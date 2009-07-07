Breaking News: Johnson Out, Kuester Reportedly In For Pistons

07.07.09 9 years ago 24 Comments

Just when you thought Joe Dumars was going to make a good move after picking Michael Curry last year, word out of Detroit is that Avery Johnson is no longer in the running for the Detroit Pistons head coaching vacancy after the two sides could not come to terms on a contract.

Sources are reporting that Cavs assistant John Kuester is expected to be named the Pistons coach later today. Although he has never been a head coach at the professional level, Kuester was a member of Larry Brown‘s staff in 2004 when the Pistons won the title.

Perhaps this is Dumars’ way of bringing back a winning formula to Detroit, but if you ask me, the Pistons needed a big name coach to really command respect of the troops.
What are your thoughts?

Source: Detroit Free Press

TAGSAvery JohnsonDETROIT PISTONSDimeMagJoe DumarsJohn KuesterLatest NewsReal Stories

