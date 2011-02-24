Breaking News: Kendrick Perkins To Oklahoma City For Jeff Green

Where did this come from?! In perhaps the most surprising trade of the day, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Celtics have traded Kendrick Perkins and Nate Robinson to the Thunder for Jeff Green and Nenad Krstic.

Perkins is an unrestricted free agent this summer, while Green will be restricted. Clearly this move signifies that the Celtics didn’t think they could re-sign Perk.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.