Breaking News: KG Likely Out For Playoffs

TERRIBLE news for the Boston Celtics – Apparently Doc Rivers was on Boston sports radio this morning and dropped a “There’s a strong possibility that Garnett will miss the entire playoffs.”

As painful as this information is, we can’t be all that surprised. I believe the team did its best to get him ready. As early as yesterday they were optimistic that he would be able to at least play. However, the constant setbacks hinted at a more ominous result. They took the wait and see approach but this morning they must have seen something bad enough to shut it down again. Stating the obvious: The Celtics are still a very good team without Garnett, but I’m not sure how far they’ll get in the playoffs without him.

You tell us – How far can Boston go without KG?

Source: Celtics Blog