Breaking News: Rashad McCants Traded To The Kings

According to ESPN’s Chad Ford, the Kings have dealt Shelden Williams and Bobby Brown to the Timberwolves for Rashad McCants and Calvin Booth. The deal would give the Kings two players with expiring contracts and allow them to get Brown’s 2009 salary of $736,420 off the books for next year. For the Wolves, the addition of Williams would help replace Al Jefferson, who’s out for the season with a torn ACL.
My initial reaction is that the Kings are going to look like a completely different team by the end of today, and I like it. With young talent and money to spend on free agents in the next two years, building around a core of Kevin Martin, Spencer Hawes and Jason Thompson doesn’t sound that bad. The youth movement is on!
As for the T-Wolves, they had been talking about dealing McCants for quite some time, and the addition of Williams does shore up the frontline with Big Al out for the year. My worry is this: Does Candace Parker want to live in the Twin Cities? Win-win for both teams.
What do you think about this deal?
Source: ESPN
How Crazy would the finals be if the discussed trade between phoenix and cleveland went down? Shaq/Lebron vs. Kobe and Lakers.
I like rashad and noce to the kings, the maloofs are shaking things a little bit.
Oh my…Shaq to the Cavs? That would be crazy – David Stern must be drooling over the idea. Kobe vs. Lebron/Shaq finals would bring TV ratings like MJ used to…
as a twolves fan…I’m not thrilled but that’s for more reasons that loosing mccants.
Kings are the new Cats. I wouldn’t be surprised if they traded half their team today.
they should trade kevin martin to the raps and call it a day.. lol
lol at the small teams making trades that …lets be honest…won’t make a difference at all.
Losing McCants is winning by subtraction. Now he can be chuking and TO the ball with his GF in the crowd
This is a WIN for Shelden. He becomes the T-Wolves only legitimate big man (and folks…that’s not saying much)
yeah!! my boys are makin moves!! at least somethin is happening in sac! bout damn time!! AND we got money to spend for awhile?? better make some moves tho geoff…
Why won’t anyone take kenny thomas off our hands!!!
Shelden Williams is going to help replace Al Jefferson? LOL. Maybe they’ll get the rights to Candace Parker in the deal as well. That should help.
I thought that the Kings didn’t want John Salmons? Now they trade for McCants? Hm.
