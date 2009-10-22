Breaking News: LaMarcus Aldridge To Sign $65 Million Extension

According to ESPN’s Chad Ford, LaMarcus Aldridge verbally agreed to a five-year, $65 million contract extension today. Fans in the Rose City are now assured they will have both Aldridge and Brandon Roy for the next five years. In August, Roy signed a five-year, $80 million extension.
Source: ESPN.com
Too soon????????
wow!!!! they really have to put their shoes on….
there goes the blazers cap space. Good idea for aldridge if the blazers get knocked out in the first again…
Now Aldridge and Roy can own the court 4 reals…
there goes one team not interested in this seasons free agency bash…
They should have waited. The market will be tough for the free agents that are not top tier. They could have locked him up for just as long and half the price. Portland is going to have a tough time with all the youth needing new contracts soon.
I don’t know, chitown. I think the effect taking place next year will be an unexpected one. Think about it – if there are 10 teams gunning for 5 players, there’s going to be 5 teams that have a LOT of cap space to throw at some second tier players – such as Aldridge.
They’re obviously confident in Roy and Aldridge being the future of the team.
What do they need cap space for? Aren’t they already complaining about having too much depth?
ouch, thats alot for a mid tier PF. Jefferson took 12mil and there is no way aldridge is worth more on a team that already gave Roy the money. I mean what is LA? the 4-5 best PF in the division at best? and thats hoping he is better than a 2nd year Klove
Smart move to lock him in and a dude who doesn’t get nearly enough of the credit he deserves for consistency and hard work.
If he gets that D together other than his presence he will really be a prob.
Too expensive!
Just the right price.. Less than your star Roy, but enough to show he is a major part of the plan for the future.
Watch him after this year and see if you think hes worth it.
He is currently not worth that contract. The question is, will he grow into it? Portland was obviously willing to take the gamble.
I like LA’s game but dude is worth 9 Million on a good day. 13 is just too much for 5 years. Portland will never get that trophy they are looking for with deals like this.
13 million a year?! They over payed big time! He is only worth 8-9 maybe 10 million a year.
65 million for a guy who is averaging less than 7 rebounds a game for his career. They were better off offering this money to Millsap so the Jazz couldn’t match.
bigdoggchad, they DID offer all they could to Milsap. They did not have the cap space to offer much more than they did. When signing their own players, the were not facing the same restrictions.
And to everyone else: the Blazers cap space was long gone. Unless LMA signed for MLE-type money (not happening) the Blazers were not going to have cap space next year (or ever again).
The only real questions for the Blazers is plotting out their salary options over the next five years and then asking Paul Allen how much tax money is he willing to pay to keep his current players happy – or just to ensure they keep them at all.
That’s too much money for a soft, jumper shooting “power” forward who doesn’t rebound, block shots, or play good defense. This is one of those deals that might look good now but will be an anchor in 2 years. Portland shoulda took a chance letting him see what he could get in free-agency.
@ matthew Good call forgot about that.
um….Thanks for deleting my comment?…..??
Wow yet another big investment in a big who doesn’t average a double double, shoulda used that money on David Lee.
yeah Im a mn fan but if I had to rank the NW PF’s……….
Boozer
Jefferson
Millsap
Martin
Love
LA
Green
anderson