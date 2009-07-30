Breaking News: Lamar Odom Will Re-Sign With Lakers

ESPN is reporting that Lamar Odom and the Lakers have agreed on a reported potential four-year, $33 million deal.

According to ESPN, Miami had offered Odom as much as it can for a team well over the salary cap: $34 million over five years with an opt-out to return to free agency after the fourth season, according to sources.



What do you think? Good move for L.A.? Good decision by Lamar?