Breaking News: KG Likely Out For Playoffs

TERRIBLE news for the Boston Celtics – Apparently Doc Rivers was on Boston sports radio this morning and dropped a “There’s a strong possibility that Garnett will miss the entire playoffs.”
So what does this mean for the Celts? From CelticsBlog:
As painful as this information is, we can’t be all that surprised. I believe the team did its best to get him ready. As early as yesterday they were optimistic that he would be able to at least play. However, the constant setbacks hinted at a more ominous result. They took the wait and see approach but this morning they must have seen something bad enough to shut it down again.
Stating the obvious: The Celtics are still a very good team without Garnett, but I’m not sure how far they’ll get in the playoffs without him.
You tell us – How far can Boston go without KG?
Source: Celtics Blog
Second round.
FIRST!!
beat bulls in 6
beat magics in 6
lose cavs in 5
2nd round at the max
2nd – 3rd… tough loss for one of the toughest in the game.
Just because this blog says it doesn’t mean its truye. Sounds like an itch to me.
WHAT AN OLD PLOY BY DOC RIVERS…..
I THINK THIS IS A TACTIC….THE OLD WILLIS REED EFFECT
NOT SAYING HE’S NOT HURT…BUT HOLD HIM OUT POSSIBLY THE FIRST ROUND, UNLESS THEY GET BEHIND….THEN BRING HIM BACK…
I DON’T THINK KG IS GOING TO MISS THE PLAYOFFS…WHILE HE IS NOT 100%….THERE IS NO NEED TO BRING HIM BACK NOW…
IM NOT FALLING FOR THE BANANA IN THE TAIL PIPE!!!!!
Eastern Conference Finals..
DEY BE MUTHAFUCKIN FUCKED YEEEEEE
I hope this news is false… but, if it’s true I think they’ll still make it to East Conf. Finals… Damn!
Jose Calderon should call KG and talk shit to him…
What he said – They be MOTHERFUCKIN FUCKED.
I’d love to have seen that conversation tho – I wouldn’t have told KG while in the same country….
Ouch.
Someplace Kobe is flossing a shit eating grin right now!
Second round.
how bad is this injury if they shut him down for the next 4-8 weeks? its called a strain i thought.
its probably boston underestimating the injury or not telling the truth.
either way: horrible medical staff and horrible news for boston. the easts playoffs are over with.
2nd Round.
Who ever knows what the truth is about this stuff these days. Lots of things are said, often with an agenda in mind, and then a few of them turn out to be true.
I’ll believe it when and if KG announces it.
Wow! That is just stunning news. Cant really see the Cs getting far without their emotional and defensive anchor. I know Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, and even Rondo are proven vets who will try to rally the troops, but this has got to be demoralizing even to them. Now that I think about it, I cant remember the last time KG was shut down this long. Wow, I guess KG aint a spring chicken anymore.
Magic vs Cavs — and Magic can handle the Cavs and make it to the finals now…
yes, the magic can make it to the finals. you dont need toughness and can be soft to go to the finals…
They say he strained his knee when he got on all fours and barked at Jerryd Bayless
Really the Bulls might be able to take the Celtics in the first round. I mean anything is possible.
If Leon Powe can man up like he did last night they can make it back to the Finals.. Dont forget they got Moore and Big Baby has been playing like a man this whole second half.. however..
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.. bring on the Cavs!
They are reporting this on ESPN.
[sports.espn.go.com]
Doc said KG could be out for the playoffs. I think we will struggle against the Bulls and will get beat in the 2nd round against Orlando. We will miss KG defense and rebound the most because our D has been horrible since KG have been injured. Atleast we got Powe back 2 games ago. Maybe we atleast can put up a good fight against Orlando.
anybody think the celtics can really win in cleveland without garnett? there is probably not 1 guy here who believes that.
Assuming it’s the truth, the Celtics won’t get past the Magic.
I bet a milliom bucks hes going to play. Dude is a warrior, a freaking menace.
They’ll beat Chi-town and probably Orlando, but with no KG, Cleveland will do ’em in. It will make for good TV, but we ALL KNOW the Boston Celtics will not win the ‘chip, unless KG is there.
I knew it had to be worse than what they were letting on, especially since this was a non-contact injury.
@ LOC:
Kobe ain’t smiling, man…The celtics were destined to lose another series with the Lakers. Kobe don’t want no parts of a Cleveland team with Bron holding the NBA in his hands.
