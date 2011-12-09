Breaking News: Monster 3-Team Chris Paul Lakers Trade is Off!

To quote a Chris Paul tweet from a few minutes ago when he heard the crushing news: “WoW.”

The massive three-team blockbuster deal with the Lakers, Hornets and Rockets is now reportedly dead.

This is what just dropped on ESPN.com:

Sources said that a group of NBA owners, assembled in New York for the ratification of the league’s new labor pact with the players, protested vigorously that the league-owned Hornets were trading Paul to the star-studded Lakers and convinced NBA commissioner David Stern to intervene. “The deal is off,” one source told ESPN.com.

We’ll hit you with more info as it comes out during the night and into tomorrow. If this deal is really dead, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, Lakers fans and lots of other people are undoubtedly extremely disappointed.

Really, the only person happy about this is probably Khloe Kardashian.

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook