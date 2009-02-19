Breaking News: Larry Hughes Traded To The Knicks

After the Knicks and Thunder swapped Malik Rose for Chris Wilcox, it appears what was rumored to be a three-team deal is now two separate, but done, trades. The Bulls making their second trade in two days sent Larry Hughes to the Knicks for Jerome James, Tim Thomas and Anthony Roberson.

Financially, the trade is a wash for both teams with Hughes making $12.8 million this year and James and Thomas making $12.2 million combined. With a lack of scoring at the shooting guard position since New York traded Jamal Crawford, if Hughes is motivated to play, he should contribute right away off the bench for the Knicks.



