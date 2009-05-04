Breaking News: LeBron to be Named MVP Today

The Cleveland Plain Dealer broke news a little while ago that LeBron James will be named MVP today:

CLEVELAND — According to a league source, LeBron James will be named the NBA Most Valuable Player this afternoon.



James has chosen to have the announcement at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. All his Cavs teammates are expected to be there as well as representatives from Kia, which will give him a new car as part of the honor. He will be the first Cav to win the honor in history and the second youngest ever to win the award behind Wes Unseld in 1969. James averaged 28.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists this season, his sixth in the NBA.

Kid of cool that he’s doing the announcement at SVSM and that his whole team will be there for the event.

Who do you think came in second in voting?

Check out the cover story on LeBron James from Dime #47 where talks about his quest to become the best player of all-time.

Source: Cleveland.com