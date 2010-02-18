Breaking News: John Salmons Traded To The Bucks

Earlier tonight, we reported that the Bulls were holding John Salmons out of tonight’s game against the Knicks in anticipation of a trade. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, that trade has now consummated in the form of Salmons being shipped to Milwaukee in return for Kurt Thomas and Francisco Elson.
We knew that the Bucks were up to something, with the most likely player being shipped out to a playoff team being Thomas. This trade definitely helps sure up the Bulls in the front court, and makes you think that they might be parting ways with either Tyrus Thomas and/or Brad Miller in the next 18 hours. It also brings in another scorer at the guard position for the Bucks, something that they’ve been missing in Michael Redd‘s absence.
What are your thoughts on this trade?
Possibly tyrus, Miller and jefferies. for t mac?
Salmons is playing well. Damn. Bad trade for the Bulls.
good trade for the bulls…. bosh & wade/joe johnson to chicago next year…
We also Darko for Cardinal. Bad move for both teams, trade or no trade…
The Bucks can they release Jennings to a basketball team. Worse team on paper in the league. Who’s next Bruce Bowen or Trevor Ariza. Hawks need Jennings. Bibby,Teague,& Marvin for Bj & Delfino. Bj save yourself. I found a team worse than the Knicks.
hey i’ll trade you a bag of shit for a bowl of piss. deal?
@beachfront blades:
DEAL
If the Bulls can get Mcgrady then they become more attractive to Dwade. They could package Tyrus in a deal to get a low post player for next year
It’s a solid move on the Bulls end because they have enough wing players with Deng stepping up. They basically got two solid veterans who won’t hurt the locker room while waiting for the 20 million dollar sweepstakes
DIME, YOU HAVE TO POST THIS
[www.youtube.com]
JARED DUDLEY AND THE MOST ATHLETIC HANDS IN HISTORY
Salmons needs to fumigate that nasty shrub before he crosses the border.
^ hehe good one. Will definitely need to declare it to customs.
@ beachfront blades
I’ll take your bowl of piss if you throw in a conditional first round felch
those espn college analysts commercials suck, are they supposed to b serious, are they supposed to be funnY?? they are fcking gay
Just In: Kevin Martin to Houston Rockets
No shit! That’ll fuck up my league @soccerkimchi.
Where did you hear that?
@ nick its all over the place ESPN RealGM
Yeh get out of bed and give us some of that K-Mart news!
tmac traded for kmart
carl landry also included in the deal
[sports.yahoo.com]
I don’t know if the link will work or not cus I’m doing this all thru my phone.
“shore up”. not “sure”.
step ur game up dime! yall should be up on the night before the trade deadline. c’mon guys!