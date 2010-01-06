Breaking News: NBA Suspends Gilbert Arenas Indefinitely Without Pay

You kind of saw this coming. (On his 28th birthday no less.) Commissioner David Stern issued the following statement today:
“The possession of firearms by an NBA player in an NBA arena is a matter of the utmost concern to us. I initially thought it prudent to refrain from taking immediate action because of the pendency of a criminal investigation involving the office of the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia and the Metropolitan Police Department, and the consideration of this matter by a grand jury sitting in the District of Columbia. For the same reason, I directed the Wizards to refrain from taking any action.
“Wizards personnel continue to be interviewed by law enforcement authorities, some are scheduled for appearance before the grand jury and the investigation is proceeding with the intensity that one would expect for such a serious incident.
“Although it is clear that the actions of Mr. Arenas will ultimately result in a substantial suspension, and perhaps worse, his ongoing conduct has led me to conclude that he is not currently fit to take the court in an NBA game. Accordingly, I am suspending Mr. Arenas indefinitely, without pay, effective immediately pending the completion of the investigation by the NBA.”
What do you think? Is this fair?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
LMAO Stern is mean….that last one sent David over the edge!
That’s harsh. Like, Ron Artest harsh.
the message had to be sent. arenas will be made an example of. it’s his own fault, plain and simple.
plus, his contract is outrageous…i’m sure the wizards are happy they don’t have to pay him for severely underachieving.
Ouch. Don’t think Arenas comments after the act warrant this if that’s what he’s referencing but this was always possible.
Just saw that the suspension will cost Gil more than $147,000 PER GAME.
I hate to say it, but I’m with it.
Bottom line: he brought guns into an NBA arena and joked around about them. He put a lot of people in danger, and he continuously made light of the situation. As soon as word got out about this situation, he should have just shut his mouth, but instead he made jokes and called David Stern mean. That’s a big fuck you to the NBA. Everyone knows how Stern is with the image of the NBA, and this the exact type of thing that he does not want happening.
Arenas could have done so much to help (speak out about guns, donate his time and money to a charity for gun safety, etc.) but made regularly things worse.
I think he should get suspended for at least the year, and perhaps even get his contract voided.
Kinda harsh but the dude did have a gun in the arena. I’m not sure how he thought he was going to get away with it. This isnt like having a gun in the club or a gun at walmart. This is an NBA arena with fans that pay to come and see you play. I hope it doesnt but dude might get Michael Vicked and struggle to get a team to sign him.
It helped that he’s corporating with authorities but still… he had a gun in his locker!!!!! Thats just really dumb to me. I don’t get it.
i am happy he was gone he is a punk!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
*shrugs* what can you say?
Gil was real stupid for that move.
Someone has to remind some of these cats that when you find gainful employment (40k yrly to multi millions yrly) that you have to learn to leave that “hood” mentality behind.
he tried to play the shit off like it was a joke……
NO ONE JOKES WITH HEATERS!!!!!!!
I’m not gonna convict him here……..and i think he will evade any felony charges as I doubt that anyone will really tell on e him, but he mos def proved that money cannot wash stupidity away.
There should be a team requirement for ALL players to undergo some kind of social testing and if needed, add a clause in their contract that they must have some type of “overseer/adviser” present a certain percent of the times and also make it easier to violate contract terms with stupidity.
I ONLY say this becuz there are TOO MANY young guys out here with crazy skills that just don’t get the breaks and some of these clowns that get the breaks should be thankful and responsible.
Gil…..you are a stupid m-f’er!!!!!!!!!!!!
The guy pulls a gun in a locker room. He just has proven he can’t be trusted. What will he do the next time he gets in an argument? I predict that he will never play in the NBA, again.
Very fair. All Gilbert had to do was at least seem somewhat remorseful which he did not appear to be. He is arrogant and delusional to this entire situation.
YES. STERN FOR OFFICE. MESSAGE SENT LOUD & CLEAR. NOW LET’S GET BACK TO THE MAIN EVENT. EVERYONE HAPPY. DID THE LEAGUE FEEL HUMILIATED. WELL U PROBABLY DID HIM A FAVOR. REPORTERS FIND SOME OTHER LATE BREAKING NEWS. THE GUN SHOW ON THE LAY UP LINE WAS HILARIOUS. LMAO. SEND THEM AWAY ANIMALS LOCK THEM IN A CAGE. I’M SURE IF U HAD A SURVEY OF PLAYERS OPINIONS ON STERN. IT WOULD BE WORSE THAN MEAN.
THANK U MR STERN FROM SAVING BRON FROM GETTING TORCHED. YOUR FAV PLAYER IN THE WORLD IS BACK. HOPE UR AT THE GAME TON. DO U EVEN KNOW WHAT HAPPENED. SUSPEND THE WIZ ORGANIZATION & THE OTHER GUN TOTING PUNK,HOODLUM,GANGSTA,HIP HOP FOLLOWER. HEY AT LEAST THEY WEREN’T WEARING DU RAGS & WERE IN DRESS CODE.
