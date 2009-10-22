Breaking News: LaMarcus Aldridge To Sign $65 Million Extension

10.21.09

According to ESPN’s Chad Ford, LaMarcus Aldridge verbally agreed to a five-year, $65 million contract extension today. Fans in the Rose City are now assured they will have both Aldridge and Brandon Roy for the next five years. In August, Roy signed a five-year, $80 million extension.

Source: ESPN.com

