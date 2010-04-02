Breaking News: Kobe Bryant Signs Three-Year Extension With The Lakers

Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak had two main goals going into this season: signing Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol to contract extensions. After today, he has achieved both of them. Kobe has signed a three-year contract extension with Los Angeles, the team announced today. The deal will keep him in a Laker uniform through the 2013-14 season.
“We are extremely pleased that we were able to reach an agreement and come to terms on the extension at this time,” said Kupchak to ESPNLosAngeles.com. “Kobe has been a cornerstone of the Lakers for well over a decade, helping to lead us to four NBA championships and in the process developing into one of the greatest players in basketball history.”
This is a huge move for the Lakers, as now they can focus on winning back-to-back titles. Not that Kobe’s contract was going to be a distraction, but this signing signals to the rest of the League that the Lakers are here to stay.
What do you think?
No big surprise here.
The question is, who will be coaching?
word…phil jackson will be gone before the end of kobe’s contract…
Good shit now hopefully they can force surgery on the psychopath lol
I guess in a couple of seasons he’ll be demanding a trade again, then changing his mind.
the core of our team is now locked – Kobe, Pau, Drew, Artest and Lamar . . . just need to polish off a solid bench and we’ll be good for a lot of years . . enough to pass Boston finally and to take our rightful place as the Greatest Franchise in League History!
$90 mil for 3 years…wow.
Too much money, just proves Kobe’s selfish…
nice colour kobe, it should be sasha’s vujachick present
@TIP : where did you get that figure from? Last I heard no financial details were released.
It’s what been on the table since the beginning of the season…
90 mil for 3 years??? Where’d that come from???
it literally can’t be 90 mil for 3 years. violates current CBA
Its about 90 mil for 3 years…about 28 the first year, 29 the second, and 31.5 in the last year. when he’ll be almost 35. A bit excessive to me even for Kobe, but hey that’s just my opinion
at least lakers don’t need to worry that kobe will pull jerome james act and do shit, now that he has exstension. i bet at 35 he will be still be in best shape of all lakers and he will still work like a horse
Just checked out NBA.com and they’re reporting that it is “supposedly” a 90 mil contract. don’t know too much about max contracts, but I doubt that would get published on NBA.com of all places if such a contract couldn’t even exist in the first place
so basically 30 mil a year plus endorsement money to a man who has it all?…from chips to gold medals to a gorgeous wife to superstar and celebrity status to legit game and a hall of fame shoe in… And all for gettin to play in the NBA for a living and live the life… Man, life ain’t fair
^^ amen!!
I nneded a laugh.my squad is in point.im gravy now.wish we could get in freaking playoff mode already!
Sheeeeeeiiit.
Thats David Beckham Money.
Benjamin Button WHUUUT nutin’.
never understood that benhamin button line…
$90 mil for 3 years is pretty steep but I guess if they win more Championships we’ll look back on today and say every penny was well spent by the Lakeshow
donate some of da dough kobe