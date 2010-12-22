Breaking News: Larry Brown Steps Down As Bobcats Coach

Well, I didn’t exactly see this one coming. Charlotte Bobcats Chairman and CEO Michael Jordan announced today that, effective immediately, Larry Brown is stepping down as head coach of the team.

“I met with Coach Brown two weeks ago about the team’s performance and what we could do to improve it,” said Jordan. “We met again this morning after practice. The team has clearly not lived up to either of our expectations and we both agreed that a change was necessary.

“This was a difficult decision for both of us, but one that needed to be made. I want to thank Larry for everything he has done for our team. He has played a key role in this organization’s development, including coaching us to our first playoff appearance last season. Larry will continue to be a valuable advisor to me regarding the team. The search for a successor will begin immediately.”

Brown was named the third head coach in team history on April 29, 2008, and compiled a record of 88-104 (.458) in two-plus seasons with the Bobcats. Currently, the Bobcats are 9-19.

Also, here is a letter that Jordan wrote to Bobcats fans today:

Bobcats Fans, I wanted to make sure that as a Bobcats supporter you were the first to know that Head Coach Larry Brown will be stepping down effective immediately. Coach Brown and I agreed that at this time a change was necessary. I want to thank Larry for everything he has done for our team. He has played a key role in this organization’s development, including coaching us to our first playoff appearance last season. I will always consider him part of the Bobcats family and Larry will continue to be a valuable advisor to me regarding the team. I am sure you know that this was a very difficult decision. As I told you back in March, owning this team is my number one priority. I am focused on building a winning team that you can be proud of and I will continue to do whatever is necessary to make that happen. We will be making a coaching decision in the near future and I will communicate the details to you as soon as they are available. Thank you for your continued support. Michael Jordan

