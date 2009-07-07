Breaking News: Johnson Out, Kuester Reportedly In For Pistons

Just when you thought Joe Dumars was going to make a good move after picking Michael Curry last year, word out of Detroit is that Avery Johnson is no longer in the running for the Detroit Pistons head coaching vacancy after the two sides could not come to terms on a contract.
Sources are reporting that Cavs assistant John Kuester is expected to be named the Pistons coach later today. Although he has never been a head coach at the professional level, Kuester was a member of Larry Brown‘s staff in 2004 when the Pistons won the title.
Perhaps this is Dumars’ way of bringing back a winning formula to Detroit, but if you ask me, the Pistons needed a big name coach to really command respect of the troops.
What are your thoughts?
Source: Detroit Free Press
The general would have had that team right, dumars is really making a bigger mess in detroit.
I think Avery was the perfect fit…
avery is out because he wanted 4 yrs, 20 mil
Really? I mean we’re not talking about the Pistons of last year.
Sheed is gone, as is Billups, Rip might be on his way out, so basically the only guy left is Prince who’s young and seems to not have a ‘star’ ego in a way that you need a big name coach to command his respect.
But do you really need a ‘name’ coach to get the respect of CV, Gordon, Stuckey, Maxiell, etc?
I don’t know if Kuester is any good himself, but it sounds like Avery is pricing himself out of an NBA coaching job. Not that I blame him, he’s making 4 mill this year, and 4 mill next year from the Mavs, while getting some coin from tv. Why would anyone want to be an NBA coach when they have their ish that cushy? Especially with the rigors of being a successful head coach.
thats 4 mll a year… avery deserves that…..
it also he wanted part in the direction of the team and i dont think dumars feelin that….
silly Avery… Dumars don’t keep coaches that long! hehe
SAM MITCHELL
So let me get this straight. Cleveland has one of the worst coaches in the league and Dumars just hired HIS assistant???
Wow! It must be great to be a Pistons fan. Spend $19 mil on a one dimensional SG and a tweener forward, then skimp on the coach. Enjoy, Piston fans!!!
Well if they trade Hamilton they may have a shot at it with a relatively unknown coach. The team won’t really have that many seasoned veterans on it and it might work. But it’s not really a good look.
I would have signed Avery to a 2 year deal but 4 is too much of a commitment for being on the hook for $20M even if I end up firing him. But I think Avery would have been a good fit. Since he won’t budge you need to look elsewhere but I don’t think Kuester would be the man for the job, don’t even consider Terry Porter, go with a guy who’s brought in results I say.
The sad part is the Kuester is supposed to be the “BRAIN” behind Cleveland’s Offense. Which means that he only had 2 plays in his playbook.
#1 Lebron Iso
#2 High Pick and Roll
They coulda fu-kng hired me to do that!
Look for Kuestrr to reinstall The Larry Brown offense with Rip coming off 40 screens before shooting.
And I don’t have a problem with this guy cause he’s been in the league since 1990
Wow has Avery’s career ever taken a nosedive since Nellie outcoached him.
I don’t want Avery having a say in personnel that’s just dumb
A coaches career is never dead–unless you’re Mike Fratello.
I thought since Dumars has always liked defensive teams he should of tried to pluck Tom Thibodeau from the Celtics.
Not that Detroit has the personnel for that kind of team now anyway but just sayin.
The sooner my Pistons get back to championship form…the happier I will be :-)
And for everyone hating on his offense schemes, granted they fizzled a bit in the playoffs, but weren’t they the number 1 in offensive categories last year?
Birdman stays with the nuggets..5 years 26 million
Im almost positive Dumars said that the reason they fired Curry was because they wanted someone with more experience to lead the team during these times. Then they go and hire an assistant with no prior head coaching experience? Come on now.
@ ike…
Michael Curry had 1 year on a bench as a coach of anything…Kuester’s been on NBA benches since 1990…he might not have “head coach experience” but he’s got about 18 more years of experience than Curry had…with some good coaches and good teams…
At least I wont have to hear someone in tv timeouts going…if we rebound and play defense we will be fine…
Curry said that every single time…
and Joe D never said a coach with more head coaching experience, so technically, he didn’t lie… lol