Breaking News: Linas Kleiza Signs With Olympiakos

08.10.09 9 years ago 21 Comments

After we mentioned in Smack this morning that Linas Kleiza was getting closer and closer to signing with Greece’s Olympiakos, Marc J. Spears of Yahoo! Sports just announced on his Twitter that the Denver free agent has agreed to a 2-year, $12.2 million deal with an opt-out next year.

This is a huge loss for the Nuggets as basically all the team’s in the West went out of their way to get better this summer. While Kleiza was certainly no superstar, there was a reason that Denver refused to include him in any deals the past couple years. Now that Kleiza took the bait and joined Josh Childress on Olympiakos, do you see any other NBA free agents doing the same?

