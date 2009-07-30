Breaking News: Lamar Odom Will Re-Sign With Lakers

#Lamar Odom #Miami Heat
07.30.09 9 years ago 43 Comments

ESPN is reporting that Lamar Odom and the Lakers have agreed on a reported potential four-year, $33 million deal.

According to ESPN, Miami had offered Odom as much as it can for a team well over the salary cap: $34 million over five years with an opt-out to return to free agency after the fourth season, according to sources.

What do you think? Good move for L.A.? Good decision by Lamar?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lamar Odom#Miami Heat
TAGSDimeMagLAMAR ODOMLatest NewsLOS ANGELES LAKERSMIAMI HEATNBA Free AgencyReal Stories

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP