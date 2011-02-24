Breaking News: Kendrick Perkins To Oklahoma City For Jeff Green

Where did this come from?! In perhaps the most surprising trade of the day, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Celtics have traded Kendrick Perkins and Nate Robinson to the Thunder for Jeff Green and Nenad Krstic.
Perkins is an unrestricted free agent this summer, while Green will be restricted. Clearly this move signifies that the Celtics didn’t think they could re-sign Perk.
What do you think?
Definitely surprising. Thought they would never touch their core. Then again, Ainge can have an itchy trigger finger at times. To keep Perk away from Miami maybe?
Perk really isn’t that good…
hmmmmm. coulda used perkins in the playoffs. is this even confirmed? wojnarowski was the same cat talking about how isiah was all over the melo trade but gives no sources…
Perk is a big that can guard Bynum or Gasol and keep them out of the paint. I think this hurts the Cs inside game and interior D.
Perk isn’t all that good but he’s exactly the interior defensive presence that they’ve lacked. They’ve got a solid frontline with Serge and Perk providing the rebounding and shotblocking.
Can Perk stay healthy for the rest of the year??? If not, OKC crippled themselves against LA. Serge can’t do it alone. This will also bite the Celtics come playoff time. Unless Shaq can go 30-35 mins a game…lol
I don’t see the logic here for Boston. Do they honestly think Shaq and JO can hold down the middle? Or will they play Green and Garnett together? What happens to Big Baby’s minutes?
If OKC can re-sign Perkins, great. They’ve needed a center forever. Him and Ibaka are very similar players though and OKC won’t get much offense from the 4/5 spots.
Perks is great for the Celtics and this was a dumb trade by Ainge. At the 5 spots Perks was our best post defender and now Boston has regressed at that position. Now we are putting all our marbles on a injury prone Shaq who can’t defend the pick and roll and who stay in foul trouble when he play Dwight or the Lakers. Looks like DA is back to his old ways.
I don’t think we will make it back to the finals now. Good trade for OKC though.
Bad move for Boston this season, but good for the future. Greens a good player.
Is this OJ Mayo to the Pacers thing for real??
wojnarowski doesn’t need sources.. he’s the source himself, it’s like he has ears inside each team..
Click my name for the fantasy breakdown. Other trade breakdowns in the process of being added too.
Where did you guys find a picture of Perk smiling?
WTF on Boston’s part. Good luck banging with the Lakers in the Finals. Perkins is the best big defender the C’s had. Now Garnett can’t run his mouth and talk sh!t. Cuz he knows he’s going to get bitch slapped!
i think perk’s smile is photoshopped.. haha look at his mouth..lol
How could you trade a part of staring 5 that never lost a series when together…
So the grizzlies just traded away Thabeet and Mayo, their #2 and #3 overall draft picks away for chump change. Ha!
somebody punch Danny Ainge in the face.
Good news for Dwight Howard no matter what.
Maybe Perk has effed up his knee and they just duped OKC in taking him.
Does put OKC over the top? OKC has no need for scoring, but they needed a big body in the paint and have addressed that perfectly. I wonder who wins in 7, OKC or LA?
i think the Celtics wanted the Thunder wear down the Lakers a little, in case they met in the Finals again. Otherwise, this makes no sense.
Danny Ainge is an idiot. Unless he has something up his sleeve, our new starting center is a 40 year old Shaq or Nenad Kristic? KRISTIC?
Thunder got way better. Trading nate is no problem, he wasn’t fitting in anyway. And we don’t need a backup point w/ Rondo + Delonte.
BUT PERK!? Are you kidding me!?
Our rebounding just went from terrible to the worst with Jeff Green and Kristic.
I dont get it..
They say the C’s are the ones getting Troy Murphy. Which might help explain the deal, a bit.
Still a strange deal for Ainge. They at least got Pierce his backup now, but at what price?
when I saw this it was like a slap in the face
Danny Ainge is putting a lot of confidence in the injury prone Oneal boys. I just saw that DA also traded Semih Erden and Harganody for a 2nd round pick to the Cavs. So now Boston is down to 1 center (Kristic) until Shaq comes back.
What is DA thinking with these trades?
if perk kness are ok the fuck danny ainge
we traded a starter for two bench players
black swamba
thabeet is chump change.
hey lakers fans relax love the comments about how the cs are gonna hang with the lakers size now. what lakers size?? the cs are playin the spurs in the finals and its timmeh and a bunch of midgets (nba standards) so its ok.
The Celts are rolling the dice that Shaq and JO can stay healthy for the remainder of the season. They are going to be in bad shape when both guys are complaining that they are too old and banged up to play 20+ minutes against the top teams.
Maybe I’m missing something; do they have another center?
Is Nenad Kristic a center?
I guess you get a guy that plays for the next 3 weeks instead of sitting Perkins.. but this still doesn’t make sense beyond that for the rest of the season.
Maybe Leon Powe? Looks like the Cavs will give a buyout with all their other roster moves. And Nate I can see shipping out now that Delonte is (hopefully) back for good, to get a replacement for Marquis.
Hello? Rasheed Wallace? What you been up to man?
At first I this was bad for Boston but now I think it might be a win win for both teams…OKC gets a guy who can bring an inside presence on defense and gets rid of Green who was limited in what he brought to OKC.
For Boston I think they were convinced they could pretty much win without Kendrick and maybe they know Kendrick will never be the same guy after the knee injury, plus they just get more size to bring off the bench.
oh yee of little faith, you think Doc would let DA trade Perk if he was whole or able to resign him. O’neal boys are couched for the playoffs 12 hard fouls for the La La boys out west who are both charmin, one mentally the other physically. Priority #1 bench scoring /check! Kristic can roam the paint wrap em up and send them to the line.
Have fun with Nedad who needs a chair to be tough and Jeff who can’t shoot dribble or pass, and he is a small playing a big. It was a good trade if OKC didn’t get anyone back.
honestly I don’t get this move one bit, unless Perkins is hurt and we don’t know it yet
i think if marquis daniels doesn’t go down for the season they don’t make the trade.. i think their gonna make jefff green the defensive stopper off the bench to chase lebron, kobe, melo give pierce and ray some rest…
they must like delonte and von wafer to trade nate robinson …
they must really like shaq, big baby davis and feel j oneal is gonna be healed up for the playoff run .
or you heard it here first– rasheed wallace coming out of retirement for the playoff run
^^^^ he said it.
[www.csnne.com]
Thunder were dumb to give up JG though. Perkins never impressed me and I don’t see him working out with the Thunder.
this is interesting bc if you recall, ray allen was traded for the 5th pick in the draft, which was jeff green.
srb is right. Sheed will be a Celt again. There’s no way Ainge just gets rid of their front court depth without a plan.
This plan is the “give Perk to OKC and hope he beats the lakers before they get to us” plan.
Rasheed Wallace? Come on, now. Maybe they’ll sign Rodman or Bowan. How about Laimbeer? Russell, maybe? They are all done, people.
Bad trade by Celtics, although Nenad isn’t useless.
noooooooooooooooo perkins you will be missed…
Poor Nate, looks like he’ll be battling Eric Maynor for 2nd string duties, OKC is probably his best bet to establishing himself plus OKC love their players and they’ll love little Nate. Jeff Green has a lot of upside, Krstic can fill the hole, rebound and has a decent european shot. The 2 O’Neals need to get healthy before playoff time, Delonte needs to get those demons out of his head and become a true back-up to Rondo. Wafer needs establish himself as a super sub quick.