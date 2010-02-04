Breaking News: Mike Dunleavy Relieved As Head Coach

#Los Angeles Clippers
02.04.10 9 years ago 37 Comments

Although you thought this day may have never come, it has. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein and J.A. Adande, the Clippers have decided to relieve Mike Dunleavy of his coaching duties with just 32 games left in the season. Sources told ESPN.com that the Clippers intend to name Clippers assistant Kim Hughes as interim coach.

It is believed that Dunleavy – who has been serving as the Clippers’ coach/general manager since Elgin Baylor left the club early last season – will retain his front-office title.

This season, Hughes began his sixth campaign on the Clippers’ bench after serving the previous five seasons with the Denver Nuggets.

What’s your initial reaction?

