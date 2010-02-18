Breaking News: John Salmons Traded To The Bucks

Earlier tonight, we reported that the Bulls were holding John Salmons out of tonight’s game against the Knicks in anticipation of a trade. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, that trade has now consummated in the form of Salmons being shipped to Milwaukee in return for Kurt Thomas and Francisco Elson.

We knew that the Bucks were up to something, with the most likely player being shipped out to a playoff team being Thomas. This trade definitely helps sure up the Bulls in the front court, and makes you think that they might be parting ways with either Tyrus Thomas and/or Brad Miller in the next 18 hours. It also brings in another scorer at the guard position for the Bucks, something that they’ve been missing in Michael Redd‘s absence.

What are your thoughts on this trade?

