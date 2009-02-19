Breaking News: Larry Hughes Traded To The Knicks

After the Knicks and Thunder swapped Malik Rose for Chris Wilcox, it appears what was rumored to be a three-team deal is now two separate, but done, trades. The Bulls making their second trade in two days sent Larry Hughes to the Knicks for Jerome James, Tim Thomas and Anthony Roberson.
Financially, the trade is a wash for both teams with Hughes making $12.8 million this year and James and Thomas making $12.2 million combined. With a lack of scoring at the shooting guard position since New York traded Jamal Crawford, if Hughes is motivated to play, he should contribute right away off the bench for the Knicks.
What do you think of this deal?
Source: ESPN
“Financially, the trade is a wash for both teams”
I don’t agree with that Aron. James contract falls off this year. That’s 6 mil that Chi can now play around with. They still have to do something with Gordon this summer…and they also have Hinrich trade bait as well.
I LOVE IT
sucks for the knicks.
I bet Tim Thomas is happy that he’s back on a team that didn’t play him last time he was on it.
I just posted this in the rumor thread of this trade, so i guess i will post it here as well.
Larry Hughes = 2 yrs – 12 mill (approx.)
The Bulls will now be stuck between james and thomas with only:
Current year – 12 mil (approx)
2yrs – 6 mil (approx.)
So they basically cut 6 million off of their roster for next year. They picked up a player who could play (thomas) and swapped two players that would never play (Hughes (2yrs) and James (1yr).) The deal makes sense to me.
james has an option for a second year! at 6 million.
The contract difference is actually only going to save Chicago 700K next year because James will pick up his player option. Suspect the move is about getting an offensive weapon to allow them to make another trade if they can get it done.
Is anyone going to make a trade that matters?
James second year player option(think he wont take it?) for 6.6 and thomas makes 6.4 in the second year. so they didnt cut shit! (chicago)
DAMN! I didn’t know about James option. That trade is terrible.
What is the best site to see players contracts?
Good move for the Knicks. Go NYC!
@tbest- hoopshype.com
Clears two roster spots for knicks. Good move.
Maybe Jared Jefferies and Larry Hughes can reminisce about the times they played for the Wizards.
“Hey, remember when I put up 22 points a game on 43 percent shooting and had almost 3 steals a game? Apparently, they pay you bzillions of dollars for that!”
“No, I really don’t remember that. BUT, do you remember when I scored 6.4 points a game with 5 boards?! They’ll pay you ANYTHING in New York!”
But really, hopefully Hughes will be motivated/talented again. If so, this is good for the Knicks (btw, notice how many times you have to say that now? JO, Matrix, Hughes…IF they’re good and motivated again, they’ll be a good addition…)
I’m so glad Larry Hughes is gone from the Bulls. He can try and be “the star” on a bad team now, which he prefers to be. I think he will be a cancer to the Knicks. I’m curious to see if Chicago uses Tim Thomas at all. Fortunately Jerome James will be recovering from an achilles tendon injury the rest of the season, possibly longer. Thomas might be able to be part of the rotation, Del Negro said “I played with Tim for a couple years and had him in Phoenix. I didn’t have any problem with him. I enjoyed playing with him”. Since both James and Thomas contracts expire at the end of next season, they would be valuable trading assets for teams looking to shed salary for economic purposes and/or the 2010 free agent class. The Bulls could also let the contracts expire and sign a major player from that free agent class in 2010.
This trade is completely pointless. Thomas and James are more useless than Hughes. If anything the Knicks at least got a player who cares if he ever plays again in Hughes.
Should have traded that cancer Kirk too.
It’s a decent trade, but certainly not a blockbuster. Cap wise its even. But the Knicks got 2 players who may actually give them some minutes. Nate can play PG with Hughes at SG to give Duhon some rest. Wilcox can give Lee a few minutes to rest on the bench as well.
Nice. Hughes is actually a good player, if motivated.
And now they can activate Ewing Jr…
And…WOW. We got rid of Big Snack!!!
Guess the Knicks figured LeBron would want to be reunited with Thomas, who asked out of Cleveland.
*edit, I meant Hughes