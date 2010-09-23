Breaking News: NBA Two-Team, Four-Player Trade

We’ve all been waiting for some NBA action to happen before training camps start, and thanks to the Hornets and Sixers, there’s some movement going on before things get underway. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski New Orleans has traded Darius Songaila and rookie Craig Brackins to Philly for Willie Green and Jason Smith. I’m not sure this is the type of help Chris Paul was looking for…

When you look at the salaries, you can see that the Hornets are once again trying to clear future cap space. Green is set to make $3,976,000 this season in the last year of his deal, while Smith is making $2,187,913 with a $3 million qualifying offer next year. The Sixers in return get the expiring $4,818,000 deal of Songaila, and commit to the rookie deal of Brackins which starts at $1,306,920 this season.

