my friend.
I guess two dirty chin beards would’ve been too much in one locker room. Anyone want Gadzuric??
@Jay
Totally understandable, but my question is what happens if you dont land a Free agent this summer?? (the Bulls I mean, I dont care about the other teams) You’ve had all this massive movement for nothing, and less face it, the Bull’s front office have been making many questionable decisions as of late
Warrick is absolutely NOT better than Ty Thomas. Dude is athletic as can be, but is the clumsiest player in the L. Dude fumbles half the passes his way and the ones he does catch, he will either launch a fade-away 15-18 footer, or try to stumble his way into the post with the most spastic, awkward moves you’ll see to set up a dunk. Dude is just an awful basketball player and with all that athleticism you’d think he could at least block some shots, but Hakim is allergic to defense. Good riddance. Now let’s see Salmons return to his 18ppg form and the Bucks are set.
Joe Alexander’s nickname on the RealGM Bucks board is Bag of Ass. Another terrible basketball player with top tier athleticism. Only thing Alexander has done is bang his head on the rim and bang cheerleaders on the Energee! dance team. TRUTH.
So as it stands we’ve lost another starter (Tyrus Thomas) from last years playoff run (thats 3 now) and we’ve just picked up 2 more Guards!!….We downgraded our team for this season(who would disagree?!), so Free Agency dont fail us now, because it’s looking like our playoff run for this year is over!
I think the Bucks will be sorry about Joe Alexander, whats the deal with coaches destroying young talent.
@ses,
If the bulls don’t make a “splash” in free agency one of two things will happen.
1) It will be like the year 2000 again, and they will pay players large amounts who aren’t worth half that money (Ron Mercer in 2000) because they failed on the bigger names (T-Mac in 2000).
or
2) They will keep the money and not pay anyone. Which will allow the owners to pocket more money
of course the #2 scenario seems unimaginable to rangerjohn for some reason. Because apparently all the owners own for the sake of owning and are doing volunteer work
Chi..Warrick is going to dissapoint you guys. As a Jennings fan & Bucks game viewer. He does nothing at all except play well every so often. He’s invisible on defense & doesn’t rebound. He rarely ever catches a block or alley oop. He also is so light when he tries to Stretch Armstrong bigger/stronger players. He loses the ball. Overall no good. The Bulls already missed there offense with BG. Now they’ve given up their defense with TY. That help side D is no joke.
The go play in traffic I’m using that one as well. With the serious face. Also Chi aren’t you tired of Kirk Hinrich not being better with all that talent. I also don’t think Deng was & is worth that money. I’d prefer Igudola. Rose would fair so much better with better talent surrounding him. I would even like to see you guys go after CDR from Jersey or Terrence Williams.
Flip Murray is a very underrated & undervalued player in this league. He plays 3 positions very well & is a tough cover. He’s had several solid season in the league thus far. Brad Miller is a waste of time as well. Good luck Chi. I wish you guys well this off season.
@Chicagorilla
I agree with you 100%, as a Bulls fan I dont want to relive 2000, it’s scary! I just really thought we were gonna try to take a SMART move in the right direction, because I really believe that the big name Free Agents are goin to stay home! Look at what the Cavs just did Bringing Jamison and the Heat trying to land Boozer, their not letting their Stars go. Thats what people are seemingly missing regarding summer of 2010!!!!!