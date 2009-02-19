Breaking News: Rashad McCants Traded To The Kings

According to ESPN’s Chad Ford, the Kings have dealt Shelden Williams and Bobby Brown to the Timberwolves for Rashad McCants and Calvin Booth. The deal would give the Kings two players with expiring contracts and allow them to get Brown’s 2009 salary of $736,420 off the books for next year. For the Wolves, the addition of Williams would help replace Al Jefferson, who’s out for the season with a torn ACL.

My initial reaction is that the Kings are going to look like a completely different team by the end of today, and I like it. With young talent and money to spend on free agents in the next two years, building around a core of Kevin Martin, Spencer Hawes and Jason Thompson doesn’t sound that bad. The youth movement is on!

As for the T-Wolves, they had been talking about dealing McCants for quite some time, and the addition of Williams does shore up the frontline with Big Al out for the year. My worry is this: Does Candace Parker want to live in the Twin Cities? Win-win for both teams.

What do you think about this deal?

Source: ESPN