My bet is Stern was already pissed about what he was saying in interviews not taking it seriously then blew a gasket after last night. Guy did a really dumb move and did nothing to help his cause.
Good Riddance, Gilbert has been a complete idiot since he joined the league. He is fairly worthless – either out with injuries or doing or saying something stupid.
Can’t wait to read what he writes on twitter. Wait a second, forget that idea. Twitter is a waste of time too.
He better be happy this was the NBA and not a YMCA locker room…. how many nigg@s do you know that joke around with REAL guns when you owe another nigga some money?
@ eyes…..
What????????
I’m gonna hope that you had a liquid lunch!!!
David Stern took his bad ass notes fron Roger Goodell. thats what Gilberts dumb ass get… no pay??? WWWWOOOOOOOOO THAT HURT
Gil’s gonna be one of those sad what-coulda-been cases. What the hell dude, why is he always doing stupid things and making it hard for himself? Should’ve just played the game. I liked some of his antics before but not at the cost of him wasting basketball talent.
YES YES F**K U TOO COMING TO AMERICA. EVERYONE BLOGGERS,CHILDREN HIDE YOUR KIDS. WHO MAKES GUNS & WHO SELLS THEM ? WHO PROFITS THE MOST FROM CONVICTIONS OF POSSESSION. WHO ARE WE KIDDING HERE. I’M WRITING IN CAPS BECAUSE I’M CURSING WTH EVERY WORD. MONEY CAN’T MAKE SOMEBODY SOMETHING THERE NOT. U CAN’T PRETEND TO BE FROM THE HOOD. U CAN’T PRETEND TO HAVE A DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILY OR SYSTEM. TRUST ME GIL IS NOT THE PROBLEM. CAN A COACH HARM A PLAYER? CAN THE LEAGUE OR REFS UNFAIRLY TARGET A PLAYER. WHO REALLY INITIATED THE PALACE BRAWL. IF NEW YORK FANS ACTED LIKE LA FANS ON CHRISTMAS. THAT WAS ONE OF THE MOST CHILDISH & EMBARRASSING DISPLAYS I’VE SEEN IN A WHILE. IM WAITING FOR THE DAVID STERN PUPPET. CAN I GET FINED FOR MY RANT. SOON THE LEAGUE WILL REQUIRE U TO TYPE 60 WPM AND SPEAK 2 ALTERNATE LANGUAGES. LMAO
Yeah after the Jayson Williams thing guns are a serious issue and Gilbert wasn’t showing he understood that enough at least in Stern’s eyes. Suppose he thought the guns were unloaded but still had one in the chamber then accidentally blew Crittenton’s (sp?) head clean off? Not to mention what if one of the players thought this made it ok to bring guns to work got just as mad as Sprewell did but instead of choking his coach went all Charles Bronson on him. Don Nelson could be in some serious trouble.
@reddi red
No man, it was all in caps, so it had to make sense….right?
You kind of saw this coming. (On his 28th birthday no less.) Commissioner David Stern issued the following statement today:
What? You mean that Stern is only 28? Oh, you meant Gil-the-big-Zero!
Just messin’ ’round, no reason to pull on gun or nuthin…
Good for the commish. Arenas brought a gun to the workplace. If any of us did the same, we would be canned on the spot. Athletes should live by the same rules, there are plenty of non players involved in NBA arenas, they should have a safe environment.
^^^mentioning Jayson Williams, he just got arrested either yesterday or the day before for drunk driving!!
He is out on appeal to try to turn over the M1 conviction and so he decides to drink and drive.
Another stupid one!!
Go Pistons!!
LOL Agent Zero for real now right?
I am for it and as far as I am concerned depending on the outcome he can be out the whole year without pay.
You don’t have guns in no locker, you don’t have any guns for people to choose, you don’t have guns pointed at anyone and he really don’t need guns period unless he is hunting.
Self defense, Smelf defense this dude can hire body guards out the ying-yang and who is so bad trying to get you or what areas are you frequenting that you just need guns on you so bad. Dumb and careless move and now, yes, he has to be the example.
Tuff Tiddy!
OK– Its obvious that eyes, is a complete idiot or terrorist, cant figure out which one. Anyways, he should be suspended for at least this year. I think its fair. They suspended Ron Ron for starting a fight, its only fair.
Yeah I think it was the comment about not being remorseful that made Stern come to the conclusion that Arenas wasn’t fit to play. He should have kept his mouth shut, but we all know Arenas can’t do that. It’s unfortunate he’s probably going to get a huge suspension anyway, and who knows when the police are going to wrap up this investigation. Tough.
He’s always been a gunner right?
Arenas has always been an egocentric maniac, so I’m not really surprised or angry at all. I can see the wiz after the whole garage sale goes down being like the new year mini-rockets
It’s definitely fair.
1. DC’s Gun laws…are not to be messed with.
2. NBA’s gun laws…again, pretty much common sense. You don’t need the law to tell you not to bring firearms to the arena. Just bad bad bad.
3. Arenas didn’t seem to think it was THAT serious. In the article on nba.com, they said there’s a picture from last night’s game that has Arenas’ teammates standing around him and him pointing his index finger at them, like a gun. Again, bad bad bad.
That being said, it doesn’t make him a bad person or something. He just needs to learn to take stuff like this seriously…same goes for everyone in the league. Hopefully he learns from this.
P.S. It’s just so funny how this was supposed to be the year Arenas kept his mouth shut. At first he said there would be no talking to the media (of course he got fined) and he’ll talk on the court. Then he started talking at length when it was clear the Wiz are going nowhere. Now I hear he’s twittering non-stop. And now this…So much for keeping a low profile.
bottom line is if any one of us brought a gun (loaded or not) into our place of business, we’d be out on our asses real quick. so, anything less than a lifetime ban from the NBA should make Gil consider himself lucky. Not saying I want him to get banned for life, but I wouldn’t be surprised.
I think what really fucked Gilbert was his attitude. He was cheesing, joking, and downplaying what he did. If you step in some shit, you make things worse when you act like you’re on Comicview and show your ass. The real scary part is that the legal consequences hadn’t kicked in yet. Javaris’ ass may as well start looking at playing overseas or at a 9 to 5 now unless there’s a wrinkle that hasn’t come out yet.
he did it to him self
Gil is under a federal investigation. His chances of walking away without jail time will be tough.
Your user name is Reddi Red. What is haterade& yes I’m a terrorist for not agreeing. Just giving my opinions like all of you judges & commisioners. I’ll be waiting on the new constitution or bill of rights from all of you guys.
Who says a terrorist? WOW. Grow down. The N.B.A. is a better place today. What is a definition of a punk & don’t they have spiked hair. hahahahahahah. lololololol.
I actually feel safe because I can’t afford good seats at a N.B.A. game. I home watching the games.
man he made a mistake but they actin like he shot the dude. the suspension is fine and all but everybody on here dats hatin on dis dude need to cut dat shit out. or yall just as worse as stern is for finin the players for speakin dey mind. but too everybody on here hatin, get off bron nuts and realize real shit happen in EVERYBODY life!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I mean. If I brught not registered guns to my workplace and show them to my colleagues…WTF.
bet the knicks will hide guns in eddy curry and jeffries’ lockers
Guns don’t hurt people, David Stern hurts people!
Seriously though, its a GUN!! Probably THE worst thing to take into a work-place. Quite idiotic.
Yeah Gilbert is an idiot but I wouldn’t call him a punk or a thug like some people are saying. (all the brothas know that is code word for nigger) But part of me wants to say so what he brought a gun to work big deal people do it all the time rules are meant to be broken what you want him to do breakdown and cry do the jiggaboo shuffle. Fuck Masta Stern! But I’m grown so yeah he is in the wrong and should be suspended and I hope they void his contract because really only Tim Duncan or Kobe should get that much money. The Wiz were stupid to sign him to a contract like that in the first place. He will always be a Scottie Pippen type player not a team leader. I live in the DC area so I’m tired of the story already.
Knicks Up!! all the rest down!!!
Damn Gil. I understand the severity of what he did and yes he deserves to be suspended but I still don’t see Gilbert as a menace. He made a few dumb ass choices but he’s as dangerous as my 3 week old daughter is.
He played this all wrong, he should have been remoresful and apologetic immediately. Even if he didn’t mean it, “fake it til you make it”
They should give him one more chance to bring a gun to the arena …
This might be the most retarded thing I ever heard. Bringing a gun to work is bad enough, but he tweeting and going on TV acting like it was no big deal. He was on TV after the game against the Sixers lastnight acting like the story was a media creation. What a fool.
This is the line that did him in:
“If I really did something wrong, it would bother me,” Arenass said. “I would feel remorse for what I did, but I didn’t do anything.”
It just shows how dumb Arenass is. He just doesn’t get it and the only way to make him understand is to penalize him harshly. He’s like a 6 year old boy (probably about just as wise) getting grounded by his parents.
Guess Stern proved he still got the biggest gun out.
Who shot ya? (Stern Remix)
Seperate the weak from the ob-solete
Hard to creep them Washington streets
It’s on Arenas, f*** all that bickering beef
I can hear sweat trickling down your cheek
Your heartbeat sound like Eddy Curry feet
Thundering, shaking the concrete
Finish it, stop, when I foil the plot
Crittenton call the cops said he heard mad shots
Gilbert deserved it.
Mr. Stern did exactly what he should have done. Mr. Arenas didn’t take anything serious and made light of it. Because of his status, being paid all that money, he felt he was bigger than the team and the NBA. He should get his contract voided. Hopefully he will learn from this and work to get his image back. Everyone deserves a chance to redeem themselves. What they do with that chance is up to them.
All I have to say is – HIBACHI!
Here are some suggestions for Gilberts next nickname:
Gilbert the Gun
Gunning Gilbert
Gun Waving Gilbert
Pointing Gun at Teammates Head Gilbert
Sorry I’m from Iceland and don’t get, is he suspended for life or has decided how long the suspension will be? :)