BUT….this would be the perfect storyline for Kobe’s career. Similar to ’92, when Clyde Drexler pulled the MVP. Jordan used that as motivation and when they met in the Finals, he put on the cape. It wasn’t an easy series, and this won’t be either, but if Kobe can pull this ring, it will be spectacular. It would quiet EVERYONE. But if he LOSES….oh man, watch out.
Kobe won’t lose… they beat the Cavs both times by double digits and w/ and w/o Bynum at home and away. I think the Lakers would rather see Cleveland than Boston only cause Boston gives them a tougher challenge.
Have to say this reminds me of Pierce being wheeled off the floor last year. I agree with those who say it’s a psychological tactic.
Karma is a punk. Though I do feel for the guy.
Nan, just let him rest and roll him out when they play the cavs n lakers.
If Doc is being honest, the Celtics won’t get pass the Bulls. The Bulls won last time they played without KG. The Bulls have a history of knocking off defending champs, ask D-Wade.
Now we will see how “the best player in the world” responds..
Lets see Pierce back his shit up now..
Taking a page out of the Patriots’ strategy book? Captain Spy Cam and Doc must have been hanging out. Or maybe he’s telling the truth, in which case, call the repeat thoughts a wrap.
agree w/ post 10, Calderon needs to call him up and talk his $@!#
HAH.
Hahahahaha
“Stating the obvious: The Celtics are still a very good team without Garnett, but I’m not sure how far they’ll get in the playoffs without him.”
Hahahahaha. Stating the obvious?! Hahahaha.
Bwahahaha!
I really can’t help but laugh at that statement! The obvious, huh? Green-tinted sunglasses up there, I guess.
If KG is out, the Eastern Conference is full of happy campers. Lebron and Kobe. Shaq ain’t happy!
=(
I can’t believe someone above actually said Miiki Moore could pick up some slack.. he has been useless.
Without KG it’s a wrap…their done for.
We done…
BUT I wonder if we can claim we’re still the best team and shoulda/woulda/coulda won if only we’d had him healthy like the Lakers fans did last year.
the Celtics were never up front about the injury, to keep everyone off guard but it is definitely worse than they lead on. the way he went out, without any contact, was the clue it was a bad injury. i want KG on the court so all teams could be full strenghth but injuries happen. The Lakers did it without Bynum last year, lets see how good of a coach Rivers is now
First of all as A Bulls fan I don’t believe it I think it’s a psychological ploy AND PURE HOGWASH. Second if said information is true than I believe we’ll beat them in 6. Their Defense isn’t as strong without the ticket as evidenced when we put up 127 on them in March. It may seem far fetched but Anything is Possibllllllllllllllllllllllllle.
Dude is hurt worse than what they are saying. I promise you he gets surgery after the season. Without KG at 90% the Celtics are done. They’ll get past Chicago, but that’s it. He has a TON of miles on those knees, they are just breaking down. It sucks, I don’t really like the guy anymore because he takes his trash talk too far, but I don’t like seeing anyone go down.
Except for Paul Pierce. I hope he does blow out his knee for that crap he pulled getting carried off the court…
@ post 27
Michael Jordan never lost the MVP to Clyde. Don’t think Clyde’s ever even won the mvp
sorry, post 27
I’ve been calling “karma” on KG for months, and there it is.
tha bulls can do some damage to the celtics
last year paul pierce said he was the “best player in the world”
he can show it now ;)
chicago can do the same thing they did to the Heat…
it changes everything, cause cleveland was ready to beat the celtics, but dont match well with the orlando magic.
and it seems like the east finals its going 2 be cavs vs magic. The Magic can change the NBA conspiration for Cavs vs Lakers
Now C’s fans know how Spurs fans feel…
No KG, no Manu = little to no chance.
Still great teams, though!
whats all this talk about the magic…they are playing lie shit right now…no Hedo!!! no chance…
No KG….good luck beating anyone in the East…they have struggled to win games…Cavs have blown..and I mean blown out Boston twice at the Q…
Cavs easily in the east…lakers will have more of a challenge getting to the finals…
Cavs in 6…Mo and Delonte are playing above any other backcourt in the league right now…not to mention LB…
OK so I haven’t used any excuses about the Lakers losing last year… The got Beat the F Down! Now, when the Celts get the same beating I don’t wanna hear nothin!
Danny Ainge has had a heart attack. That wasn’t totally unexpected…