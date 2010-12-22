Breaking News: Larry Brown Steps Down As Bobcats Coach

Well, I didn’t exactly see this one coming. Charlotte Bobcats Chairman and CEO Michael Jordan announced today that, effective immediately, Larry Brown is stepping down as head coach of the team.
“I met with Coach Brown two weeks ago about the team’s performance and what we could do to improve it,” said Jordan. “We met again this morning after practice. The team has clearly not lived up to either of our expectations and we both agreed that a change was necessary.
“This was a difficult decision for both of us, but one that needed to be made. I want to thank Larry for everything he has done for our team. He has played a key role in this organization’s development, including coaching us to our first playoff appearance last season. Larry will continue to be a valuable advisor to me regarding the team. The search for a successor will begin immediately.”
Brown was named the third head coach in team history on April 29, 2008, and compiled a record of 88-104 (.458) in two-plus seasons with the Bobcats. Currently, the Bobcats are 9-19.
Also, here is a letter that Jordan wrote to Bobcats fans today:
Bobcats Fans,
I wanted to make sure that as a Bobcats supporter you were the first to know that Head Coach Larry Brown will be stepping down effective immediately. Coach Brown and I agreed that at this time a change was necessary.
I want to thank Larry for everything he has done for our team. He has played a key role in this organization’s development, including coaching us to our first playoff appearance last season. I will always consider him part of the Bobcats family and Larry will continue to be a valuable advisor to me regarding the team.
I am sure you know that this was a very difficult decision. As I told you back in March, owning this team is my number one priority. I am focused on building a winning team that you can be proud of and I will continue to do whatever is necessary to make that happen. We will be making a coaching decision in the near future and I will communicate the details to you as soon as they are available.
Thank you for your continued support.
Michael Jordan
What do you think?
Who’s MJ gonna hire? His boy Doug already has a job and I am pretty sure his old coach is busy in LA? He’s got to be thinking someone from the UNC fraternity, right?
Poor Charlotte. That team is so obviously going to get blown up in the next 6-8 weeks. They had a good run (at mediocrity).
Shocked by this. It’s so unlike Larry Brown to bail when things aren’t going his way.
What do you mean poor Charlotte? This is the most mediocre team in the NBA and this is EXACTLY what they need. Blow up the team, tank this year and hope for a blessing in the shape of Harrison Barnes or some other high lottery pick.
At least I hope the new coach can get SOMETHING out of DJ, the kid is too good to be playing this bad. I’m looking at Felton when he got free’d out of the system maybe same thing can happen to DJ?
Thank you!!! How did you not see this coming? LB hasn’t been doing much for this team. They need to release the beast in Tyrus Thomas for the sake of my fantasy team! But in all seriousness, They have really good talent but just need a coach who embraces his players. LB is an elite player’s coach, not a young team’s.
Please let Jordan coach! Maybe they’ll help Melo out and get involved in a 3 team trade that gets Melo to NY
Let’s see who is available, Mr. Jordan:
Don Nelson
Mike Dunleavy
Mike Woodson
Mike Fratello
Mike Brown
Lenny Wilkins
Terry Porter
Michael Curry
Jeff Van Gundy
Eddie Jordan
Mark Jackson
Can a Owner be a coach? cause It wouldnt surprise if MJ came and coached this team..It wont happen but it wouldnt surprise me.
For what its worth, I didnt have any expectations for Charlotte this season either
That draft pick the Bulls have is looking better by the day.
@Nola: Amen bro! Tyrus need to be unleashed! You dont just let the 17th-most efficient player in the NBA play around 17-20 min a game. COME ON future B-cats coach!
That being said, they need to trade Diaw, GWall, or SJack for Dev Harris, Chaunce, or some other experienced point guard. DJA can be a nice scoring punch off the bench and continue to learn how to actually play point guard from a vet…
Well that means that either Crash or SJax is gone maybe Crash to Portland?
Paul Silas. It’s time.
“Well, I didn’t exactly see this one coming”. felton is playing like an all-star after getting LB’s handcuffs off and the team sucks. Lb is old school to fualt and overated. he stumbled into his one championship.
lb is overrated and ‘cats will flourish when he’s gone. can’t stand that guy
This was bound to happen, I don’t think many people thought Augustin could replace Felton; or that Kwame could replace a hobbled Chandler
LB never trusted his team anyway. Sjax, crash, tyrus and dj should have been able to run on teams. They have the personnel to get out and run and not necessariily slow the game down. Tyrus should have been starting from jump street
Seems like Felton & Chandler were more than important than MJ thought. Looks like a totally different team out there this season compared to last season’s playoff run.
It’s been long coming Brown is a coach that gets frustrated if he doesn’t get maximum effort from his players and in Charlot he didn’t just the reality of dealing with pro’s that make more money than the coach. Edan Aharony