Breaking News: LeBron to be Named MVP Today

The Cleveland Plain Dealer broke news a little while ago that LeBron James will be named MVP today:
CLEVELAND — According to a league source, LeBron James will be named the NBA Most Valuable Player this afternoon.
James has chosen to have the announcement at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. All his Cavs teammates are expected to be there as well as representatives from Kia, which will give him a new car as part of the honor.
He will be the first Cav to win the honor in history and the second youngest ever to win the award behind Wes Unseld in 1969. James averaged 28.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists this season, his sixth in the NBA.
Kid of cool that he’s doing the announcement at SVSM and that his whole team will be there for the event.
Who do you think came in second in voting?
Source: Cleveland.com
What the hell is Bron going to do with a Kia? They could’ve at least hooked him up with a real car.
LBJ, The best money can buy.
@BigT : They are a major NBA sponsor and this is pretty common like the Super Bowl MVP got a ride, as well.
Hope he does like Dwight recently did and donate the car to a local charity.
@1 — KIA MOTORS sponsors the NBA awards.
DPOY, ROY, 6TH MAN…U NAME IT.
Take that morsel of knowledge with you buddy.
Lebron is probably really excited to get that Kia. He should just give it to one of the kids at the high school.
I’m guessing DWade 2nd, Kobe 3rd.
lol i’m thinking Big T is really …….. TYRONE
lol
I bet Lebron is going to slap some 22’s on the Kia!
I’m rooting for Kobe. 2nd for sure.
But Bron really deserved it.
PS: Bron, give the KIA to Metropolitan’s Finest. That bums needs a ride, aside from his usual grocery kart.
I’m pretty sure Big T knows Kia is the sponsor. I understand his point… why the hell would he drive a Kia when you know he’s got a Ferrari, Hummer, and tons of other hot rides ([www.youtube.com]). He might actually prefer a bicycle over a Kia… Hope he gives it to charity as suggested above.
Congrats Lebron!
Dear NBA,
I know caring matters, and since no one cares about QQ, I ask you to please donate some of your charity to a Food Stamp supplier of his choice.
The bum watched the Orlando series in a Disney World restroom and that’s why he reps what he only knows.
Please help him out.
Sincerely,
MF
No one cares about me? Apparently, you do.
Ok, other Dime readers. I’m now gonna stop feeding the troll.
He deserves it… but i kinda feel bad for D-Wade though wtf else can he do, what he did this year is a great year by jordan standards even, sorry mamba
I think Ricky Davis was a better Cavalier than Bron! lol
He gets his 1st MVP the same year he gets his 1st ring . .
its cool he does at his old highschool. but his team being there isn’t special. even the worst teammate in the world (kobe) as you call him had his team at the announcement.
Hah – I know KIA is an official sponsor of the NBA, but can you imagine Lebron throwing some DUBS on a KIA, and rolling around Cleveland?
Saint Vincent-Saint Mary High School in Akron, OH…my roommate went there…it is definitely really cool that LeBron is doing his award reception there.
I wonder how all the LeBron-to-NY pied piper types are going to adjust their bogus propaganda accordingly
I’D ROCK DAT OPTIMA IN A HEARTBEAT.
no way lebron leaves svsm with that kia. that stays there and some student rolls off with it while mr mvp rolls home in a pimped out sl65 or whatever his car of the day is.
athletes who make millions of dollars each year gettin free cars? just not fair
Well deserved, though hardly breaking news. And I have Wade 2nd.
Dirty assholes waited to see if Wade scored 70 with a broken back before they take whats rightfully his away and it give it to cry baby two faced Bron, Bron…
Damn hard to argue with Bron but Dwade deserves something this season
haha nba is givin lebron mvp like they did dirk. he’s gona get bounced and not get the championship this year. check the facts, what team actually dominated ALL THE OTEHR teams in the league this year yet couldn’t handle the top elite teams? thats hilarious, lebron is still not clutch and won’t win anything
He gave that kia to one of them kids at the school yall know that.Sitting in a Kia would give dude the mumps with all that bread he got.@knock knock-calm down, he won,u wrong.
Man i’m a 5’9″ british white guy and even I wouldn’t rock a Kia. Maybe they’ll drop that Picanto on him and he can give it his moms.
It seems like the richer you get, the less stuff you have to pay for. And who at Kia ever thought that would be a good idea? Do they think because the world sees Kia GIVING lebron a free car, everyone else is gonna go out and spend there hard earned cash on one? please. Even FIAT wouldnt buy a Kia, and they’ll buy anything.