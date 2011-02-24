Breaking News: Kendrick Perkins To Oklahoma City For Jeff Green

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Boston Celtics
02.24.11 7 years ago 45 Comments

Where did this come from?! In perhaps the most surprising trade of the day, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Celtics have traded Kendrick Perkins and Nate Robinson to the Thunder for Jeff Green and Nenad Krstic.

Perkins is an unrestricted free agent this summer, while Green will be restricted. Clearly this move signifies that the Celtics didn’t think they could re-sign Perk.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDimeMagFeatured GalleryJEFF GREENKENDRICK PERKINSLatest NewsNATE ROBINSONNenad KrsticOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERReal Stories

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP