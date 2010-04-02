Breaking News: Kobe Bryant Signs Three-Year Extension With The Lakers

Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak had two main goals going into this season: signing Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol to contract extensions. After today, he has achieved both of them. Kobe has signed a three-year contract extension with Los Angeles, the team announced today. The deal will keep him in a Laker uniform through the 2013-14 season.

“We are extremely pleased that we were able to reach an agreement and come to terms on the extension at this time,” said Kupchak to ESPNLosAngeles.com. “Kobe has been a cornerstone of the Lakers for well over a decade, helping to lead us to four NBA championships and in the process developing into one of the greatest players in basketball history.”

This is a huge move for the Lakers, as now they can focus on winning back-to-back titles. Not that Kobe’s contract was going to be a distraction, but this signing signals to the rest of the League that the Lakers are here to stay.

