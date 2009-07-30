Breaking News: Lamar Odom Will Re-Sign With Lakers

ESPN is reporting that Lamar Odom and the Lakers have agreed on a reported potential four-year, $33 million deal.
According to ESPN, Miami had offered Odom as much as it can for a team well over the salary cap: $34 million over five years with an opt-out to return to free agency after the fourth season, according to sources.
What do you think? Good move for L.A.? Good decision by Lamar?
Damn right…that twizzler eating bum needed to get resigned
wouldn’t have been the fav’s to win another chip if LO didnt come back.. good move by both sides
Hell Yea, Let the Dynasty continue….
well now that i have that out of my system, it’s probably safe to say that I am a lil bit excited by the lakers fortituos signing of a key role player to their championship dominance….
Fuck the sophisticated talk. I’m hella excited.
Duh. All that drama was just role playing between LO and the Lakers to make other teams hold their breath.
Obviously its a good move Dime. What are you trying to be facetious?
MenWithGirls.Blogspot.Com New article today called “Cheat Like a Winner” yessir!
Lock it up!
Repeat coming….
good move. he is good insurance in case anyone besides kobe gets injured. hopefully iverson will sign with miami now
About doggone time, LO
I always knew he’d come back… Where else is he gonna go and get a chip?
good for LA. kinda ok for lamar. his minutes are gonna go down with bynum getting healthy and the manager liking him but the coach and the players… not so much. Artest is gonna get time at the four or at least posting up other guys and that will put him on the wing more. where he is great but not as effective as on the inside. and with gasol or bynum also on the court and his shot being what it is, this isn’t the greatest move for lamar. but hey he’s 29? 30 31? I dunno either way the man just past his prime sitting on the bench and getting scoffed at by kobe bryant. I think he could’ve done better but it is what it is.
LA is gonna be a big contender next season. but they’ll miss ariza’s hustle plays
Signing LO is important for soooo many reasons
1) in case Ron Ron goes Ron Ron
2) depends on which Bynum shows up this season, the one from two years ago, or last years AB
I think the loss of Trevor is more important than people think, while I like Artest, I think Ariza was a better fit for the overall success of the purple and gold.
Great deal for the Lakers. Now if they could find a point guard they would be in good shape
@11 lol He will have the same minutes, hes the 6th man idiot.
Ink it, 2010 Champions LA, dont even need to play the regular season..
@5 You saying Phil orcehestrated this! lmao I wish.
@15 Nah, we all just knew Odom would end up in LA. No matter what the rumors said, LO was gonna end up in LA.
took long enuff.you happy now you m&m loving maflacka ?!
good!!
now get us that threepeat.stop d!@king around.think legacy homes !
and get yo paper straight.this won’t happen again and shouldn’t have happened in the first place.glad you can feed yo fam tho.
the worry was, he would pull a Trevor Ariza and bounce for a similar or less offer just out of pride, and miami wasnt as far fetched as it seems at the moment.
im extremely excited, i yelled on the phone 2 my wife when i seen the sceen pop up w/ LOs signing
Damn Odumb cost himself almost $4M with his waffling. As a Lakers’ fan I was indifferent to him staying or leaving either way after all the drama. But like all the other Lakers fans that was bad mouthing him the last 2 weeks, I will welcome him back with open arms. And how was Portland going to offer him 8M a year, I thought they signed Dre Miller with their cap space?
Lamar Odom is a Trending Topic on Twitter . . . goes to show how much this is going to show the rest of the league that it’s the Lakers for the next 3 years – which is exactly how much we need to pass Boston!
fuck my life …
yeah!!! i knew he did not want to miss that christmas showdown against the cavs!! he want to be a witness….of kobe schooling lebrona!!!!!
@#11
Lamar past his prime? you serious? jordan didnt win his first chip till he was 29 man! All this past prime talk is getting a little ridonkulous!
Its a great move for him and the lakers.
awwwww yeaaaaaaaaaaaaa
sign allen iverson la
If ever there was a team stacked enough to rival the 95-96 Bulls record… I’d say this LA team has a damn good shot with Odom signed. Hella fucking stacked. Period.
LA needs to trade Farmar, Sun Yue, and Vujacic or Mbenga for Ray Felton or Iverson. Charlotte would pull it off and i think Detroit would too. SOMEONE PROPOSE THESE TRADES! they’d definitely work!
Yo, you assholes forgot to mention that because of this, Wade is now leaving Miami…. stfu
@22 pwnd …..
sorry Lakers, Odom or no Odom, this team is stacked with the egos of kb8 and nutcase artest, with arisa dinasty was possible, ron ron? ka-boom.
A new lakers dynasty has begun I wouldn’t be surprised if the lakers did another 3 peat.
IS THIS GONNA BE A HEEEEELLUVAN UPCOMING NBA SEASON?!!
Shawn Marion for Jermaine Oneal…
This was the trade that saved the day for the Lakers
Had Pat Riley not made this move, the Heat could have offered serious $$$ to Odom.
(JO’s contract is for $23m this season, while the Matrix’s had expired)
Oh shit..
Seriously.. its a wrap.. all you haters better hope we have faith in Bynum for no good reason cuz if that kid plays ANYTHING close to his pre-injury status we bout to win 70 games..
Damn and Kobe aint got to guard the other teams Premier player anymore??
@ PWNED
I think if RonRon acts up we’ll trade to hell AKA Memphis..
Lakers should sign Starbury to bolster the PG position. I can see it now, Starbury and Artest gets bored on road trips and does an internet stream from their hotel room.
Starbury to Ron: Have some Strabury flavor Vaseline Ron and cry on my shoulders, I love you man! LOL
Ron: raps and sings in the background
LA fans rejoice; everyone else weeps. This team might be more loaded than any since the Jordan Bulls (and probably since the 80s Celtics/Lakers).
@Big hook and Artest will be singing in his underwear in the background. Them crazy NY ballers. ROFL
I feel like Dave Chapelle when he found out he got Oprah pregnant..
LO could be the greatest 6th man ever. Only serious fans realize how different a rotation this is and what a problem it is for other teams. Besides Michael Cooper, who else even comes close? Welcome back.
OMG i feel like i found the cure to cancer in this ho
like daaamn i was too nervous…i hate wade and i had a feeling lebron was all up in wades face tellin him to fuck up kobes team! but lamar is cool people..that fool chose winning and fans over wade and his hustlin..i respect that! BUT forreal the lakers needa send sun yue..adam morrison..and sasha sorry ol vujacic to the NBDL..and pick up SOMEBODY who can dunk. we needa DUNKER. even desmond mason. shoot even gerald green. just somebody who can yolk on people like ariza was doiN. but hell yea if we got starbury and his crazy suicidal ass we would be entertaining..but his sorry ass needs to stay in fronta his computer and keep tryin his home remedies…i dont have time for that fool tryna shock the world. that would be raw tho if we got iverson..that boy is still cold mark my words yaall! BUT TELL ME THE MAGIC AINT BETTER THEN THE CAVS!
Dumbest question of the week.What do you think?Good move for LA?Good decision by Lamar?Why even put that there.