BREAKING NEWS: John Wall To Kentucky



**UPDATE: HEAD TO HIGHSCHOOLHOOP.COM FOR AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH JOHN WALL ABOUT WHY HE CHOSE KENTUCKY**

Re-rank the college Top 25 right now. John Wall has single-handedly altered the landscape today, committing to John Calipari‘s Kentucky Wildcats. Though his camp was supposedly divided, the last we heard was that both John and his mother were leaning towards UK. With his commitment, Kentucky has the single greatest recruiting class in about 20 years – perhaps ever.

Greg Oden, Daequan Cook, Mike Conley and David Lighty at Ohio State in 2006 don’t even compare to this. They were ranked No. 1, No. 13, No. 18, and No. 36 respectively. Here’s UK’s haul according to Rivals’ rankings: No. 1 John Wall, No. 2 DeMarcus Cousins, No. 22 Daniel Orton, No. 23 Eric Bledsoe, and No. 30 Jon Hood. Bledsoe is another five-star point guard whose biggest assignment this year will be to make Wall better in practice. And maybe Calipari can use Bledsoe and Wall at the same time together.

With Patrick Patterson and Darius Miller returning to school, and perhaps Jodie Meeks coming back for the lure of a national championship, the Wildcats could legitimately go eight superstars deep.

Where do you rank UK now? Do they vault Kansas for No. 1?